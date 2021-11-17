Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for assault, child abuse
On Nov. 8, Charles sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6000 block of Ocelot Street in Waldorf for reports of an alleged domestic assault.
According to charging documents, deputies obtained video evidence from the home that allegedly show Matthew Ray Darden Jr., 34, entered the home and got into a physical confrontation with a 13-year-old, identified as a relative of Darden.
Video allegedly showed Darden attempt to drag the victim out of the house before striking the teenager in the face, and holding the victim down on the stairs, and later the floor.
When interviewed, Darden allegedly said he was attempting to discipline the teenager after a shoving incident between the two earlier that day.
Charging documents state there were several injuries noticeable on the teenager, including a laceration and swelling of the right ear, and bruising around the neck.
Darden was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault, felony second-degree child abuse and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Brandywine man arrested for distribution
In the evening hours of Nov. 7, Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the 30 block of Jameson Court in Indian Head for an alleged trespass.
When deputies arrived, they allegedly found Carlos Leon Baker, 32, standing on the 400 block of Bland Drive. According to charging documents, Baker attempted to flee when deputies tried to speak with him, spilling the contents of his bag as he ran.
Documents stated he was apprehended after stumbling in a wooded area.
Officers allegedly searched his person and found two large stacks of cash, and crack cocaine and marijuana were allegedly among the items spilled from his bag.
Baker was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute narcotics and misdemeanor possession of a controlled dangerous substance—not marijuana.
Woman, 18, charged in coupon fraud scheme
On Nov. 9, La Plata Police Department officers were called to a grocery store in the 100 block of Drury Road.
According to charging documents, the loss prevention officer of the store accused Destiny Ikea Woods, 18, of fraudulently entering coupon codes to subtract large amounts of money from customer bills, which documents state was not allowed.
According to charging documents, Woods allegedly made 218 transactions between Oct. 28 and Nov. 9, costing the store about $2,089.46.
Security footage allegedly showed Woods entering the codes, some of which were entered without managerial approval. Woods allegedly admitted to the crime when interviewed by officers, stating she used the codes to help out customers.
Woods has been charged with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and felony theft scheme between $1,500 to $25,000.
Washington, D.C., man arrested for drug distribution
On Nov. 9, Charles sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant for Persel Setphane Hughes, 56, of Washington, D.C., and his room at a hotel in the 9000 block of Chesapeake Street in La Plata.
When deputies arrived, they allegedly took Hughes into custody and found a large amount of suspected crack cocaine in a bag in his pants pocket.
According to charging documents, the bag contained five smaller bags with a total of 22.5 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,450. Over $600 in cash and a digital scale were allegedly recovered, as well as a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun and a box of ammunition.
A search of the room allegedly found a glass dish, a plastic cup with suspected cocaine residue and a knife also covered in suspected cocaine.
Hughes was arrested and charged with two felonies for firearms use in a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic, as well as four misdemeanors for weapons and drug possession charges.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Chaptico woman charged with stealing vehicle
Natalie Velasquez, 28, of Chaptico was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor unlawful removal of a motor vehicle.
A man came to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack on Nov. 8 and reported that he allowed Velasquez to stay at his house for a night in order to be away from her boyfriend. Velasquez is a friend of the man’s daughter. The next morning the man said his 2002 gold Lexus RX 300 was missing, according to charging documents.
He said he called Velasquez several times in order to get his vehicle without success, and even arranged two meetings where she allegedly didn’t show. The vehicle is valued at $3,500, according to a charging document. She was issued a summons on Nov. 8.
California woman charged with assault
Alisha L. Semiklose, 18, of California was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with scissors at a hair salon on Chancellor’s Run Road after he brought her food to her workplace on Nov. 8. The woman allegedly believed the man was cheating on her, a court document states. She allegedly threw things at him and hit him on the head with a bottle.
The 20-year-old man had a defensive wound on his hand and a laceration on his head, the court document states. Semiklose posted a $1,000 bond on Nov. 9.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
William J. Kuykendall, 41, of Lexington Park was charged with felony assault, two misdemeanor assaults and misdemeanor neglect of minor after police responded to the 20700 block of Hermanville Road in Lexington Park on Sunday, Nov. 14.
A woman flagged down an officer and said she had to flee a residence because her son-in-law chased her with a metal pole. The woman alleged that Kuykendall was intoxicated and threw and broke items in the home.
The woman said she removed two of three kids and was attempting to retrieve a third when Kuykendall allegedly said he would kill her. Kuykendall allegedly lunged at a deputy and assumed a fighting stance while being questioned.
Deale man charged with theft
Joseph Edward Bringley, 35, of Deale was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and felony theft scheme after he allegedly stole $11,796 from a Charlotte Hall McDonald’s restaurant in September 2019.
Bringley was a manager of the store at that time, a charging document states. A summons was issued on Nov. 10.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Lusby man sentenced for sex offense
On Nov. 8, Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Donald Allen Hayes, 31, of Lusby to nine and one-half years in prison for the sex abuse of a minor.
According to a press release from the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office, since the charge is deemed a crime of violence, Hayes must serve at least half his sentence before being considered for parole.
Hayes was indicted in March, was ordered held without bond in June and pleaded guilty to the single charge on July 6. The charge stemed from an incident that occurred in early August of 2020.
In addition to his prison sentence, Hayes was given five years of supervised probation and upon his release must register as a lifetime sexual offender.
Hayes was represented by Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), who is a criminal defense lawyer, and attorney Michael L. Adams. The case was prosecuted by Rebecca Cordero of the state’s attorney’s office.
Restroom spat leads to charges
A Dunkirk man and a Prince Frederick woman are both facing charges following an argument over a convenience store restroom. The dispute went from verbal to physical and continued at the store’s gasoline pumps. The incident happened at the store on Dalrymple Road in Sunderland during the early afternoon hours of Nov. 13.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Nick Savick of the Calvert sheriff’s office, the male, identified as Stephen Donald Clyburn, 61, got into a shouting match with Katherine Margaret Teacher, 40, of Prince Frederick while she was using the store’s restroom, “screaming at her to hurry up.” The argument intensified when Teacher got out of the restroom and she told Savick that Clyburn “strangled” her.
“[She] had visible bruising on her neck but advised that some of the spots were hickeys,” Savick wrote in the charging papers. “[Clyburn] advised that [Teacher] hit him first and then he retaliated. [Clyburn] admitted he had his hands around her neck.”
Two women, one a store employee, told Savick they saw evidence of a physical altercation between the two.
Clyburn declined to speak with the deputy. Teacher admitted to the deputy she had a crack pipe concealed in her bra. Both Clyburn and Teacher were taken to the Calvert detention center.
Clyburn was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He posted $500 bail on Nov. 15 and was freed.
Teacher was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. She posted $1,500 bond on Nov. 13 and was released.
A hearing on the incident will be held Dec. 13 in district court.
St. Mary’s man charged with theft in Calvert
On Nov. 2, a criminal information document was filed in district court alleging a 28-year-old Chaptico man stole items in the Port Republic area. The document was filed by John J. Navalaney of the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office, charging the defendant, Brian Matthew Bowles, with two counts of felony theft.
Bowles is alleged to have stolen a utility trailer, a motorcycle and license plates from the Port Republic Area on Oct. 5.
A summons was issued and a hearing on the allegations is scheduled for Dec. 1 in district court.
Alleged burglar caught
A 47-year-old Prince Frederick man who been issued a no-trespass order for a residence has been charged burglarizing the home on Nov. 13.
According to Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Cody Shoemaker, two females were in the house around 8 p.m. when the break-in allegedly occurred. The culprit was identified a Quentin Aaron Holland, who allegedly knocked out the frame of a main level living room window to gain entry to the house.
He fled the scene but, according to Shoemaker, Holland was apprehended by Deputy Autumn Abercrombie a short time later and short distance away from the house.
Court records show Holland is charged with trespassing, malicious destruction of property plus third- and fourth-degree burglary. Holland was released on his own recognizance.
Plate tamper thief sought
A 29-year-old Prince Frederick man is facing felony theft charges for failing to return a Toro plate tamper on loan from a local rental store.
According charging papers filed by Maryland State Police Trooper Shareef Lewis, Dylan Tyler Ruleman was alleged to have borrowed the machine on June 2 and was supposed to return it the next day. The store manager said the item was never returned and attempts to get Ruleman to bring it back have been unsuccessful.
A court summons was issued on Nov. 10 and a preliminary inquiry on the charge is scheduled for Dec. 27 in district court.
Sunderland man facing felony theft charge
A court summons has been issued for a 43-year-old Sunderland man who is facing a felony theft charge.
In a complaint filed with the state’s attorney’s office, another Sunderland man alleged Daniel J. Koppers stole numerous items from a barn on Nov. 3. Among the items Koppers is accused of taking are various saws, scooters, saddles, bridles, horse feed, a tool box and an anvil.
A preliminary inquiry into the charged has been scheduled for Jan. 3 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN