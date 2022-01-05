Charles County
Marbury man, 43, arrested for theft from vehicle
Stanley Jerome Hatton Jr., 43, of Marbury was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary charges for a vehicle theft that took place in the morning hours of Dec. 28.
According to a press release from Charles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 5400 block of Mason Springs Road in Marbury for reports of an individual cutting underneath a car.
When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Hatton, had already fled, and discovered a catalytic converter had been cut from the vehicle in the driveway.
Hatton was allegedly found with an unidentified woman during a traffic stop on Hawthorne Road with a cutting tool and two catalytic converters when he was arrested.
Juvenile arrested in White Plains burglary case
Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Dec. 30 the arrest of a 14-year-old juvenile in an alleged burglary at a business that took place on Dec. 25.
According to a release, deputies were alerted to the 4500 block of Crain Highway in White Plains by an intrusion alarm at a business. When they arrived, they allegedly observed a teenager attempting to cut the lock on a door in the main entrance to gain further entry into the building.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, charged with burglary and released to the custody of an adult relative.
Sheriff’s office looking for information into two cases
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is offering cash rewards for information leading to arrests in two incidents that took place during the week of Christmas, the department announced on Dec. 30.
Deputies are looking into information related to an alleged attempted burglary that took place during the evening hours of Dec. 25.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, someone kicked in the door at a home at the 2700 block of Hammock Road in Waldorf. The homeowner reported that it appeared no items had been taken from the home despite the break-in.
Officers later located security footage that showed at least two individuals approaching the door of the home, while a third stood nearby. Anyone with tips is asked to call Deputy Griffith at 301-932-2222.
The sheriff’s office is also looking for information into an alleged vandalism incident that took place in the 1700 block of Brightwell Court.
According to another release from the sheriff’s office, a homeowner reported finding a bullet hole in the side of her home. When officers canvassed the area, they discovered bullet casings and a second bullet hole in the garage door of another home.
{Deputies believe through their investigation that the shots were likely fired in the afternoon hours of Dec. 22. Residents are asked to lookout for a white Ford F-150 with a long bed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Miedzinski at 301-932-2222.
Citizens who wish to leave anonymous tips for any of these incidents are asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS or online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. Residents can also report tips by their phone by using the P3Intel mobile app.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Mechanicsville man, 45, charged with rape of woman
Clements William Copsey III, 45, of Mechanicsville was arrested Dec. 31 and held without bond on a felony charge of second-degree rape. Copsey also faces numerous misdemeanors, including fourth-degree sex offense, indecent exposure, perverted practice, assault and false imprisonment.
The offenses allegedly occurred on Dec. 30. According to a charging document, Copsey called 911 to report that a female threw a drink at him. When Maryland State Police Trooper W. Costello responded, Copsey didn’t want to press a charge.
However, his girlfriend, who left Copsey’s residence in the 27800 block of Mechanicsville Road earlier that night, went to the state police barrack in Leonardtown. The woman said Copsey tried to force her to commit a sex act and committed another sex act on her. The woman, who was uninjured but had signs of recent sexual activity, said Copsey consumed 18 beers and several shots of alcohol that day.
The woman’s 15-year-old daughter said that Copsey smacked her hard on the butt one time. The woman also said that Copsey grabbed his daughter by the jaw and shoved her against a wall in the kitchen, after which the girl threw a drink at him.
Lexington Park man, 22, faces assault, theft charges
Derin Roberto Perez-Perez, 22, of Lexington Park was arrested Jan. 1 and ordered held without bond on several misdemeanors, including assault, theft, DUI and failure to appear.
According to the state courts’ website, the assault charge stems from 2019 and the theft from June 19, 2021. According to a charging document, Perez-Perez struck a woman in the face, pushed her down, began to strangle her and threatened her with a butcher knife in the 46400 block of Sue Drive in Lexington Park on July 28, 2019. The woman had scratch marks on her neck and face, the document states.
Perez-Perez posted a $1,000 bond on June 4, 2021, in relation to the assault charge but allegedly failed to appear for court on Aug. 19, 2021. On July 16, Perez-Perez allegedly removed his vehicle from a repair shop without paying $1,480 for the repairs.
He was held without bond on Jan. 1 after he was arrested at 10:41 p.m. in the 21300 block of Chancellor’s Run Road in Lexington Park.
Mechanicsville man gets 30 days in jail for assault
Casey Wayne Bridgett, 26, of Mechanicsville was sentenced for one misdemeanor assault on Dec. 23, 2021. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail with all time suspended except for 30 days.
Bridgett was originally charged following an Oct. 7, 2021, incident in which the mother of his children stopped at a residence in the 23200 block of Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown to pick them up. A fight ensued between the woman’s boyfriend and Bridgett and his brother. All three men had injuries, according to a charging document.
Bridgett originally faced two misdemeanor assault charges and one for violating a protective order. Bridgett texted the woman in a manner that did not concern his children, the document states.
As part of his sentence, Bridgett was ordered to have no contact with the woman’s boyfriend and told to abide by the protective order. Bridgett, who posted a $5,000 bond on Oct. 8, was also ordered to complete 18 months of supervised probation. Bridgett and his brother both said they did not start the fight.
Montgomery County woman faces theft charges
June N. Lee, 60, of Rockville was arrested by state police on Dec. 26 and charged with misdemeanor theft of between $100 and $1,500 from the Walmart in California. According to a charging document, Lee rang up one item but put multiple duplicates of the same item in a shopping bag without scanning and paying for them. The value of the items that were not paid for was $155. Lee was released on her own recognizance on Dec. 26.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Driver facing theft, traffic charges from Lusby incident
On Dec. 24, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Matthew Krueger responded to a home on HG Trueman Road in Lusby for a traffic complaint. Residents reported a vehicle struck several mailboxes and a hardcover pickup truck bed, leaving vehicle parts and glass on the roadway. The driver then fled the area.
A vehicle’s bumper that included a registration plate was found nearby. The vehicle is identified in court traffic records as a Nissan Infiniti.
Deputy Herschel Wilder then went to the registered owner’s residence.
The alleged driver, identified in court records as Richard Allen Alford, 40, of Lusby, had taken the vehicle without permission and returned it with heavy front end damage, according to charging documents. Alford was charged with theft over $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, both felony charges. Alford was also cited for several traffic violations, including reckless driving, negligent driving, driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and failure to remain at an accident scene plus other charges.
According to court records, Alford posted $5,000 bond the following day and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 17 in district court.
Stolen car recovered, pair charged on Christmas Day
On Dec. 25, Deputy Josh Newton of the Calvert sheriff’s office responded to the area of northbound Route 2/4 and Main Street in Prince Frederick for the report of a vehicle traveling in reverse. Newton and Cpl. Mark Robshaw then conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle stated the transmission went out and asked for a tow truck.
A Motor Vehicle Administration check of the registration revealed the vehicle was stolen through Prince George’s County. A vehicle search revealed a loaded Glock 9 mm magazine, a loaded 9 mm handgun and 23 rounds of ammunition.
According to charging papers, the driver originally provided a fake name to deputies. He was later identified as Dennis Zeigler Jr., 19, of Washington, D.C.
Zeigler was charged with two felonies — the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft from $1,500 to under $25,000 — plus theft from $100 to under $1,500, and obstructing and hindering.
Zeigler was also issued six traffic citations. He was released from jail Dec. 26 after posting $5,000 bond. A hearing regarding the charges Zeigler is facing will be held on Jan. 31 in district court.
A passenger, identified in court documents as Davonta Ernest McBride, 20, of Washington D.C., was found to be in possession of a pocket knife and a small bag containing suspected marijuana. McBride was charged with three misdemeanor handgun violations. He was released Dec. 27 after posting $5,000 bond.
A hearing on the charges McBride is facing will be held on Jan. 28 in district court.
Unsolved property destruction
On Dec. 20, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Savannah Huy received report of a destruction of property. The complainant reported someone scratched the left back passenger door and window of his 2021 Dodge Charger.
The vehicle had been parked at several locations between Lusby and Solomons from Dec. 18 -19. The damage to the Dodge is estimated at $1,500.
Anyone with information that can help police solve this crime, call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN