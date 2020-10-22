Charles
Frying pan threats alleged in sibling assault
A Waldorf man was arrested and later released on his sister’s allegation he attempted to assault her using a large metal frying pan.
Charging papers accuse Adrian Michael Plater, 26, of making threats against his sister’s life in an alleged attempted assault on Sunday morning before swinging the frying pan in her direction, charging papers say.
The sheriff’s office responded to four calls for service regarding Plater last weekend, charging papers say, but during those calls he did not meet requirements for an emergency evaluation or arrest.
Plater was charged with first-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault.
Dirt bike riding leads to man’s arrest
Police witnessing three subjects’ dirt bikes operating without registration plates in St. Charles made an arrest Sunday after one operator stalled out on his bike, according to charging papers filed against Demetris Tyrell Simms, 30.
Charging papers say after giving his personal information to police, Simms allegedly ran for his dirt bike, which was leaned against a police car, and attempted to push it away before running off and being brought to the ground by police. Simms was arrested and charged with operating an off-road vehicle on government property and resisting arrest, as well as numerous traffic citations.
Man accused of assaulting woman at motel
A Seat Pleasant man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly assaulting a woman he had planned on having sex with at a motel in La Plata last Wednesday. Charging papers accuse Timothy Jones, 49, of recording the woman after she refused to have sex with him before having dinner, before physically assaulting her and allegedly choking her.
Jones told officers he had been attacked by the woman, charging papers say. The woman had visible injuries. Jones was charged by a criminal summons with first-degree assault and malicious destruction of property for allegedly breaking the woman’s purse handle.
St. Mary’s
Suspect identified in D.C. shooting of St. Mary’s witness
D.C. police have identified a suspect in a triple-homicide where a witness in a St. Mary’s attempted murder and kidnapping case was killed.
A release from the Metropolitan Police Department says Dale Benjamin, 33, of Southeast D.C. is wanted on first-degree murder charges for the July triple homicide off Bass Place in Washington, where two men were found dead along with Claudette Williams, 56, who was to testify in a St. Mary’s case against William Edward Johnson III, who is scheduled to face trial in January for an alleged November 2017 crime spree in St. Mary’s. Those with information are asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099.
Avenue man accused of assaulting lawmen
An Avenue man staying at the La Quinta Inn in California is facing assault charges alleging he kicked a deputy in the face.
Charging papers say Terrell Atkins, 22, “squared up” with officers who had ordered him and cohorts out of a hotel room where several complaints had been made about marijuana odor and noise, before being arrested.
Upon his arrest, Atkins allegedly kicked a deputy in the face and attempted to strike a sheriff’s corporal using his head before being restrained with emergency response belts, charging papers allege. Atkins faces two counts of second-degree assault as well as trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.
Fentanyl investigation yields two indictments, arrests
An investigation into alleged drug dealers in Great Mills in Lexington Park yielded two arrests, as well as a large amount of fentanyl and cash.
Henry Clay Hinson, 33, of Lexington Park and Jessica Renee Toye, 35, both face felony drug charges on allegations they were observed by police trafficking heroin and fentanyl together several times throughout the county.
Court records say a search warrant executed at Toye’s home in July found nearly $40,000 in cash, as well as fentanyl in excess of 90 grams.
Five grams of fentanyl is enough to consider somebody a volume dealer of the drug, according to state law.
Hinson was allegedly found to be in possession of firearms which he was prohibited from owning as well as suspected heroin and cocaine, charging papers for his case say. He faces firearms offenses in addition to a drug charge.
Calvert
Handgun recovered in vehicle stop
A loaded handgun was located in a vehicle following a restaurant employees call regarding a suspicious couple.
Charging papers say Douglas Kelly Reardon, 53, was stopped after a restaurant employee reported a belligerent female at a restaurant who had entered a vehicle intoxicated on Saturday.Reardon told officers he had dropped off the woman, and informed them of a handgun in the vehicle which he said he had a concealed carry permit for, charging papers allege. His concealed carry permit only applied to Virginia, though.
In the car, a loaded handgun was found along with additional ammunition, charging papers say. Reardon was charged with four firearms violations and was released after posting $5,000 bail.
Indecent exposure alleged in Chesapeake Beach
A Chesapeake Beach man of no fixed address faces an indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charge following his alleged conduct at the Chesapeake Beach Waterpark. Charging papers allege William Justin Gray Sr., 61, was seen urinating with his pants to his ankles at the water park at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, facing the nearby gas station.
DAN BELSON