Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Pedro Antonio Aguilar-Echeverria, 25, of Waldorf was arrested on charges of felony first-degree assault and three misdemeanors for trespassing, rogue and vagabond and second-degree assault.
In the afternoon of April 12, Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3600 block of Old Washington Road for an alleged assault with a box cutter. According to charging documents, Aguilar-Echeverria was caught on surveillance cameras attempting to pry open a lock on a trailer with a box cutter.
When witnesses confronted Aguilar-Echeverria, he allegedly stated that his sister was inside the trailer and swung the box cutter at witnesses when approached.
Documents state witnesses were able to wrestle him to the ground before other officers arrived.
Aguilar-Echeverria was held without bond on April 13 and released on his own recognizance on April 14.
La Plata brothers charged with assault
Jonah Isiah Varnell, 20, and Noah Ree Varnell, both of La Plata, were charged with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor, second-degree assault and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.
In the early morning hours of April 12, officers from the La Plata Police Department were called to the 300 block of St. Mary’s Avenue for a report of an altercation.
According to charging documents, Jonah Isiah Varnell stated the altercation was the result of an argument earlier in the day with Noah Ree Varnell over Noah’s alleged drug use.
Both brothers sustained injuries in the fight, with Jonah receiving a bloody nose, abrasions on his neck and jaw, scratches on his left arm and other injuries.
Noah was observed with abrasions and a cut on his left hand, a large mark on his back, and several smaller scratches and abrasions on other parts of his body.
Charging documents stated that both brothers refused evaluation by emergency medical services personnel.
Waldorf man charged with child abuse
Derell Russell Carry, 37, of Waldorf was charged with felony second-degree child abuse and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
According to charging documents, Carry is accused of holding a 7-year-old child identified as his son to the ground and spanking him with his hand and a belt.
Documents state that the abuse caused multiple bruises to the child’s right hip, stomach, and leg.
His mother allegedly noticed the injuries during the child’s bath time and recalled the child moving slowly and walking with a slight limp that day. Charging documents state that she was informed of what happened after she asked her son what happened.
The woman photographed the alleged injuries and reported the incident to the Department of Social Services.
Charles sheriff’s deputies attempted to interview Carry on the incident, but documents stated he hung up the phone and refused to answer subsequent calls.
Waldorf man arrested for theft
Ian Janard Barksdale, 39, of Waldorf was arrested for two felonies of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
In the evening of April 11, Charles sheriffs deputies were in the area Mattawoman Beantown Road when a 2019 Chrysler 300 with Virginia tags was allegedly flagged as stolen by the deputy’s tag reader system.
A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, identified as Barksdale, was placed under arrest after deputies learned of an outstanding warrant through Prince George’s County.
Documents state that Barksdale said there was a verbal agreement between himself and the car’s owner for Barksdale to use it and make monthly payments.
Barksdale also said he broke contact with the individual after a verbal argument and had planned to return the vehicle on April 15. Documents state the vehicle was valued at $25,000.
Barksdale was released on on his own recognizance on April 12.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Leonardtown woman charged with assault of boyfriend
Candace Tenee Maddox, 23, of Leonardtown was charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of misdemeanor assault after police responded to a fight in the 45900 block of Great Mills Court on April 14.
According to a charging document, Maddox drove her 30-year-old boyfriend to St. Mary's MedStar Hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by her while trying to stop her from stabbing a woman whom he used to date.
Two women said they witnessed the fight in which one said she went to Great Mills Court to confront the man about his involvement with another woman. Maddox then allegedly came outside with a kitchen knife and began swinging it at a woman and also grabbed her hair. The man, who allegedly said he didn't know who stabbed him, was cut in the upper torso.
Maddox posted $2,500 bond on April 14.
Lexington Park woman charged with assault
Shalita Shorna Holt, 26, of Lexington Park was charged with two counts of felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault following an incident at 9:30 p.m. on April 14 in the 46000 block of Radford Lane in Lexington Park.
According to a charging document, Holt was driving aggressively in a parking lot and then retrieved a baseball bat from her vehicle and ran toward some people.
A woman said Holt attempted to run over her juvenile son with her vehicle but he was able to dive out of the way. Another woman said she saw Holt assault a woman, who had a cut on her left knee and a cut on her left forearm. Holt allegedly said she tried to disarm a woman and defend herself.
Holt was held without bond on April 15.
Severna Park woman charged with theft of vehicle
Briana Day Graves, 39, of Severna Park was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and five misdemeanors, including fourth-degree burglary, theft of less than $100, fraudulent ID, obstructing and hindering and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a charging document, the manager of a Papa John's restaurant in Great Mills said a 2022 Hyundai Elantra was stolen, along with a military ID, driver's license, cellphone, two credit cards, a Social Security card and $20 in cash. The vehicle belonged to an employee of the restaurant.
State police saw the Elantra headed northbound on Three Notch Road a short time later, the charging document states. After allegedly striking another vehicle and injuring an occupant, the Elantra eventually stopped in a driveway in the 23100 block of Old Pine Court in California. The driver of the Hyundai was tracked through the woods with assistance of a canine to a shed in the 45200 block of New Hope Lane in California.
Graves was located in the shed and allegedly gave police a false name. She had numerous warrants for her arrest in Anne Arundel County and one in St. Mary's for failure to pay child support. A bag in the Elantra allegedly contained a glass smoking device with drug residue.
She was held without bond on April 16.
Lexington Park man charged with theft from mother
Francis Xavier Curtis Jr., 24, of Lexington Park was charged with felony theft scheme of between $1,500 and $25,000, fraudulent ID theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, along with eight theft misdemeanors and one misdemeanor count of credit card theft.
Curtis, who previously lived in Chaptico, according to a charging document, allegedly used his mother's bank account and credit card in nine transactions totaling at least $3,545. The incidents occurred in the 23500 block of Maddox Road in Chaptico.
He was issued a summons on April 11.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Man charged with Baltimore County murder indicted for drug distribution
A Calvert County grand jury has handed down a seven-count indictment against Ervin Leo Meeks, 26, of Baltimore County's Brooklyn community. Meeks is facing two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, four possession charges and a single count of fraudulent personal identification to avoid prosecution.
Meeks was arrested in Calvert on March 8 after a traffic stop, which was conducted by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Aranda. A search of Meeks and his vehicle allegedly yield 33 grams of cocaine plus quantities of marijuana, ecstasy and Percocet.
Aranda stated in charging documents that it was learned Meeks was wanted on a murder charge in Baltimore County. The murder Meeks allegedly committed occurred on July 26, 2021, at a Royal Farms store on Pulaski Highway. The victim, Kevin Glendenning, 31, of Rosedale, was shot multiple times.
Meeks was last reported to be in the custody of Baltimore County authorities. A summons for the indictment was issued Monday. Lee Ann Bell, assistant state’s attorney, is handling the prosecution of Meeks’ Calvert County case.
Woman charged with stealing from grocery chain
In March, the Weis Markets chain reported thefts from their three Calvert County stores. The eight thefts occurred between Dec. 26, 2021, and March 8 of this year.
Deputy Novick of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported surveillance videos at the stores caught a woman “not scanning items in self-checkout.” The female allegedly placed the items in grocery bags and left the stores, “without paying for the items, on multiple occasions.”
Novick stated in charging papers that on several occasions the woman wore a sweatshirt with a U.S. Capitol Police patch on it.
The perpetrator allegedly used another person’s shoppers card. Police discovered the holder of the card did not match the description of the woman in the surveillance video.
With the aid of U.S. Capitol Police, the sheriff’s office was able to identify the suspect as Tonya Monique Arrington, 50, of Lusby.
Arrington is being charged with eight counts of theft less than $100 and a single charge of theft scheme. A summons was served on Monday. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 23 in district court.
Burglary charge filed against woman
A 31-year-old Prince Frederick woman has been charged with breaking into a Lusby residence on April 12 and taking several items, including a quantity of prescription drugs.
The defendant is identified in court papers as Jennifer Lynn Brady. Trooper D. Tenney of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barracks said in charging documents that the homeowner reported Brady had been staying temporarily at the residence but was asked to leave on April 10. The homeowner alleged Brady returned to the residence two days later while no one was home, entered the house and removed food, clothing and drugs.
A warrant for Brady’s arrest was served on April 16, according to court documents. Brady is charged with first-degree burglary and theft.
On Monday, a district court judge set Brady’s bail at $1,500. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 16 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN