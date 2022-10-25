Charles County
Man, 31, arrested for rape
Alexander Benson Wells Jr., 31, of Oxon Hill was charged with felony second-degree rape and a misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense on Oct. 19.
Charging documents state that on Oct. 19 Charles sheriff’s officers were notified of a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Hope Circle in Waldorf. Officers met with a woman who accused Wells of sexually assaulting her on Oct. 18.
According to charging documents, Wells is accused of pushing the woman down on a couch and sexually assaulting her using his fingers. Police say he admitted to committing the act after an argument about the woman’s alleged infidelity.
An arrest warrant for Wells was executed on Oct. 20. He was released on his own recognizance on Oct. 21 and is due in Charles County District Court on Nov. 18.
Oxon Hill man, 55, charged with theft
Mark Benjamin Sanders, 55, of Oxon Hill was charged with one felony for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and three felony charges for theft of $25,000 to under $100,000.
Sanders is accused of stealing four vehicles between Jan. 22 and Sept. 2 from four car dealerships around the Waldorf area.
According to charging documents, Sanders is alleged to show up at the dealerships to look at a vehicle, then swap the real key fob for the car with a fake one and then drive away.
Police say Sanders was caught by Fairfax County, Va., police on Sept. 27 in connection with the similar alleged thefts.
He was allegedly identified by video surveillance of committing the fob switches in Charles County.
The total value of the four stolen cars — a 2017 Nissan Maxima, a 2018 Acura MDX, a 2019 Dodge Durango and a 2020 Acura MDX — was $135,410.
A summons was issued for Sanders on Oct. 18 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Nov. 28.
Woman, 21, indicted for possesion of destructive device
Latrice Joneah Williams, 21, of Upper Marbloro was indicted on Oct. 21 on two felonies of posession of a destructiev device and three misdemeanors for attempted first-degree arson, attempted second-degree arson and malicious destruction of property.
Williams was arrested in May in connection to an alleged incident at the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf on Oct. 14, 2021.
She is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a residence, igniting landscaping near the home.
Police say video surveillance captured Williams stepping out of a dark colored vehicle to throw an incendiary device toward another vehicle in the driveway before she sped off.
Williams is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Nov. 18.
Waldorf man indicted on drug offenses, stolen weapon
Trevon Akeem Allen, 27, of Waldorf was indicted on five felonies for possession with intent to distribute, distribution with a firearm, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and two counts of firearm possession with a felony conviction. He was also arrested on four drug and weapons-related misdemeanors.
Allen was arrested in June after a search warrant on his vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, and his residence in the 1040 block of Dorset Drive in Waldorf allegedly recovered 293 grams of suspected marijuana, two firearms and suspected packing materials and a digital scale.
Charging documents state that one of the firearms, a Glock 43 9 mm handgun, was reported stolen through St. Mary’s County.
Allen was allegedly prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous convictions.
A summons was issued for Allen on Oct. 21.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Leonardtown man, 18, charged with theft
David Osborne Harrell, 18, of Leonardtown was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor theft of less than $1,500 related to an Oct. 4 incident.
Harrell allegedly stole $1,980 worth of electronics and $1,300 in cash from a home in the 44700 block of Locust Ridge Court in California, including a Play Station 5 and Xbox. A man invited Harrell into the home before the items were stolen, according to a charging document. Harrell was issued a summons on Oct. 10.
Hollywood man, 30, charged with theft
Joseph Paul Smith, 30, of Hollywood was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and several misdemeanors, including assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and malicious destruction of property stemming from Oct. 16.
Smith allegedly took a silver 2007 Honda Pilot from a woman he had been living with for two months and didn’t return it. The Pilot was valued at $7,100. The vehicle was at an address in the 21500 block of Morris Drive in Lexington Park, and Smith allegedly took the keys to the vehicle from the woman while they were visiting a home in the 28700 block of Burroughs Court in Mechanicsville.
Police located the vehicle with Smith driving it at 26511 Loveville Road and the vehicle had $1,500 in damage to the rear bumper, according to a charging document.
In addition, a smoking device commonly used to smoke crack cocaine was found in the vehicle, according to police.
Smith’s driver’s license is suspended, according to the document. Smith posted a $7,500 bond on Oct. 17.
Waldorf man, 28, charged with drug dealing
Tavon Dakarai Francis, 28, of Waldorf was charged with one count of felony distribution of drugs with a firearm, three counts of felony drug possession with intent to distribute and five handgun or drug-related misdemeanors stemming from a July 14 incident.
Police allegedly found a Sig Sauer P365 9 mm handgun, psilocybin aka “magic mushrooms,” amphetamine and marijuana in Francis’ possession in St. Mary’s County.
The charges were filed in circuit court by assistant state’s attorney Duncan V. May. Francis was issued a summons on Oct. 19.
Wisconsin man, 33, charged with rape in St. Mary’s
Justin Tyler Dunbar, 33, of Grantsburg, Wis., was charged with felony second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense and two misdemeanors, sex offense fourth-degree and assault, stemming from Oct. 17.
The charging document was sealed. Dunbar was arrested Oct. 22 and ordered held without bond on Oct. 22 and 24, according to the state courts website. A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Great Mills man gets four active years for child neglect
Elvis Wade Pace, 44, of Great Mills was sentenced on Sept. 14 to two two-year active consecutive terms for two counts of misdemeanor child neglect in regard to two teenage girls. A felony sex abuse of minor in house/family charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Pace was given credit for 463 days in jail. He was given two five-year sentences, or 10 years total, with all suspended except for four years.
In related cases, Alexander Desales DeMarr, 65, got 25 years for felony sex abuse of a minor in house/family; George Christian Anderson, 54, of Hollywood, got an 18-month active sentence for a felony third-degree sex offense; and Ali Lynn DeMarr, 36, of Great Mills got one active year for two misdemeanor counts of child neglect.
Man, 34, sentenced for cocaine distribution
Zachary Anthony Faxon, 34, of Lexington Park was sentenced to six years in prison on May 27 for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. A drug possession charge and possession of narcotic equipment charge were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. In a separate case, Faxon was also sentenced on May 27 to one year in prison for misdemeanor drug possession and 60 days in jail for DUI. Those sentences will run concurrently with the six-year sentence. Faxon was given credit for 268 days in jail.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Grand jury hands down 42-count indictment to man who barricaded himself
A 60-year-old Chesapeake Beach man allegedly responsible for a lengthy standoff in the Richfield Station subdivision this past August was indicted by a Calvert County grand jury Oct. 17. According to court papers, defendant Ronald Joseph Garraway, is facing 42 counts — 13 counts each for first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, and three counts for firearm use in a felony/violent crime.
On Sept. 12 a district court judge ordered Garraway held without bond, three days after he was charged in connection with the Aug. 19 incident, which ended after the defendant was shot and wounded by police. Deputies and other responders from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties — special operations, crisis intervention and conflict management — were dispatched to the scene.
According to court documents, Garraway allegedly assaulted Deputy Stephan Bowlan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s special operations team, who was attempting to serve the defendant with a court-ordered emergency petition.
In charging papers, Detective Joshua Buck wrote “Deputy Bowlan heard Garraway state, ‘I will blast you with this .44.’”
Garraway barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom and refused to come out of the house. The officers were reportedly fired at by Garraway and returned fire, wounding him. He was taken to Washington Hospital Center and later released. No other injuries were reported during the incident.
The state’s case against Garraway could go to trial next March.
Port Republic man charged with assaulting a woman
On Oct. 19, charges were filed against a 52-year-old Port Republic man. According to a complaint filed in district court by Anthony R. Navalaney II, assistant state’s attorney, on Oct. 7 defendant Parris Darien Commodore is alleged to have assaulted a woman while he was intoxicated. The incident was investigated by Deputy Taylor Strong.
In addition to second-degree assault, Commodore is charged with intoxicated endangerment. A summons was issued and a hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 9 in district court.
Virginia fugitive arrested
On Oct. 20, a 36-year-old District Heights man was arrested by Trooper Natasha Rucker of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack. Defendant Angel Dejesus Carrillo-Velis is charged with being a fugitive from justice in Virginia.
According to court documents, Carrillo-Velis is wanted in Prince William County, Va., for allegedly shooting a gun within 1,000 feet of a school.
After initially being held without bond, Carrillo-Velis was released on his own recognizance the day after his arrest. A hearing in Calvert on the fugitive charge with be held Nov. 21 in district court.
Unsolved: Owings business burglarized earlier this month
On Oct. 10 deputies were dispatched to Horace Ward Road in Owings for the report of a burglary at Smokoholic. At the scene, deputies found the front glass door of the business smashed.
Investigators determined someone entered the store and stole vape pens and other marijuana-smoking paraphernalia. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1,500.
Damaged truck incident under investigation
On Oct. 12, Cpl. Seth Mitchell responded to the parking lot of Results Gym on East Chaneyville Road in Owings for a property damage investigation. Someone used an object to shatter the front passenger-side window of a truck. The estimated damage is $1,000.
Anyone who has information that could aide investigators of these cases is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
MARTY MADDEN