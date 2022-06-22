Charles County
Indian Head man, 35, arrested for assault
Delvion Elton Proctor, 35, of Indian Head was arrested and charged on June 15 with felony first-degree assault and three misdemeanors for resisting arrest, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to Village Street in St. Charles for the report of an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found Proctor allegedly pushing a woman into the street.
Charging documents state that Proctor became combative and aggressive with deputies on scene before they were able to finally calm him down.
As Proctor was being placed under arrest, he allegedly became aggressive once again and broke free from officers before he was taken to the ground and eventually placed in a patrol car.
Witness statements alleged that Proctor was seen yelling at both the woman and a library employee before choking the woman underneath a tree on Village Street.
Proctor was released on his own recognizance on June 16 and is expected in court July 13 for a preliminary hearing.
White Plains woman charged with theft
Holly Devin Vinson, 33, of White Plains on June 17 was charged with theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Charging documents state that Vinson moved in with a man in the 10500 block of Deacon Road on May 2 and began making unauthorized transactions with the man’s debit card. Documents state that Vinson allegedly made $3,602 of unauthorized transactions from May 12 to May 30.
Transaction listings through a mobile banking app showed the unauthorized transactions were made at a convenience store in the 4600 block of Crain Highway in White Plains and a gas station in the 4200 block of Crain Highway in White Plains.
Bank records allegedly showed that the man had not made the transactions in question.
Vinson was issued a summons on June 18 and is expected in court on July 25 for a preliminary inquiry.
Waldorf woman, 33, charged with theft scheme
Megan Lynn Peterson, 33, of Waldorf was charged with two felonies for theft of $1,000 to under $10,000 and theft scheme of $1,000 to under $10,000 on June 17.
According to charging documents, Peterson was implicated in alleged incidents of theft at a real estate firm where she was employed.
She had allegedly collected $7,000 in rent payments from a residence in the 3500 block of Jonathon Court in Waldorf from January to May 2017. However, an investigation revealed that Peterson allegedly failed to deposit the payments into the company’s account, and instead kept them for herself.
A summons was issued for Peterson on June 17 and she is expected in court for a preliminary inquiry on Aug. 1.
Fort Washington man charged with theft
Andre Green, 33, of Fort Washington was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle on June 17.
According to charging documents, Green allegedly entered a home in the 3000 block of Hollins Lane in Waldorf through the rear door and took the key of a 2016 Nissan Altima valued at $15,299 on June 17.
A woman who identified herself as Green’s wife said in charging documents that Green had entered the home while she was asleep and did not have permission to take the vehicle.
A summons was issued on the same day, and Green is due in court for a preliminary inquiry on July 25.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Man arresrted for vehicle theft and other charges
Kevin Bryan Wright was charged in St. Mary’s County with unlawful taking of a vehicle and theft of between $1,500 and $25,000, both felonies, along with three misdemeanor charges of rogue and vagabond and one unauthorized removal of vehicle. Court documents did not show an age or address for Wright.
In a June 7 filing, a man said that Wright broke into a 2015 Nissan Versa and stole a 2019 Nissan Sentra from a residence in the 45300 block of Capps Court in California on May 29. The Sentra was located in Funkstown after a woman called police to say that her friend parked it in her driveway. The woman picked Wright out of a lineup, according to a court document.
Man, 50, charged with burglary and assault
Antwuan A. Williams, 50, of no fixed address was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree assault, both felonies, along with several misdemeanors, including fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.
According to a circuit court filing by assistant state’s attorney Bryan J. Jones, Williams assaulted someone, defaced a door and door frame and broke into a residence in the 24400 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood on May 26.
Man, 22, allegedly assaulted girlfriend
A Lexington Park woman filed a document stating that on June 10 her boyfriend, Dukarai N. Milburn, 22, of Lusby, destroyed her room, broke her video game system, threatened to kill her and her father, struck her in the face and demanded $100 from her. The woman said she gave Milburn the funds, but he still didn’t leave her alone.
Milburn was released on his own recognizance on June 16.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
John Gregory Barnes Jr., 27, of Lexington Park was charged with three counts of felony assault and three counts of misdemeanor assault along with use of a firearm in commission of a felony for an alleged Dec. 9, 2021, incident.
Assistant state’s attorney Bryan J. Jones filed the charges in circuit court on June 21. According to the filing, Barnes allegedly assaulted a man.
Lexington Park man charged with drug distribution
Antonio George Queen, 28, of Lexington Park was charged with three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, one count of use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and one count of firearm possession with a felony conviction, along with several misdemeanors, including three counts of drug possession and one count each of illegal possession of a gun and illegal possession of ammunition.
Queen was arrested on June 15 when a search warrant was executed in the 47000 block of Festival Way in Lexington Park. Queen had warrants for failure to appear for armed robbery and animal cruelty charges, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
He was convicted of felony robbery on Dec. 22, 2020, for a March 24, 2020, offense and placed on two years of supervised probation. That case was recently reopened.
He was held without bond on June 15 and 16.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Baltimore woman, 24, busted for drug distribution
During the early morning hours of June 16, Deputy Dylan DeSantis of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated possible drug activity at a convenience store in St. Leonard.
According to court documents, Kaitlyn Marie Chenault, 24, of Baltimore was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl contained in over 20 pills.
DeSantis stated in charging papers that the vehicle Chenault and a 31-year-old Halethorpe man were traveling in contained a pipe with suspected crack cocaine and two pocket knives.
Chenault was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and three misdemeanor possession counts. Court records show the man was not charged.
Chenault was released on her own recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 13 in district court.
Man assaulted with toy, had window smashed
A 23-year-old Mechanicsville woman is facing assault and malicious property destruction charges as a result of an incident that occurred June 13 at a Prince Frederick residence.
According to charging papers submitted by Deputy Richard McCourt Jr., the defendant, Diana Cheryl Shane, drove to the residence to confront a man she claimed was cheating on her. She got out of her vehicle and began screaming at him. Shane neglected to put the vehicle in park, so it “ran through the yard and into the woods.”
Shane allegedly struck the man “with a children’s toy,” resulting in a “three-inch laceration on his back,” McCourt wrote in court documents.
Shane attempted to enter the house where another woman was hiding and had locked the door to protect children, the deputy stated. The defendant then allegedly used a tire iron to smash a window in an attempt to gain entry. Shane subsequently returned to her vehicle and fled the scene. When contacted by McCourt, Shane declined to speak with the deputy.
A warrant was served on Shane on June 15. She lated posted $2,500 bond and was released. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 15.
Woman charged with assaulting 10-year-old boy
On June 14 a woman was charged with assaulting a 10-year-old boy. Deputy John Ashley of the Calvert Sheriff’s Office stated in charging papers the incident allegedly occurred on June 6 after the boy got into a verbal altercation with a 10-year-old girl.
The boy told Ashley he was “punched in the right eye” and the defendant — identified in court documents as Cory Michelle Turner, 31, of Lusby — “grabbed him around his throat and choked him.”
A warrant was served on Turner by Deputy Chip Ward. Turner was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault. She posted $5,000 bond and was released on June 14.
A court hearing date is pending. The defendant was advised by court officials to not intimidate or have unlawful contact with the victim.
Baltimore man, 33, facing forgery charges
On June 18 while on patrol in Prince Frederick, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Jones spotted a vehicle on Dares Beach Road with what appeared to be bogus license tags. Jones followed the vehicle and pulled the driver over on Route 2/4 at Sherry Lane.
The driver was identified as Gerson O. Guzman-Reyes, 33, of Baltimore.
“I asked Guzman-Reyes where he received the temporary registration plates from and he advised Facebook,” Jones wrote in court papers. Guzman-Reyes later told the deputy he contacted someone via “Snapchat to have the plates man.”
A summons was issued two days later, charging Guzman-Reyes with two counts of forgery. Both charges are felonies. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 15.
Unsolved theft probed
On June 6, Deputy Ryan Evans responded to the Solomons Yacht Club for the report of a theft. The complainant told Evans a sump pump had been stolen from the property. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,500.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800 or call Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
Teen injured in bike crash
On June 16 at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and other units were dispatched for a report of a 16-year-old male who had crashed his dirt bike into a tree.
The teen, who initially lost consciousness, was assessed for injuries and stabilized and flown to a regional trauma center by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 helicopter for further evaluation and treatment.
MARTY MADDEN