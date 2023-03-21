Charles County
Indian Head man arrested for armed robbery
Ray Edward Critchley, 32, of Indian Head was charged with four felonies for one count each of armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 as well as four misdemeanors for firearm use in a felony or violent crime, second-degree assault and two handgun-related charges.
At around 9:27 p.m. on March 8, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 3100 block of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road for a report of an armed robbery. An employee at the store told dispatchers that a man had entered the store demanding money and struck him in the face.
Surveillance video from the building allegedly showed Critchley had arrived at the store in a black Dodge Caliber moments before the robbery. A check of Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration databases allegedly tied the vehicle to Critchley.
Documents state that about $8,000 was stolen in the robbery.
An arrest warrant was executed on March 17 for Critchley, who was ordered held without bond. He is due back in court before Charles County District Court Judge Kenneth A. Talley on April 14.
Philadelphia man charged with credit card fraud
Melvin Fed Perez-Madera, 32, of Philadelphia was charged on March 13 with five felonies for two counts of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000, fraudulent ID theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful use or disclose of a credit card number.
Charging documents state that Madera is implicated in the fraudulent use of two credit cards between December 2021 and April 2022. The cards were used to make make purchases at a home improvement store in Waldorf.
Documents state Madera-Perez allegedly made $4,658.49 in fraudulent purchases during trips to the store on Dec. 14, 2021, Dec. 15, 2021 and a phone order on April 21, 2022. Documents do not list what items were allegedly purchased with the credit cards.
A summons was issued on March 13 and Perez-Madera is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Charles County District Court Judge Patrick J. Devine on May 1.
Glen Burnie man charged with theft
Nicholas Zachary Brenden Weese, 30, of Glen Burnie was charged on March 14 on one count of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Just after noon on March 13, La Plata Police Department officers were dispatched to a home improvement store at the 300 block of Rosewick Road in La Plata for reports of a theft.
Officers spoke with an individual who reported seeing a person, later identified as Weese, leaving the store with about $1,546 in DeWalt power tools.
Video surveillance allegedly showed Weese enter the store through the lumber entrance pushing a cart and going to the power tool aisle, where he placed the items into the cart and left without paying.
Charging documents allege that Weese stole a DeWalt 12-inch cordless dual bevel valued at $649, a DeWalt 12-inch Miter Saw valued at $599 and two DeWalt multi-head drill/drivers valued at $298.
A summons was issued for Weese on March 14 and he is due before Charles County District Court Judge Patrick J. Devine on May 1.
Sex offense investigated
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a fourth-degree sex offense that took place at Malcom Elementary School, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
On March 13, administrators at Malcom Elementary notified the school resource officer of the alleged incident that took place March 9 on the playground during recess. According to the release, it was reported that a student inappropriately touched two other students.
The parents of all students involved were notified, and the student cannot be charged due to their age, according to the sheriff’s office. However, the student faces punishment from the public school system.
The sheriff’s office also notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services for record keeping and possible follow-up services.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Cpl. R. Anderson at 301-609-3282, ext. 0422.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Hollywood man charged with carjacking
Shortly after 11 a.m. on March 17, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy in Hollywood. A woman said that a male threw her to the ground and stole her vehicle.
The woman was taken to a MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The sheriff’s office reported a suspect, identified as Isaiah Denzial Washington, 19, of Hollywood, was arrested and charged in connection with the alleged incident.
According to court records, Washington is charged with robbery, carjacking, first- and second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, felony theft, rogue and vagabond, and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
On March 20 a district court judge ordered Washington be held without bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 20 in district court.
Lexington Park man charged with drug distribution
On March 10, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search and seizure warrant at a Lexington Park apartment on Park Pines Drive.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Toni Hunsinger, the raid yielded a quantity of suspected cocaine, a Glock 22 Gen5 handgun, cellphones and cash. Jadon Bernard Somerville, 22, of Lexington Park was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and illegal possession of a firearm.
Hunsinger stated during the investigation it was learned the gun found at the scene had been stolen. It was also learned that Somerville has a prior conviction that disqualifies him from possessing a gun.
After a hearing in district court before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser, Somerville was ordered held without bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 11 in district court.
Somerville is being represented by private attorney John M. McKenna.
Man charged with assault
On March 13, Deputy Devin Absher of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office was sent to a residence off Great Mills Road to investigate an alleged assault. A woman told Absher she was assaulted by a man who hit her several time with a broomstick.
The suspect in the assault was identified as Davon A. Barnes, 27, of Lexington Park.
“The victim had bruises on her left and right leg consistent with her allegations,” wrote Absher, who also observed the accuser was pregnant.
The deputy also interviewed Barnes. According to Absher’s charging papers, Barnes “did not maintain a consistent story” when he was interviewed. He was handcuffed but “refused to be placed into the patrol vehicle.”
Barnes was charged with first- and second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
On March 14, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered Barnes to be held without bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 30 in district court.
Woman charged with stabbing man in shoulder
On March 16, Deputy Elissha Munn of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office investigated a report of an assault involving a man and a woman.
According to charging papers, a woman identified as Ikea Stewart, 33, of Great Mills allegedly assaulted a man by stabbing him in the shoulder with a kitchen knife.
Munn reported the man refused medical treatment and Stewart confessed to the stabbing. She is charged with first- and second-degree assault.
On March 17 Stewart was released on her own recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 11 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Lusby woman facing abuse charge
On March 17, Detective Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office filed a charge of abuse with physical injury to a vulnerable adult against a 40-year-old Lusby woman. Jernigan conducted the investigation, working with adult protective services and the department of social services.
“Medical records indicate” that June 2021 was the last time the victim visited a doctor, according to Jernigan, who identified Rachel Nicole Lesueur as the person who was responsible for the victim’s care.
According to court documents, the 20-year-old victim has various health issues and is both non-verbal and non-ambulatory. During the investigation, on Feb. 14 the victim was deemed malnourished, hypothermic and severely dehydrated.
Since mid-February, the victim has been under the care of the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and the guardianship of the department of social services.
According to court records, a summons has been issued for Lesueur. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for May 1 in district court.
Pair charged with marijuana distribution
On March 15, Detective Nick Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Armory Road in Prince Frederick. A Chrysler 300 that was seen traveling erratically in the Prince Frederick area was stopped and searched.
Buckler stated in charging papers he detected the strong smell of marijuana, saw a digital scale inside the vehicle and a large sum of cash.
One of the men, identified as Marques Ciantae-Jaleel Griffith, 18, of Lusby, allegedly had a large supply of suspected marijuana in his pants pockets.
Over 100 grams of suspected cannabis were confiscated during the traffic stop.
Griffith and the other vehicle occupant, identified in court papers as Adam Joseph Holland, 20, of Prince Frederick, were both charged with possession with intent to distribute cannabis, cannabis possession over the civil citation limit and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Griffith and Holland were released March 16 after each posted $5,000 bond. A hearing on the charges both men face will be held April 14 in district court.
Out-of-state fugitives nabbed
On March 11, Trooper Matthew Moorman of Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack reported the arrest of Mario Earl Choice, 34, of Crofton, who is wanted in Sarasota, Fla., on charges of larceny/grand theft. Two days later Choice posted $1,000 bond and was released.
A hearing on the fugitive charge in Calvert is scheduled for April 12 in district court.
On March 15, Deputy James Murphy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Johnrick Martinez-Andrew of York, Pa. Martinez-Andrew was wanted in York County, Pa., for driving under the influence of drugs.
On March 16, District Court Judge Michelle R. Saunders ordered that Martinez-Andrew be released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the fugitive charge in Calvert is scheduled for April 14 in district court.
Unsolved burglary probed
On March 6, Detective Sarah Jernigan responded to Dunkirk Hardware on Town Center Boulevard for a commercial burglary investigation. Jernigan’s investigation revealed shortly after 7 p.m. on March 5 someone forced entry into the business by breaking out the front window and stole four Stihl chainsaws. The total value of stolen property is $3,589.96. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,123.46.
Anyone that has information that might aid investigators should contact the Calvert sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN