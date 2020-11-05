Charles County
Man accused of stabbing niece
A 30-year-old Washington, D.C., man was extradited to Charles on an attempted murder charge alleging he produced a knife in an argument with his 27-year-old niece and stabbed her, sending her to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, officers located the niece with multiple stab wounds off Snow Owl Place in Waldorf shortly before 11 p.m. last Wednesday, Oct. 25, and she was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Her uncle, Cameron Alexander Smith, 30, allegedly produced a knife and stabbed her, according to police. He was apprehended on an unrelated charge in D.C. and extradited to Charles.
Attempted murder suspect sought by county police
Officers have obtained an arrest warrant charging a Rockville man with attempted murder following allegations he pointed and fired a gun at another man in an altercation last Saturday, Oct. 28.
A release from the Charles sheriff’s office says officers determined Keith Darnell Busey, II, of Rockville had produced a firearm at a man and discharged a round toward him, which did not strike him, at 4 p.m. on Saturday off Tweeddale Place in White Plains. Busey allegedly fled in a dark blue Dodge Charger with Maryland plates. His whereabouts are unknown, and those who have information are asked not to approach him, but to call 911.
Stabbing suspect found in ditch
A 57-year-old man accused of stabbing somebody he knew was jailed pending court dates on first- and second-degree assault charges as well as intoxicated endangerment last Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The alleged victim of the stabbing was located in the street last Tuesday, Oct. 27, after 8 p.m., being helped by a neighbor, according to police, and officers located Tommie Edward Moreland in a ditch off Metropolitan Church Road and Hungerford Road. It was determined the two knew each other and the attack was unprovoked, but the alleged victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that determined not to be life threatening.
St. Mary’s County
Another robbery alleged at Burchmart in Leonardtown
A Leonardtown teen is facing armed robbery charges following an alleged attempted robbery at the Burchmart in Leonardtown on Monday night, just over a week after another robbery at the store.
George Henry Wilson, 17, will be charged as a juvenile in the case where he allegedly attempted to rob the establishment with a knife, only to be faced with an employee producing a knife, according to a release from the Maryland State Police. Wilson then allegedly fled.
Troopers and deputies later located Wilson carrying the knife in the area, according to the release. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery and first-degree assault.
Woman accused of luring and robbing ex in Lexington Park
A man attempting to visit his ex-girlfriend at the Motel 6 in Lexington Park for sex on Sunday, Oct. 25, was robbed at knifepoint by her alleged accomplices, charging papers filed against Sydnei Lei Fluharty, 20, as well as Brandon Marshall Wehler and Lance Allan Jones, say.
Charging papers say the man was going to the motel to meet Fluharty for sex, and when he opened the room door, he saw her laying on the bed and a man with a black pocket knife demanded him to empty his pockets.
He was robbed of $30 cash, charging papers say. Jones and Wehler were identified as men in the room with Fluharty who later fled in Wehler’s vehicle.
The three were arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and face armed robbery charges.
Collision with pedestrian under investigation
St. Mary’s crash detectives are investigating a pedestrian crash which left an 18-year-old lying in the roadway as the driver failed to remain at the scene.
A release from the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office says shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies responded to Three Notch Road in the area of Chancellor’s Run Road in California, where they located Manuel Enrique Salamanca, 18, of Lusby, lying in the roadway. Salamanca was transported to a trauma center and is in stable condition.
Preliminary investigation determined Salamanca was in the crosswalk of northbound Three Notch Road, when a black four-door Nissan struck him and failed to remain at the scene. The Nissan sustained front-end damage from the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 72337, or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.
Mechanicsville man charged for fatal crash in March
A 37-year-old Mechanicsville man was served a criminal information charging him with criminally negligent manslaughter following a March crash which killed a 79-year-old Mechanicsville man. Norman Buckler has an initial court date scheduled later this month to handle the matter, where he is also accused of reckless driving and other traffic charges for the crash where he allegedly drove a 2004 International truck into Jack Martin Hughes’ SUV, killing Hughes.
Calvert County
Robbery, stabbing suspects arrested in Prince Frederick
An investigation into a stabbing victim who arrived at CalvertHealth Medical Center shortly after midnight on Monday lead to the arrest of two on armed robbery charges.
Anthony Wayne Crusoe II, 25, of Prince Frederick and Jadan Marie Hawkins, 19, of Germantown were arrested later on Monday after the alleged robbery, where police say the pair lured the stabbing victim to the parking ride off Fairgrounds Road in Prince Frederick, proceeding to rob and stab them. The stabbed individual “was able to over-power the assailants, which resulted in the serious injury” of one, police say.
Halloween shooting under investigation
State police in Calvert are investigating a shooting at a Halloween party which injured a 24-year-old Lexington Park man. A release from the Prince Frederick barrack of the Maryland State Police says a shooting victim arrived at CalvertHealth Hospital in a civilian vehicle shortly before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 31, and troopers learned he had been shot at a party off Wayside Drive in Sunderland and was transported by other partygoers.
Those with information are asked to contact the Prince Frederick barrack at 410-535-1400.
House fire injures three
Fire marshal investigators are attempting to determine the cause of a major house fire off Saw Mills Road in Lusby early last Thursday, Oct. 29. The blaze injured three adults who were in the house, who had escaped from jumping of of a second-floor window. The three “had burns to the upper body” along with other injuries, according to a notice from the state fire marshal’s office.
The fire at the Harrod family’s house that morning also caused “significant damage to the house,” including the second floor collapsing into the first floor, and took 45 minutes for 45 firefighters to control. The fire originated in the kitchen and living room area, and the cause is unknown, but not suspicious in nature.
DAN BELSON