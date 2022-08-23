Charles County
Hughesville man arrested on drug charges
Thomas Cedric Chesley, 40, of Hughesville was arrested and charged with two felonies for possession with intent to distribute controlled and dangerous substances and two misdemeanor drug possession charges.
On the afternoon of Aug. 17, Charles County sheriff's officers observed a blue Buick LeSabre failing to stop at a stop sign on Kent Avenue before turning onto Charles Street in La Plata. When the car pulled into a gas station on Charles Street, officers approached the vehicle.
During the stop, officers allegedly noticed a clear plastic bag with suspected crack-cocaine in the vehicle and initiated a search.
Officers allegedly found 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, about 141 grams of suspected marijuana and $107 in cash.
Chesley, identified as the driver of the vehicle, was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 18 and is expected in Charles County District Court on Sept. 16.
Port Tobacco woman charged with assault
Sheylia Monae Harvey, 21, of Port Tobacco was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Aug. 18.
On Aug. 17, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported to the 7400 block of Simms Landing Road in Port Tobacco for reports of an assault.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who identified herself as Harvey’s mother who stated that Harvey allegedly assaulted her with fists and a brick after an argument. Officers allegedly noticed abrasions on the woman’s elbows and dried blood was noticed on the woman’s shirt and pants.
Harvey stated that she was trying to break up an altercation between her sisters when her mother began yelling at her, and denied allegations of any assault.
Harvey is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court on Oct. 3.
Waldorf man charged with vehicle theft
William Juwaun Wilson, 26, of Waldorf was charged on Aug. 18 with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
Charles County sheriff’s officers reported to the 9800 block of Frankfurt Drive in Waldorf for reports of the theft on Aug. 11.
Surveillance footage from the home allegedly showed Wilson unlock the door of a silver Lexus valued at $13,500 and drive away from the scene.
The car’s owner, identified as Wilson’s father, said that Wilson had taken the keys after an argument between the two earlier in the day. Charging documents state that Wilson had been informed several times that he was not allowed access to the vehicle.
Wilson is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court on Oct. 3.
Capitol Heights man arrested on weapons charges
Ricket Deashon Tucker, 30, of Capitol Heights was arrested and charged with felony firearm possession with a felony conviction and six misdemeanor firearm charges.
On the evening of Aug. 21, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle run a stop sign in the area of East Hawthorne Drive and Washington Avenue in La Plata.
When officers initiated a traffic stop they made contact with an unidentified woman who allegedly did not have her driver’s license on her person when asked. Officers then spoke to a male passenger, who verbally identified himself as Tucker despite allegedly not having his license on his person either, according to charging documents.
The documents state that when officers ran Tucker’s name they were made aware of a warrant from the Maryland Transit Authority and took him into custody.
Officers allegedly found a 9 mm handgun under the passenger seat that belonged to Tucker. Documents state Tucker is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a final protective order and a previous felony conviction.
Tucker was ordered held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Two charged with assault after bumping incident
Rainford Roy Rhamdeow, 59, of Waldorf was charged with felony assault after an incident on Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. According to a charging document, Rhamdeow was involved in a fight with a knife in the 45400 block of Miramar Way in California.
A state trooper pulled over Rhamdeow, who was in a white car. A man was upset at Rhamdeow because he allegedly walked by without saying "excuse me" and knocked over a child.
Rhamdeow said he was choked and had a knife pulled on him, but witnesses on scene said Rhamdeow was the one with the knife. The other man in the altercation, Derick Michael Brown, 42, address unknown, who left the scene in a black pickup and later pulled up next to the state trooper, was later charged with misdemeanor assault. Brown said Rhamdeow knocked a child over and then ran into Brown's daughter. Brown said he pushed Rhamdeow, who came back with a knife.
Rhamdeow posted a $3,000 bond on Aug. 12. Brown was issued a summons on Aug. 16.
Newburg woman charged with assault after alleged tailgating
Autumn Jessica Barnard, 24, of Newburg was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault following an incident at 2 p.m. on Aug. 13.
According to a charging document, a 33-year-old woman said Barnard tailgated her on Route 235 and then pulled in front of her on Mechanicsville Road near Old Village Road. Barnard, who was driving a BMW, then allegedly slammed on the brakes and the woman rear-ended her.
The women both got out of their vehicles, and Barnard allegedly drew a pocket knife and cut the woman. The woman had two holes in her shirt, a small laceration on her left index finger and a wound on her left bicep, according to police.
The woman grabbed the knife from Barnard and placed it in her car, the document states, and a small part of Barnard's finger remained on the blade.
The woman's story was corroborated by three witnesses, two of whom were with her. Barnard was released on her own recognizance on Aug. 18.
Lexington Park woman charged with assault
Doris Delphine Mackall, 63, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault related to a June 24 incident. Police responded to S. Hampton Drive and Brighton Avenue in Lexington Park about an assault with a knife. A woman was bleeding and required several stitches at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, a charging document states.
Two women, who live a few doors down from each other in the 47400 block of S. Hampton Drive, exchanged profanities and Mackall allegedly cut the woman and caused a 3-inch laceration.
Mackall also had an 8-inch cut from her own knife. She was also transported to MedStar.
Mackall said the other woman attempted to break a bottle to fight. The women had another altercation earlier in the day. Mackall posted a $5,000 bond on June 25.
Man charged with theft of $15,000 in tools
Larry Thomas Grenier, 56, address unknown, was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 after he allegedly stole $15,000 worth of tools from a home in the 27100 block of Barton Street in Oakville that he had rented from May 20 to June 10.
According to a charging document, Grenier allegedly stole a Craftsman tool box, a silver Kobalt tool box, an air compressor wheel hose, a Kubota lawn mower, two Dazy well pump pullers and a 120-gallon air compressor. A well pump puller was pawned by Grenier on May 28, according to the document.
A summons was issued on Aug. 18.
Mechanicsville man charged with assault
Ronald Olin Shaw, 41, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and false imprisonment for a July 5 incident.
Police responded to the 30300 block of Vinessa Court in Charlotte Hall at 11:40 p.m. A woman said Shaw strangled her, and she struck him with a Hennessy bottle and hit him in an attempt to get loose as he pinned her on a bed for 60 seconds. According to a charging document, the woman was missing two fingernails and the incident was recorded on video.
Shaw was held without bond on July 6 and released on his own recognizance the next day.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Drug indictments handed down
On Aug. 15 the Calvert County grand jury handed down two separate indictments for possession of drugs with intent to distribute.
Kaitlyn Marie Chenault, 24, of Baltimore was served a six-count indictment stemming from a June 16 incident. According to court documents, Chenault was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl contained in over 20 pills when she and a 31-year-old Halethorpe man were stopped at a convenience store in St. Leonard.
Deputy Dylan DeSantis of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated in the charging papers that he recovered a pipe with suspected crack cocaine and two pocket knives from the vehicle.
The grand jury indicted Chenault on three felonies — possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl/heroin mix and possession of a large amount of drugs. Three misdemeanor accounts for possession are also included in the indictment.
Court records show a summons was issued the following day for Chenault, who was released on her own recognizance on the day of her arrest. Her initial circuit court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.
In a separate case, the grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment against Jacobi Lamont Smith, 19, of Waldorf. The charges stem from an incident that occurred May 11 in the Yardley Hills subdivision of Prince Frederick. Smith was one of three men who were shot at and involved in a motor vehicle crash. Smith was treated at Calvert Health Medical Center for injuries he sustained in the crash of a Lexus.
Maryland State Police troopers investigating the incident searched the Lexus and discovered several clear plastic bags of marijuana. When interviewed by police, Smith said the marijuana was “planted” in the vehicle and he “did not know how it got there,” Trooper S. Maldonado stated in court documents.
Investigators located a Polymer 80 style handgun next to a dumpster near the place the Lexus had been parked. “Smith stated he was scared and tossed the handgun,” Maldonado wrote in charging papers. “The handgun did have a spent casing in the chamber followed by four live rounds in the magazine. ... Smith is under 21 years of age and is prohibited from being in possession of a handgun at this time.”
Three of the counts in Smith’s indictment are felonies — drug possession with intent to distribute, firearm in a drug trafficking crime and drug distribution with a firearm. Of the misdemeanor counts Smith is facing, two are drug related, seven are weapon related and one is for altering physical evidence.
Smith was issued a summons a day after the indictment was handed down and his initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Sept. 9.
Woman charged with felony theft for taking ex-husband’s dog
A 67-year-old Lusby woman who agreed to watch her ex-husband’s dog is now facing a felony theft charge for not giving the pet back.
According to charging documents filed by Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Christopher Murphy, after the dog was dropped off at Saundra Leigh Delgado’s residence on Aug. 12, she filed a protective order against her ex-husband, which prevented him from returning to retrieve his pet. He then filed a theft charge against Delgado.
Murphy stated in charging papers the man had a signed document showing he purchased the dog in 2021 for $3,000. The deputy further stated Delgado and the man “have been divorced for approximately 10 years. Therefore, the dog is not considered shared property.”
A court summons for Delgado was served on Aug. 18. A preliminary inquiry regarding the charge is scheduled for Oct. 17 in district court.
Scam reported
The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office reports on Aug. 18 a local resident was the victim of a scam. A woman received a phone call from two unknown males alleging to be her grandson and his attorney stating they needed money to post bail. The woman gathered up to $12,000 and gave it to a man who arrived at her house posing as the lawyer. The alleged lawyer took the money and left. He has not been seen since.
Residents should be aware that attorneys are prohibited from posting bail for their clients.
Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner has been assigned to assist the Maryland State Police in the investigation of this incident.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators can call the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.
Sobriety checkpoints planned
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Department of Transportation’s Safety Office and Maryland State Police will be conducting impaired driving enforcement operations and sobriety checkpoints now until Labor Day weekend. The primary purpose of the checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring motorists from driving impaired.
The sheriff’s office reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and/or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers charged with a first-time driving under the influence offense will face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license.
MARTY MADDEN