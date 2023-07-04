Charles County
Fort Washington arrested for theft
Wilfredo Perez, 26, of Fort Washington was arrested on June 29 and charged with theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and two misdemeanors for failing to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest.
Charles County sheriff’s officer Andrew Fenlon was was in the area of St. Charles Parkway and Saint Marks Drive in Waldorf when he observed a red motorcycle going 92 mph in a 40 mph zone.
According to charging documents, Fenlon attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and Leonardtown Road when Perez attempted to flee on foot but was eventually apprehended.
Police say an investigation revealed that the motorcycle was stolen out of Fairfax County, and Perez had two warrants through Prince George’s County for driving without a license.
Perez was released on a $1,500 unsecured personal bond on June 30 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Aug. 16 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Virginia man charged with theft
Shane Bernard Langley, 63, of Woodbridge, Va., was arrested on June 29 and charged with two felonies for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of $25,000 to under $100,000.
At around 7:07 p.m. on June 29, Charles County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia to locate a blue Ford F-150 stolen from a dealership in Virginia.
According to charging documents, officers located the vehicle in the 3100 block of Crain Highway and attempted a traffic stop.
Langley allegedly stopped the vehicle and told officers he paid a friend $100 to use the vehicle for the day.
Langley was taken into custody after allegedly giving officers a false name when he was arrested. He was ordered held without bond on June 30 and is due back in Charles County District Court on June 3 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Washington, D.C., man arrested for firearms possession
Diontay Carlos Antonio Hattix, 37, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on June 26 and charged with a felony count of firearms possession with a felony conviction and six weapons, drug and theft-related misdemeanors.
At around 6 p.m. on June 26, Charles County sheriff’s officers were on patrol in the area of Palmer Place and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf when they observed a Dodge Journey with an expired registration.
Officers initiated a stop in the 300 block of Smallwood Drive and when they made contact with Hattix detected an odor of burnt cannabis and noticed several burnt cannabis cigarettes in the ash tray.
A search of the vehicle allegedly returned a Glock 19 handgun with 20 rounds inside and a small amount of raw cannabis and "molly."
Police say Hattix was disqualified from owning a firearm and that the firearm in his possession was flagged as stolen out of High Point, N.C.
Hattix was released from the Charles County Detention Center on his own recognizance on June 27 and is due back in Charles County District Court on July 28 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Juvenile charged for drugs, firearms possession
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged as an adult for possession of a loaded firearm after an arrest on June 26, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an officer was conducting a patrol check in the 6900 block of Bensville Road when he observed a vehicle in a community park while it was closed.
The officer observed two people in the vehicle and also smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis and observed suspected cannabis in the front console.
Police say further investigation revealed the passenger in the vehicle had a loaded firearm in his waistband. Officers recovered 82 grams of suspected cannabis from the vehicle.
On June 27, the juvenile was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
A second 17-year-old juvenile identified as the driver of the car was charged on a juvenile offense report for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Mechanicsville man charged with knife assault
On June 22, Trooper Timothy Eckrich of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was sent to a home on Gibson Drive in Mechanicsville to investigate a reported assault. Eckrich learned a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen during a confrontation with another man. The alleged stabber is identified in court papers as Robert James Lindsey II, 43, of Mechanicsville.
Lindsey, who was located on the property, invoked his Miranda rights and refused to speak with police after denying he had a knife.
Eckrich reported in charging papers that a knife was located at the scene and Lindsey has sustained a laceration to his right hand and his clothes were “saturated in blood.”
Eckrich’s investigation determined the victim and the defendant’s estranged wife are in a relationship.
Lindsey was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.
According to court records, four days after his arrest Lindsey was released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 27.
Bushwood man facing weapon charge
On June 29, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Theodore “Cubby” Russell II, 59, of Bushwood on a charge of possession of a shotgun with a felony conviction.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Michael Myers, Russell allegedly posted a social media message May 9 threatening to shoot himself at the county courthouse. And on June 18, Russell had made “several disturbing statements” concerning a local judge.
Deputies were able to confront Russell when a traffic stop was made at Doctors Crossing Road and Moakley Street. Russell admitted to the suicidal statements made and told deputies he had three shotguns at his residence.
A search of Russell’s home yielded the guns and ammunition.
Myers stated detectives later learned Russell has been prohibited from possessing firearms since 2005 due to previous convictions.
According to court records, on June 30 Russell was ordered held without bond and is to undergo an examination by the state health department to determined if he is competent to stand trial.
Arrests made after assault charges
On June 30, St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Hill reported the arrest of Jayla Christine Brown, 18, of Leonardtown for second-degree assault. Brown allegedly assaulted another woman, grabbing her by the neck. Hill stated in charging papers that red marks were found on the accuser’s neck.
The deputy stated Brown underwent an emergency evaluation at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and after release from the hospital was incarcerated. She is being held without bond.
A district court hearing on the charge is scheduled for Aug. 10.
On Sunday, Deputy David Katulitch reported the arrest of Raymond A. Hall, 44, of Mechanicsville on a second-degree assault charge. Hall allegedly assaulted a woman by pulling her hair, striking her in the nose causing it to bleed and smacking a cellphone out of her hand resulting in a finger injury.
Katulich stated he observed the accuser and confirmed evidence of the alleged assault described by her.
“Defendant Hall was located inside the residence and denied an assault occurred,” Katulich stated in charging papers.
After being charged Hall was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered “not to abuse or threaten” his accuser.
A district court hearing on the charge is scheduled for Aug. 1.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Grand jury indicts two on drug charges
Meeting June 22, a Calvert County grand jury handed down two drug-related indictments.
An eight-count indictment was served to Keenan Anthony Berry, 27, of Lexington Park.
According to court documents filed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Jones, on May 16 he conducted a traffic stop on Route 2/4 just south of St. Leonard Road. Berry, the driver, was found to have had his driver’s license revoked.
A search of his vehicle yielded of 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Deputies also found a digital scale, cash, a cellphone and a quantity of suspected marijuana.
Berry’s indictment charges him with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and driving on a revoked license.
According to court records, Berry has been incarcerated and held without bond since May 17.
A passenger in Berry’s vehicle was also arrested. The passenger, Shaika Lanae Green, 21 of Lexington Park, was charged with drug possession and released on her own recognizance. Green has a district court hearing on her charge in late August.
The state’s case against Berry will be prosecuted by Allison Walton, assistant state’s attorney.
Avery Dionnie Wills Jr., 26, of Brandywine was served a five-county indictment on charges stemming from a May 31 incident. On that day, Calvert County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Trailblazer on northbound Route 2/4 in Lusby.
Detective Branden DeLeon and his K9 partner Rico conducting a sniff resulting in a positive alert. A search of the Trailblazer yielded approximately 18 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 12.6 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 47.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine plus digital scales and cellphones.
After being charged, Wills was released on his own recognizance. However, on June 15, court records show Wills was again arrested on drug distribution charges. He he is being held without bond.
Indictment counts include two charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while using a handheld cellphone.
Wills is being represented by attorney Melissa Ann Miller. The state’s case against Wills will be prosecuted by Lee Ann Bell, assistant state’s attorney.
Charles man indicted for illegal firearm possession
On June 22, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a 16-count indictment to a Charles County man, who was arrested by Maryland State Police May 9 during a traffic stop in Chesapeake Beach.
According to court papers filed by Trooper Matthew Moorman, a vehicle traveling on Route 260 near Harrison Boulevard had a tag light out. Moorman stated the driver, William Martin Parrott III, 35, of Bryans Road, appeared to be drunk and several open containers of alcohol were seen in the vehicle. Parrott was also in possession of suspected drugs and a handgun was discovered.
Parrott was administered field sobriety tests and, according to Moorman, “completed the testing poorly.”
It was discovered Parrott was in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.
Indictment counts in Parrott’s case include firearm possession with a felony conviction, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and on his person, drug possession, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol and other traffic charges.
On May 11, Parrott was released after posting $50,000 bond. His initial appearance before a circuit court judge is scheduled for July 10.
Parrott’s is being represented by George D. Lynch of the public defenders office. Prosecution of the state’s case against Parrott will be handled by Allison Walton, assistant state’s attorney.
Unsolved property damages probed
On June 22, Deputy Dylan DeSantis responded to a home on Bay Avenue in North Beach, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between June 20 at 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 22 three of the tires on the complainant’s vehicle were slashed. The estimated value of damaged property is $721.66.
On June 25, Cpl. Curtis Callison responded to Pardoe Road in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. Callison’s investigation determined three reflective signs and approximately 20 feet of guard rail had been spray painted with green graffiti. The estimated value of damaged property is $900.
Information sought in unsolved motor vehicle theft
On June 23, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski responded to the 6500 block of 4th Street in Chesapeake Beach, for report of a vehicle theft. The complainant advised sometime between 8 p.m. and 11:53 p.m. June 23, a vehicle was stolen from the front of the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $7,000.
Anyone with information on any of these unsolved cases that might aid investigators is urged to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN