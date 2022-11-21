Charles County
Arnold man indicted for assault
Wayne Robert Johnson, 48, of Arnold was indicted on Nov. 4 for felony first-degree assault and seven misdemeanors for four counts of second-degree assault, one count of firearm use in a felony or crime of violence and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
Johnson was arrested on Oct. 19 after an alleged assault at a home in the 7700 block of Arborview Drive in Charlotte Hall.
Police say Johnson struck his father on the right side of his face and pushed the man to the ground, causing his father to injure his arm and back. Documents say Johnson also destroyed his father’s cellphone and threatened to shoot him with an assault-style rifle.
Johnson also allegedly assaulted his mother by pushing her down, causing a visible injury to her right leg and causing her to re-injure her left arm that was previously broken. Documents state the woman also complained of a head injury after being shoved to the floor.
Johnson is scheduled to stand trial in Charles County Circuit Court on March 13.
Pomfret man charged with home invasion
Walter Daniel Butler Jr., 20, of Pomfret was charged on Nov. 15 with four felonies for home invasion and three counts of first-degree assault and five misdemeanors for three counts of second-degree assault and two firearms related misdemeanors.
On Oct. 13, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to a hotel in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. According to charging documents, Butler is accused of storming the hotel room of a friend with a second unidentified suspect and pointing a gun at the occupants in the room.
Butler allegedly stole a bag of marijuana from a nightstand before fleeing the scene.
An arrest warrant for Butler was served on Oct. 18 and he was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.
Juveniles charged in robbery at middle school
A pair of students at General Smallwood Middle School have been charged in an Oct. 31 robbery, according to a Nov. 15 press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
On Oct. 31, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported he was assaulted in a bathroom and was robbed of a pair of AirPods.
The school resource officer and school administrative staff launched an investigation that led to two students, age 13 and 15, that were allegedly involved in the robbery.
On Nov. 7, the 15-year-old student was charged with juvenile offense reports for robbery, assault and theft. On Nov. 9, the 13-year-old student was charged with assault.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282, ext. 0479.
Gunshots call under investigation
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a report of shots fired on Nov. 15, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s officers were called to the area of Barksdale Avenue near Waddell Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 15 for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived they spoke with witnesses that reported that unknown suspects fired shots from a white vehicle at their car while they were parking.
No one was injured in the shooting. Officers have not yet determined if the shooting was targeted.
A second car was also located with damage from gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Snyder at 301-609-3282, ext. 0744. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Man, 26, charged with attempted murder
Rodney Aaron Jones, 26, of Lexington Park was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and felony and misdemeanor assault stemming from an Aug. 26 incident at a home in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 4:21 a.m. A woman said Jones grabbed her by the neck and attempted to strangle her and hit her head on a marble table three times, according to a charging document. People separated the two, and the woman went outside, but Jones allegedly came after her with a knife.
The woman had several scrapes on her neck and said she had a knot on the back of her head, according to the document. She was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.
Jones fled the scene after someone called 911, the court document states. One man and two women said they witnessed various parts of the incidents.
An arrest warrant for Jones was issued on Aug. 26 and he was arrested on Sept. 19. He was deemed incompetent and held without bond on Sept. 22.
Assistant State's Attorney Laura Caspar filed the charges in circuit court on Nov. 17.
Lexington Park men charged in drug bust
James Sylvester Ford Jr., 21, and Juwan Deontre Ford, 19, both of Lexington Park, were charged with various crimes following the execution of search warrant at their home in the 21200 block of Winding Way on Nov. 15.
James Ford was charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis. He posted a $500 bond on Nov. 16.
Juwan Ford was charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, drug possession with intent to distribute, distribution of drugs with a firearm, all felonies, and possession of firearm by a minor and possession of 10-plus grams of cannabis, both misdemeanors. He was held without bond on Nov. 16 and 17. He is on probation for a firearm-related charge.
According to the charging document, multiple digital scales and large plastic bags were found inside the residence and suspected marijuana was in the toilet.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
Reece Joseph Ringle, 23, was charged with misdemeanor assault and fourth-degree burglary stemming from a Nov. 16 incident.
Police responded to the 46500 block of Valley Court at 5:16 p.m. A 47-year-old woman said Ringle, her boyfriend, poured dirty water from a vape on her and tried to pour it into a bowl of food that she was eating during an argument, according to a court document.
Later he allegedly pushed a mattress off a bed frame toward her. She tried to leave, and Ringle grabbed and pushed her, the charging document states.
Ringle then allegedly followed her to a neighbor's apartment and kicked and pushed in the door, which resulted in marks on a 60-year-old woman, the document states. After Ringle crossed the threshold, the 60-year-old woman told him to leave, which he did.
Ringle's girlfriend had several abrasions, the document states. In addition, Ringle was missing a tooth. He said his girlfriend's 20-year-old son punched him. The son said he lost his cool when he came home from work because of how Ringle had been treating his mother.
Ringle posted a $750 bond on Nov. 16.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
North Beach man sentenced for weapon and drug violations
A 34-year-old North Beach man was given a sentence totaling six-and-a-half years Nov. 14 in Calvert County Circuit Court. The defendant, Jeffrey Rod Bradford, was charged with possession of drugs and firearms. The offense occurred on Jan. 18, according to court documents. The case was transferred to circuit court in March. The defendant pleaded guilty to two charges in July.
According to charging documents filed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Ridgely, Bradford had possession of a firearm but had previously been convicted of possession with intent to distribute drugs.
When deputies executed a search and seizure warrant at Bradford’s residence, in addition to a gun, the defendant possessed several suspected drugs, including buprenorphine, hydrochloride, heroin and alprazolam.
Some of the drugs were located in Bradford’s underwear, Ridgely reported. A digital scale was also confiscated at the scene.
For the firearms offense, a felony, Bradford was given a five-year sentence. He was given an 18-month sentence for drug possession. Judge Mark Chandlee declared the sentences are to be served consecutively.
Bradford was represented by George D. Lynch III of the public defender’s office. The case was prosecuted by Lee Ann Bell of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Lusby teen sentenced for child pornography possession
A 19-year-old Lusby man was sentenced Nov. 14 in Calvert County Circuit Court for one count of possession of child pornography. Defendant Ryan R. Kelley’s five-year sentence was reduced to 18 months in jail by Judge Mark Chandlee. Upon his release, Kelley must register as a Tier I sex offender. According to law, defendants deemed Tier I sex offenders must be on the list for 15 years.
According to documents filed by Maryland State Police Trooper Allison Oyler, Kelley “knowingly distributed” files “that depicts a minor engaged in sexual conduct."
A cyber tip alerted the Maryland State Police, which geo-located a source in Calvert County. Documents filed in district court contain descriptions of lurid images that were distributed.
A search and seizure warrant was signed by a judge and executed at Kelley’s residence. On Aug. 12 Kelley pleaded guilty to the single count.
Kelley was represented by attorney John Erly. The case was prosecuted by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Chesapeake Beach man sentenced for weapons violation
A 26-year-old Chesapeake man received a three-year sentence Nov. 14 in Calvert County Circuit Court for possessing a firearm despite being disqualified by law to do so. The sentence was handed down by Judge Andrew Rappaport.
According to court documents, Vashawn Eugene Parran committed the offense on June 4. The case was investigated by Deputy Samuel Grierson. The case was transferred to circuit court in July.
In court documents, Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner stated Parran was in violation of a protective order when he had possession of the weapon. Lerner prosecuted the case. Parran was represented by attorney Mark Palumbo.
Tips sought for unsolved property damages
On Nov. 7, Deputy Savannah Huy responded to a home on Bright Lane in Owings for the report of a property destruction. The complainant said a window on the side of their house had been broken out. Two panes of the window and shards of glass were seen scattered across the room. The estimated value of the damaged property is $500.
On Nov. 10, Deputy Dylan DeSantis responded to a home on Old Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a property destruction. Investigation revealed an upstairs bedroom window and a shed had been shot with a BB gun. The estimated value of the damaged property is $500.
On Nov. 13, Deputy Tyrell Claggett responded to a home on 8th Street in North Beach, for the report of damaged property. Investigation revealed the basement sliding glass door to the residence was damaged. Claggett reported he observed the sliding glass door shattered into multiple pieces. The estimated value of the damaged property is $2,500.
Anyone who has information on these cases or any other unsolved case in Calvert is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
MARTY MADDEN