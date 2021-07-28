Charles County
Indian Head man arrested on assault charges
An Indian Head man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree assault after an alleged stabbing on his property on the 4000 block of Strauss Avenue in town.
Eric Stroman claimed that on July 22, Martinez Gray, 59, invited Stroman to his home to speak with him “regarding a mutual understanding.”
Charging documents say that when Stroman entered into the house, Gray brandished a knife and shouted, “I got something for you.”
Gray allegedly slashed the inside of Stroman’s wrist, then stabbed him in the back of his arm and lower back as Stroman tried to flee. Documents say that after a struggle, Stroman allegedly wrestled the knife away from Gray to defend himself, and then fled the home.
Stroman allegedly took himself to the hospital where he was taken into surgery for his injuries.
La Plata woman indicted for robbery, assault
A 32-year-old La Plata woman has been indicted on felony robbery and misdemeanor second-degree assault and misdemeanor theft charges after an alleged incident on May 17.
Anastasia Nichelle Artis was accused of entering an Exxon station on Crain Highway and approached Chiragben D. Pandya, who was working behind the counter. Artis stands accused of threatening Pandya and walked behind the counter, striking her several times on the head and chest.
Artis then allegedly restrained Pandya and attempted to force open the cash register.
“After several bangs, the woman was able to gain access to the cash drawer, at which time the woman removed $466 ... from the till,” charging documents said.
Artis was later found driving southbound on Crain Highway and taken into custody.
Ghost gun leads to felony firearms charge
A Waldorf man has been booked on felony firearms charges after an unregistered “ghost gun” was found in a traffic stop on Monday.
Demetrius Edgar Barnes, 30, was alleged to be speeding in the area of Washington Avenue and Shining Willow Way when Officer Richard Kerlin of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
After a short chase, Barnes stopped in an apartment complex parking lot, where Kerlin allegedly detected an “overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”
During the resulting search, charging documents say that a Polymer80 9mm handgun with no serial number was recovered from center console.
A “large amount” of 9mm ammunition was also allegedly found in the trunk of the vehicle. Documents say that three cell phones and three scales were also recovered.
Barnes was charged with felony possession of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanors related to possession of ammunition and firearms.
Stolen van leads to theft charges
On July 22, Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on a driver in a white transit van with California plates allegedly running other drivers off the road.
Officer Mark Allen Bourgeois Jr. located the van traveling at “an unreasonable speed” in a parking lot just off Mall Circle and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, the registration for the van was allegedly flagged as reported stolen by victim Neutron Holdings.
The driver, Donquale Delmonte Jefferson, was taken into custody and charged with felony theft of the van, which charging documents say had an estimated value of $10,000.
Jefferson denied stealing the van, alleging that the van belonged to his employer, which was not named in the charging documents.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Man allegedly assaults ex-girlfriend
Nathan Javon Allen, 20, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly slapped and punched Molly Jo Peifer on June 27 around 1 a.m.
Peifer had bruises on her head, neck and right wrist, a court document states. She said Allen also strangled her for nearly 2 minutes, and her vision became white and she had flashbacks of her life.
Peifer said she had an off-and-on relationship with Allen for nine months. She said he also threatened to “spray up” her mother’s house in Calvert County, the document states. The incident occurred in St. Mary’s County.
Deputy B.C. Luffey responded to the Calvert Medical Center at 10 p.m. on June 27. A summons was issued for Allen.
Man faces two felonies after traffic stop
Tremaine Javon Berry, 31, of Lexington Park was charged with felony heroin distribution and felony drug possession with intent to distribute and two misdemeanors after a July 19 traffic stop in the 24600 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood.
Berry’s eyes were glassy, droopy and bloodshot, a charging document states, and he had slurred speech.
Allegedly found in a green Chevy Silverado pickup were 27 gel capsules in the center console that are suspected to be fentanyl. Also found were two used syringes, a burnt spoon and two cut straws with white powder.
Two passengers were in the truck, the document states, including one with a warrant and one who said Berry sells heroin. Berry was held without bond on July 23.
Man charged with stealing Rolex
Justin Allen MacRae, 39, of Leonardtown was charged with felony theft after he allegedly stole his grandfather’s 18-karat gold Rolex watch valued at $10,000 and sold it to a Lexington Park pawnshop for $1,200.
The grandfather, David MacRae, reported that his watch had been missing for two weeks and he suspected it was stolen from his vehicle.
Deputy J. Bowling issued the report. A summons was issued for the younger MacRae.
Father allegedly assaulted son three times
Skylar Anthony Sanders Jr., 38, of Lexington Park was charged with felony child abuse and three counts of misdemeanor assault after he allegedly assaulted his male juvenile son three times on and before Feb. 23.
A court document notes that police received a report from the Maryland Department of Human Services detailing the assaults. The boy had a busted blood vessel in his left eye that was allegedly caused by Sanders throwing a cell phone at him. Sanders also allegedly struck the boy in the face and spit in his face. The boy also had a chipped tooth and had a scratch on his leg left that was allegedly caused by a curtain rod.
Sanders allegedly admitted to “draping” the boy several times and pushing him against a wall once. A summons was issued for Sanders.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Man arrested, woman wounded, after incident at house
Calvert sheriff’s office deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary and shooting in St. Leonard during the early-morning hours of July 22. A preliminary investigation revealed Sean Robert Tayman, 42, of St. Leonard “forcefully entered the home of his in-laws and estranged wife,” a sheriff’s office press release stated.
An adult occupant of the home on Patuxent Drive was armed with a revolver and fired a “warning shot” into a nearby wall when Tayman entered the residence. The shot struck Tayman’s wife, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of the wound.
Court records show two children were in the house at the time of the incident.
Tayman fled the scene on foot. Detective Josh Buck stated in court documents that Tayman was located and arrested at a Prince Frederick hotel.
Tayman’s estranged wife has a protective order that was placed against him by a district court judge on July 16.
Tayman is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, violation of an ex parte/protective order and malicious destruction of property over $1,000. The defendant was initially taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center and then incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
He remains behind bars on a no-bond status. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 20 in district court.
Man jailed for drug, gun possession and child neglect
During a traffic stop July 24 on Route 260 in the area of Kidwell Lane in Owings, Deputy James Sturdivant was given a name by the motorist that did not match the registration of the vehicle he was operating. With the aid of the control center, Sturdivant learned that the vehicle’s operator was Joseph Jomal McGainey, 31, of Brandywine.
A K9 search of McGainey’s vehicle revealed suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a Rock Island 45-caliber handgun.
Investigators learned that McGainey was wanted in Charles County for failure to appear in district court on June 16 for theft charges. It was also discovered that McGainey is prohibited from owning or carrying a firearm.
He had a child passenger in the vehicle.
McGainey was charged with controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearms, firearm possession with a felony conviction, making a false statement to a police officer, neglect of a minor and other drug and firearm charges. He was also cited for traffic violations including operating an unregistered vehicle, driving on a suspended license and failure to secure a child under 8 in a passenger seat.
McGainey is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 26 in district court.
Fugitive nabbed in Calvert
A Baltimore man who is identified as a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania was served a warrant by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in Calvert, court records revealed. A warrant for Dontae Andrew Stennette, 30, was issued July 23 and served the following day.
Stennette is currently being held without bond.
According to court records, Stennette is wanted in Adams County, Pa., for illegal possession of a firearm.
MARTY MADDEN