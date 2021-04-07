Charles County
Three men faces gun, drug charges
Maryland State Trooper A. Linn was on foot patrol on March 31 when he flagged down and pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta near Post Office Road and Route 5 in Waldorf. The stop resulted in the arrest of the vehicle’s three occupants. Kevin Leon Howard, 28, of White Plains, Kwesean Tyriek Thompson, 27, of Waldorf and Keonte Obatunde Lorenzo Lewis, 18, of Waldorf were each charged with various gun- and drug-related felonies and misdemeanors after police allegedly recovered a 9 mm handgun, ammunition, digital scale, MDMA and marijuana in the vehicle. The men also allegedly had the following amounts of cash on their persons: Thompson, $955, Lewis, $105, and Howard, $89.
Man subdued after foot chase
Anthony Lamont Hagens, 39, of Waldorf was arrested March 31 and charged with intent to distribute dangerous drugs, a felony, and several misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order and possession of drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs and a concealed weapon.
According to a court document, Hagens got outside of a black Cadillac Escalade in the parking lot at The Shops at Waldorf at 7:57 a.m. He was approached by two police officers and told he was under arrest, the document states.
Hagens then fled, but was apprehended by Detective Eric Scuderi, who sustained a lacerated left pinky finger that required seven stitches. Hagens was arrested in front of a daycare, which resulted in patrons running into the business with their children. Police allegedly found 4.3 grams of crack cocaine, brass knuckles and $539 in cash on Hagens, along with a digital scale and additional 0.4 grams of crack in the vehicle.
Police looking for help in van heist
Police are looking for information regarding a report of the armed robbery and theft of a delivery van at 11 a.m. on March 30. A man was making a delivery to a pharmacy in the 12100 block of Old Line Center in Waldorf when two suspects approached and assaulted the courier and tried to force him into his delivery van. The courier was able to break free and call for help; however, the suspects stole the van, which was later found abandoned in Washington, D.C. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Detective Logsdon at 301-609-6436.
Caleb M. Soptelean
St. Mary’s County
Man arrested for gun and pot
A Lexington Park teen who was on pretrial release for a prior offense was again arrested on firearms and drug offenses on Friday.
Charging papers filed against Juwan Ford, 18, allege that officers searching his house on a warrant located a loaded handgun as well as a “large quantity” of marijuana, packaged in individual baggies, which was “indicative of distribution.”
Ford was charged with several firearms and drug offenses, and was ordered to be held without bail in the county detention center.
Mechanicsville contractor accused of taking the money and running
A Mechanicsville HVAC contractor was listed in a complaint filed by the Maryland Department of Labor after allegedly not completing the job after being paid.
Charging papers accuse Mark T. Grove, 36, of not possessing the proper license to perform the work, which he allegedly agreed to do and was paid nearly $3,500 to perform.
Labor investigators found a majority of the work “was never started” or was “abandoned” last year, and requests to finish the job “were never recognized.”
Man charged after alleged strangling
A California resident faces first- and second-degree assault charges after allegedly strangling his ex-wife on Saturday.
Police responding to the Petunia Way address in California the following day wrote that Michael Joseph Colley, 43, had thrown the woman to the ground before manually strangling her twice, charging papers say, for 10-second periods each time. Colley was issued a criminal summons for the charges.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Crash involving ambulance in Prince Frederick under investigation
A single-vehicle crash April 3 involving an ambulance resulted in serious injuries to both occupants. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash, which occurred in the area of Clay Hammond Road and Lottie Fowler Road in Prince Frederick. The incident happened around 4 p.m.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch told Southern Maryland News that the crash “involved an ambulance from Company 4 that struck a SMECO utility pole. No patients were on board at the time of the crash.”
The driver and passenger were flown to shock trauma. The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia man nabbed for gun and drugs
A 30-year-old Charlottesville, Va., man is being held without bond following his arrest April 3 in Owings. Robert B. Wells-Trice was stopped by a Maryland state trooper around 8:31 p.m. on Route 4 in the area of Georgianna Lane.
According to Trooper Robert P. Backus, he stopped Wells-Trice’s Mercedes due to an inoperable tag light. In the charging papers, Backus stated Wells-Trice did not have a valid driver’s license and was unable to tell the trooper where he was going. He did provide a Virginia identification card.
“A wanted check revealed Wells-Trice had an active warrant for his arrest through Baltimore city,” Backus stated.
Police searched the car and located a quantity of suspected marijuana and a 9 mm handgun, which had been concealed in the air intake filter under the hood of the vehicle.
Wells-Trice was charged with two counts of CDS possession not marijuana, firearm possession with a felony conviction, loaded handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulation firearm, CDS possession of firearms and handgun in vehicle. Wells-Trice was also issued 10 traffic citations.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 4 in district court.
Woman facing fraud and forgery counts
Charges were filed Sunday against a 45-year-old St. Leonard woman related to a series of alleged indiscretions that began last October.
According to a statement of charges filed by Cpl. David Jacobs, he was contacted April 3 by the complainant regarding an alleged theft scheme perpetrated by the defendant, Kerry Regina Souris.
According to the complainant, Souris was supposed to make monthly payments on an Audi that was purchased for her since she could not obtain financing. However, the complainant alleges Souris never made the payments. In January, Souris was asked to return the Audi but failed to do so. The charging papers also stated Souris allegedly “forged some company checks” from a local business. She is also alleged to have used the complainant’s personal information to obtain a credit card, charging papers allege.
Souris is charged with unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, credit card application/application false identification, two counts of fraud identification information theft between $1,500 to $25,000 and three counts each of forgery of private documents and issuing false documents. A preliminary inquiry on the charges is scheduled for June 21 in district court.
Damage at nature park reported
On March 31, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Contic responded to Battle Creek Cypress Swamp in Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant reported that sometime between March 30 at 4:30 p.m. and March 31 at 8:30 a.m. someone removed a metal gate and had damaged the gate’s locking mechanism.
Anyone with information on this property destruction case may call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800 or contact Crime Solvers, which provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN