Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for vehicle theft
Robert Tyler Sholes, 21, of Waldorf was arrested on June 26 and charged with two felonies for theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Just after noon on June 26, Charles County sheriff’s deputies observed a motorcycle with no registration plate in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive and Crain Highway and initiated a traffic stop.
The rider, identified as Sholes, later stopped in a hardware store parking lot in the 3200 block of Crain Highway after noticing the deputy behind him.
Sholes alleged he bought the motorcycle for $1,200 from a friend, but a check of the vehicle identification number flagged the bike as stolen through Fairfax county.
The make of the motorcycle was not available in charging documents
Sholes was released from jail on June 26 on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.
White Plains man arrested for assault
Jason Matthews Bowman, 24, of White Plains was arrested on June 26 and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on June 26.
La Plata Police Department Officers were called to the 600 block of Popes Creek Court in La Plata for report of an unknown disturbance.
When officers arrived, they met with a woman who claimed that Bowman, who was identified as her boyfriend, had struck her.
The woman alleged that Bowman had swung her around by the neck, and officers noticed red marks on the woman’s neck and dark colored marks on her neck and shoulders.
Bowman was later found at a residence in White Plains where he was taken into custody.
Bowman was released on his own recognizance on June 27.
Charlotte Hall man charged with motor vehicle theft
William Mitchell Jr., 58, of Charlotte Hall was charged on June 21 with felony theft $25,000 to under $100,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
According to charging documents, a woman contacted Mitchell on June 9 that she wanted her vehicle, a Jeep Sanara Wrangler valued at $35,519.07, back after Mitchell allegedly had possession of it since Feb. 2022.
The complaint alleged that Mitchell stated he had taken the vehicle to a Chrysler dealership for repair service, but a record of a vehicle check in could not be found.
An alleged recall notice on the vehicle also could not be confirmed according to charging documents.
A summons for Mitchell was issued on June 21.
La Plata man arrested for firearm possession
Camilo Frost Garcia, 18, of White Plains, was arrested on June 18 and charged with three misdemeanors for possession of a firearm by a minor, loaded handgun in vehicle, and use of an assault weapon magazine.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on June 21, Garcia was stopped by deputies in the 200 block of Kent Avenue in La Plata on the evening of June 18.
During a search of the vehicle, suspected marijuana and a loaded firearm, which Garcia was restricted from possessing due to his age, were allegedly located and recovered.
Garcia was released on bond on June 19 and is expected back in court on Aug. 16.
DARRYL KINSEY JR
St. Mary’s County
Great Mills man charged with armed robbery, assault
St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies responded to the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park on June 13. A woman said she got into a gold Honda sedan with the intention of buying marijuana from a man whom she had purchased the product from five or six times before. She gave the man $120 and he then allegedly pointed a black “assault” rifle at her and told her to get out. She identified the man as “BigBrazzy301.” According to a court document, the man, Jaonta Amin Thompson, 21, of Great Mills was involved in a counterfeit case in November 2021. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery and felony and misdemeanor assault on June 20 and held without bond on June 21 and 22.
Bel Alton man held as fugitive
Nelson Leroy Battle Jr., 37, of Bel Alton, was held without bond on June 22 and 23 on a fugitive warrant out of King George, Va. According to a court document, Battle was charged with driving in a willful and wanton disregard and failure to stop for law enforcement, a felony.
Accidental shooting investigated
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Police responded to the 24400 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center. At this time, the shooting appears to be accidental, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Carl Ball at (301) 475-4200, ext. 78131, or Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com.
Help requested in man’s shooting
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help after a 43-year-old man was shot in the upper body shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, June 24 in the 21400 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park. The victim was flown to an area trauma center.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953, or Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-333.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Dunkirk man, ex-cop, cops plea in federal court
The U.S. Attorney for Maryland reports a 48-year-old Dunkirk man pleaded guilty on June 22 to a federal tax evasion charge. Edward Scot Finn, a former lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department and a 26-year veteran with that agency, entered his plea in federal court in Greenbelt before Judge Paul W. Grimm.
According to a Department of Justice press release, the defendant owned and operated Edward Finn Inc., a private company.
In court documents, investigators stated members of PGPD were allowed to work part time outside employment in addition to their full time duties.
“From 2014 to 2021, Finn used EFI and employed off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, primarily in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties,” court documents stated. “Finn admitted that he underreported a total of more than $1.3 million of EFI income on his 2014 through 2019 individual income tax returns. During that time frame, Finn deposited checks payable to EFI into personal bank accounts or non-EFI bank accounts over which Finn had signature authority. Finn also created false business expenses to lower his tax due by writing checks to relatives and friends for purported services performed and used business funds to purchase a boat, a car and other items for his personal use. The underreported income resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $367,765.”
Federal court officials added that Finn confessed that on April 22, 2021, when federal agents executed a search and seizure warrant at his Dunkirk home, the defendant “initiated the erasure and resetting of his cellphone. Finn then opened the front door to his residence and law enforcement recovered the phone in the master bedroom.”
Finn could be sentenced to maximum of five years in federal prison. He will also have to pay restitution to the government.
Gimm has scheduled sentencing for Oct. 7.
St. Leonard man indicted for assault
A 50-year-old St. Leonard man who was charged on May 11 with assaulting a 17-year-old female after a verbal argument turned physical, was indicted June 23 by a Calvert County grand jury. Trooper D. Tenney of the Maryland State Police stated in court papers that the victim had two lacerations on her neck. The defendant, Shannon Obrian Jones, was released on his own recognizance the following day. The court ordered him not to intimidate, contact or harass the victim.
Indictment counts include first-and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and second-degree child abuse.
The case is being prosecuted by assistant state’s attorney Rebecca Cordero.
Chesapeake Beach man indicted for rape
A 41-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was served a four-count indictment, charging him with second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred April 15.
According to court papers filed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Wyatt McDowell, the 30-year-old female victim alleged that Edgar Benoy Brown sexually assaulted her.
McDowell stated Brown voluntarily went to the sheriff’s office on May 18. In addition to being charged with the felonies, police serviced Brown with a protective order.
He was released later that day after posting $5,000 bond.
Other indictment counts charge Brown with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.
Brown’s initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for July 5. Prosecution of the case is being handled by assistant state’s attorney Rebecca Cordero.