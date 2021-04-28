Charles County
Woman charged with forgery
A 31-year-old Washington, D.C., woman was charged with felony forgery and issuing a false document. According to a court document, Rajeeya M. Burks entered a motor vehicle administration office in Waldorf on March 23, 2020, and attempted to obtain a clear title by displaying a fraudulent lien release document for a 2019 Chevy Cruze. A man allegedly paid Burks for the vehicle and then another man attempted to sell it to TA Winegardner in Leonardtown on June 29. The amount owed on the vehicle was $17,136. Burks was issued a summons on April 24.
Man charged with child abuse, theft of dog
A 38-year-old Washington, D.C., man was charged with felony second-degree child abuse, misdemeanor theft and two counts of misdemeanor assault. Michael David Hutchinson was arrested following a report of an assault in the 700 block of Barrington Drive in Waldorf on April 18 around 8 p.m. According to a court document, Hutchinson pushed, choked and punched a juvenile male and a woman, although there were no visible signs of injury to either. Hutchinson allegedly consumed six beers, one “99 peppermint shot” and smoked marijuana that day and said he would shoot both alleged victims, according to police.
A male coworker of the woman was at her house for a barbecue, according to the document, and later followed Hutchinson after both left in vehicles. Hutchinson allegedly took the woman’s 6-year-old terrier with him and drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph. He stopped at a liquor store drive-thru, where he was arrested. Hutchinson had no driver’s license, and was also charged with traffic violations. He posted a $10,000 bond on April 20.
Failure to kill snakehead fish nets citation
A 63-year-old Washington, D.C., man was cited for failure to kill a snakehead fish. Officer James Major of the Natural Resources Police cited Chun Qiung Liu on April 9. According to the state courts website, Liu has been convicted of nine other fishing-related offenses between 2007 and 2019, including possession of a live snakehead fish on Oct. 11, 2011, and several where he was fishing in a non-designated area. According to NationalGeographic.com, snakehead fish were first discovered in Maryland in 2002 and were imported legally from Asia for aquarium and seafood trades until 2004. A female snakehead can have up to 100,000 eggs.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Pepper spray misuse alleged
A “large argument” outside a Liberty St. apartment complex led to a woman’s arrest after she allegedly attempted to pepper spray another woman, and hit a police officer with the spray.
Chantal T. Johnson, 25, faces a second-degree assault charge and pepper spray misuse charge after allegedly attempting to spray a woman who was in the affray of 15 to 20 people on Sunday afternoon, when the spray struck a Maryland State Police Trooper in the eyes as he was attempting to break up the fight, according to charging papers.
Johnson told officers she was attempting to pepper spray a woman who had pepper sprayed her mother, charging papers say.
Prop money allegedly used in sale
A teenager who sold a gaming console in a sale arranged online found out he had allegedly been given prop money by a local recording artist and his girlfriend earlier this year.
The 17-year-old told police he had sold his Xbox One S on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet at the Big Lots in Lexington Park, when he was met by a woman who handed him what appeared to be $225, which he found to be fake when he got home.
Demartez Trequan Thomas, 24, who had allegedly spoken to the teen about the sale online under the Facebook profile “Too Eazytre,” faces counterfeit bill charges after the transaction, after police determined the cash was “prop money” that Thomas had used for music videos, as he is a local recording artist.
Mother accused of strangling daughter
A Leonardtown woman faces assault charges after allegedly strangling her adult daughter during a fight.
Jessica Biscoe, 39, is accused of first-degree assault after allegedly striking her daughter “like a man would,” charging papers say, before choking her until her face “turned bright red colors.” Biscoe was arrested at the scene and later released.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Charles resident facing disorderly and obstructing charges from Dunkirk incident
A 24-year-old Nanjemoy man is facing criminal charges and received three traffic citations following an incident in Dunkirk April 22. Shortly after 10 a.m. a Maryland state trooper attempted to stop a speeding Nissan Maxima on Route 4 in Owings.
“The vehicle stopped on the side of the road and then quickly sped away from the trooper,” Deputy Brandon DeLeon-Suero stated in charging papers. “A check of the vehicle registration revealed that the registered owner is Timothy Darnell Thompson. A check of Thompson’s driving history revealed that Thompson has had recent arrests for fleeing and eluding uniformed police officers.
Shortly before 11 a.m., DeLeon-Suero located Thompson in the Walmart parking lot changing a tire on the vehicle that fled the trooper minutes before. According to charging papers, when Thompson saw the deputy he began to walk away, subsequently “running in a full sprint towards Walmart, the deputy stated.
Thompson is alleged to have run through the store to elude the deputy and K-9 patrol pursuing him. The perpetrator set off a fire alarm while trying to outrun police but eventually surrendered.
Thompson was charged with failure to obey a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering, and disorderly conduct. He was cited for speeding and attempting to elude by fleeing on foot.
Late that day Thompson posted $2,500 bond and was released. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 22.
Dunkirk man charged for assaults
Charges stemming from an incident that happened last Saturday at a Dunkirk residence have been filed against Nicholas Bailey Bateman, 25.
In charging papers, Deputy Elizabeth Payne stated that Bateman is alleged to have tried to steal items from the home, assaulting two occupants in the process. Authorities had received a 911 call that Bateman could be heard yelling inside the residence.
Payne stated in court documents that one of the victims told investigators that Bateman is “a violent person.” After Bateman was apprehended and handcuffed, a search of his pockets yielded a straw containing “a white powdery substance.”
Bateman was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and committing a crime of violence with a minor present. He was subsequently released on his own recognizance.
Grand jury indicts four from Calvert on drug distribution charges
Grand jury indictments were handled down April 19 in Calvert County Circuit Court against four individuals accused of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute.
According to court records, Bryan Thomas Humphreys, 57, of Chesapeake Beach was served with two indictments. The other indictments were handed down against Martin Warner Jr., 49, of Huntingtown; Kelley Patrice Hall, 56, of Huntingtown; and Curon Jerel Patterson, 37, of Baltimore.
MARTY MADDEN