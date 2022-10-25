Dameron crash

Vehicles collide in Dameron

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash at 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 17491 Three Notch Road near Porter Drive in Dameron. Two patients were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and two patients refused treatment on the scene.

 Photo by Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

