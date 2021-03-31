Charles County
N.C. men charged with stealing vehicle
Two Fayetteville, N.C., men are facing felony charges of motor vehicle theft and theft of between $1,000 and $25,000 after a March 26 traffic stop.
Welldelix Diaz Figueroa, 34, and Raymund Luis Morales, 38, were charged after a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer that Figueroa was driving was stopped on Route 301 in La Plata. According to a court document, a tag reader revealed that the vehicle was stolen out of Pennsylvania. Police allegedly found 50 9 mm cartridges, a bag with suspected K2 and three oxycodone tablets in the vehicle.
Both men also face a misdemeanor drug possession charge. They were released on their own recognizance on March 27.
La Plata man faces robbery, assault charges
Saiquan Leroy Stewart, 19, of La Plata faces felony charges for armed robbery, robbery and assault related to an Oct. 12 incident at a 7-Eleven at 11690 Billingsley Road in Waldorf.
Police responded to a report of two men who allegedly robbed the store of $217.91.
A search warrant was executed on a home in the 900 block of Washington Avenue in La Plata, a court document states. At the residence, Stewart was located with an arm injury. He allegedly told police that he displayed a handgun during the robbery but refused to identify the other suspect. He also said he had fled to Texas but returned. Through investigation, police found that a white 2008 Saturn Vue connected to the robbery that belonged to Stewart’s girlfriend had been repossessed on Dec. 31.
Stewart was ordered held without bond during hearings on March 26 and 29. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23.
Indictments issued
A number of indictments were handed down last week by a grand jury.
Timothy Terrell Knott, 50, of La Plata faces felony robbery and misdemeanor assault, theft and conspiracy to commit theft.
O’Bryan Keith Lincoln, 30, of La Plata faces felony robbery and misdemeanor assault, theft and conspiracy to commit theft.
Blake Marshall, 21, of Waldorf faces felony assault and 11 misdemeanors, including assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.
Denis Daniel O’Brien, 72, of Waldorf faces a misdemeanor for disposing of a body in an unauthorized place.
Louise Ellen Wilder, 74, of White Plains faces a felony arson-first degree and misdemeanor malicious burning for allegedly setting fire at a home on Tolkien Avenue and burning a bath mat, slippers and clothing of a woman.
Shante Marie Taylor, 32, of La Plata faces felony and misdemeanor assault.
Warren Jacob Coady, 29, of Waldorf faces eight felonies and three misdemeanors, including drug possession and firearms and drug trafficking offenses.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Man arrested after alleged stimulus robbery from father
A St. Mary’s man is behind bars after allegedly robbing his father of some of his stimulus money last Thursday.
Charging papers accuse Ted William Taylor Jr., 31, of pushing his father, Ted William Taylor Sr., into a bathroom wall and holding a utility knife to him, reaching into his father’s pocket and taking about $340 of economic impact payment cash, before slashing his father in the face and kicking him, leaving a 3-inch cut along his temple.
The son told police “unknown individuals were mad at his dad for bringing them bad cocaine,” charging papers say, and part of a knife packaging was found in his pockets. Taylor Jr. was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and concealing a dangerous weapon, and was ordered held without bail in the county detention center.
Domestic dispute leads to child abuse charge
A 34-year-old woman faces a felony second-degree child abuse charge after a domestic dispute where a one-year-old child was injured as she attacked the girl’s father, whom she had been in an intimate relationship with for several years.
Charging papers say Edna Lyles grabbed the man by the collar as he was leaving the apartment off Chancellor’s Run Court and punched him in the face as he was holding the child, who police noted had a visible laceration on her face.
Lyles was jailed on second-degree child abuse, protective order and assault charges, and was ordered held without bail.
Police seeking gas station assault suspect
Police in St. Mary’s are seeking the identity of a man who allegedly assaulted somebody at the Wawa in Charlotte Hall last week.
Last Friday, March 26, at 10:40 p.m., the suspect entered the Wawa and while inside confronted a victim, according to a release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office. As the suspect left the store, he “told the victim he would be outside waiting.”
The suspect then allegedly approached the victim at the fuel pump and punched the victim in the head, knocking the victim to the ground, then continued to assault the victim while on the ground before fleeing in a silver sedan. Those with information about the identity of the suspect or the incident are asked to call Deputy Carl Ball at 301-475-4200, ext. 78131, or email carl.ball@stmarysmd.com.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Man charged with burglary
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 36-year-old St. Mary’s man with a burglary of restaurant in Solomons. According to Detective Richard Weems, deputies responded to the Bugeye Grille Restaurant on the morning of March 23. There were no signs of a forced entry but there was evidence of a burglary.
“The cash register till appeared to be forced open and was empty,” Weems stated in court papers. The restaurant manager told investigators about $400 was missing.
Weems and the restaurant owner viewed footage on the business’s video surveillance system, which the detective stated the video had excellent resolution. None of the restaurant personnel recognized the burglar. Checking through sheriff’s office records from the previous evening, Weems learned that there had been two incidents involving an intoxicated male. One incident involved an intoxicated driver, who was identified as Daniel Justin Bernau Sr. of Charlotte Hall.
“Based on the body camera video from the traffic complaint and the surveillance video from Bugeye Grille, I was able to positively identify Bernau as the same person, wearing the same clothing in the burglary and the traffic complaint,” Weems stated in charging documents.
Court records show Bernau is charged with second-degree burglary, theft $100 to under $1,500 and theft less than $100. On March 25, Bernau posted $7,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges Bernau is scheduled for April 28.
Calvert man facing unlawful vehicle taking charge
On March 22, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Christopher Murphy responded to a residence on Sixes Road for a report of a motor vehicle theft. During an interview with the complainant, Murphy learned someone had allegedly stolen the complainant’s 2014 ford Focus from an automotive business on Skipjack Road.
According to court documents, the suspect was identified as Lewis Wayne Beverage Jr., 46, of Prince Frederick. Through text messages between Beverage and the complainant, the accused allegedly admitted he took the vehicle. The complainant advised he would be contacting police if the vehicle wasn’t returned.
On March 24, Beverage was charged through a court summons with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and theft between $1,500 to under $25,000. A preliminary inquiry regarding the charges will be held in district court June 14.
Huntingtown woman busted on drug distribution charges
On March 25, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office charged a 56-year-old Huntingtown woman with two counts of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics, one count of manufacturing CDS narcotics and other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Kelley Patrice Hall was part of a drug distribution operation, dealing heroin and crack cocaine.
Hall’s arrest came as a result of the execution of a search-and-seizure warrant at a residence in Chesapeake Beach earlier that day. She was released from the detention center on March 26 after posting $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges Hall is facing will be held in district court April 23.
Unsolved crimes in Calvert
On March 20, Deputy Cody Shoemaker responded to a residence on Monterey Drive in Lusby to investigate a burglary. The complainant told Shoemaker that sometime between March 7 and 15, someone forced entry into the residence through a French door. Nothing inside the home was taken. Damage to the property is $1,300.
On March 15, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh went to a home on Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The complainant told Durnbaugh that sometime between March 8 and 11, someone stole two sets of golf clubs and a rangefinder. The total value of the stolen property is $1,160.
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers phone number is 410-535-2880.
New speed camera location
The Calvert sheriff’s office announced the addition of a new speed camera site on behalf of the Safety for Students Speed Enforcement Program. The new automated speed enforcement camera will be placed at Dowell Elementary School, located at 12680 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Cameras are activated Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in designated school zones all year long, including holidays and summertime. Violators must be traveling 12 mph or faster over the posted speed limit for the camera to activate. A school zone speed camera violation is a $40 fine with no points. Citations are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle. For a complete list of speed camera locations, go to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office web site at www.co.cal.md.us/2066/Speed-Cameras.
MARTY MADDEN