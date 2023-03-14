Charles County
Washington, D.C., man arrested for theft, assault
Tony Lemuel Muse, 63, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on March 11 and charged with felonies for assault and theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 as well as multiple misdemeanors.
Charles sheriff’s officer William Halt responded to the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf on March 11 for reports of a stolen vehicle driving around the parking lot of a car dealership. When Halt arrived, he spotted the 2020 Chevrolet pickup and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Charging documents state the vehicle was reported stolen out of Rockville.
Muse is accused of ramming two police cruisers in an attempt to get away, causing a combined $9,000 in damage to both cruisers and $5,000 in damage to the pickup.
Officers were able to pursue the vehicle to the back parking lot of a movie theater in Brandywine where it was disabled by On Star remote services.
Muse was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he’s being held without bond.
White Plains man arrested for theft
Jaylon Ahmod Hall, 18, of White Plains was arrested for felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor trespassing on private property.
At around 3:40 p.m., Charles County sheriff’s officers were in the area of Billingsley Road and Offbeat Place in White Plains where officers spotted a red Hyundai reported stolen out of Prince George’s County.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, later identified as Hall, allegedly sped off and a chase ensued. Hall eventually crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer in the area of Crain Highway and Willets Crossing Road in White Plains.
Charging documents state Hall fled the scene and jumped the fence at a property in the 10400 block of Willets Crossing Road where he was eventually taken into custody.
He was released on his own recognizance on March 7 and is due back in Charles County District Court on April 21.
Virginia man charged with theft
Mario Orellana-Delcid, 54, of Lorton, Va., was charged on March 7 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor failure to perform a contract.
Orellana-Delcid was contacted by a homeowner in December 2020 to replace windows in a home in the 6500 block of Chelsea Way in Port Tobacco. Orellana-Delcid was paid $4,500 for the work and did measurements on the windows, but charging documents state he never contacted the homeowner again about an installation date for the windows.
The homeowner stated she made numerous attempts to contact Orellana-Delcid between December 2020 and March 2021, but was only able to recover $800 from him before he refused any further contact.
A summons for Orellana-Delcid was issued on March 7 and he is due in Charles County District Court on April 24.
Suspected marijuana recovered from middle school
Sheriff’s officers recovered suspected marijuana from a 12-year-old student at Mattawoman Middle School on March 9, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, an administrator at Mattawoman Middle detected the odor of suspected marijuana coming from a locker. A subsequent search allegedly revealed a bag of marijuana in the pocket of a jacket belonging to a 12-year-old student.
The school resource officer was notified and conducted an investigation in conjunction with school administration.
While the student cannot be charged criminally due to their age, the student still faces punishment from Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with information into this ongoing investigation is asked to contact PFC Douglas at 301-609-6282, ext. 0658.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
California man found guilty of assaulting child
On March 9, a St. Mary’s County jury found Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 29, of California guilty of first-degree assault for the strangulation of an 11-year-old child, according to a state’s attorney’s office press release. Sarah Proctor, special victims unit chief for the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, prosecuted the case.
“Events of trauma to children are never easy for the child to re-tell, especially in a court setting,” Proctor stated in the release. “In this case, the child showed her strength.”
The alleged incident occurred last May. Shubrooks was arrested one month later.
State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) added, “I want to extend appreciation to the jury members for their time and attention during the trial, to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their diligence and professionalism throughout the investigation of this case, and to SVU Chief Sarah Proctor for never shying away from prosecuting tough cases.”
The conviction carries a maximum penalty of 25 years of incarceration. Shubrooks is being held without bond pending sentencing.
Circuit Court Judge Joseph N. Stanalonis ordered a presentence investigation with a sentencing date yet to be determined.
Lexington Park man charged with vehicle theft
On Feb. 24, a report was received by Cpl. James Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, alleging a 55-year-old Lexington Park man took an acquaintance’s 1999 Chevrolet Suburban and failed to return it. The accuser told police he lent Maurice Stoney the Chevy “for a short period of time.” However, Stoney failed to return the vehicle despite the owner’s repeated calls and texts to do so.
Stoney has been charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and felony theft.
According to court documents, a summons for Stoney was issued Feb. 28 and served March 7. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 5 in district court.
Man charged with burglary, stalking
A 26-year-old California man is behind bars for allegedly breaking into a Lexington Park residence March 1.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Joseph Bowling, Anthony Lashawn Briscoe Jr. allegedly used a screwdriver to enter the residence and in doing so was in violation of a court order to stop stalking and harassing one of the home’s occupants.
Briscoe was arrested a short distance from the home and admitted to the break-in, police said.
“He explained he had no intentions of causing any harm to any persons or committing a theft,” Bowling wrote in court documents. “No items were reported stolen by the victims.”
According to Bowling, Briscoe’s alleged stalking actions took place over a two-month period.
Briscoe is charged with one count of third-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree burglary, two counts of malicious destruction of property, stalking, harassment and other charges.
Woman facing assault charges
A 28-year-old Lexington Park woman has been charged with assaulting a 20-year-old man during a March 3 altercation.
Trooper Craig Baden of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack stated in charging papers the male victim reported the defendant, Corrina Lyevette Savoy, assaulted him during a discussion about ending their relationship.
Baden said the man had “scratch marks and abrasions” on his face, arms and legs. Savoy told Baden the argument “was only verbal and nothing physical took place.”
The accuser later told the trooper the defendant threatened him with a knife and ripped hair off his head during the fracas.
Savoy was charged with first-and second-degree assault. After being held for three days without bond, she was released on her own recognizance.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 31.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Virginia fugitives caught in Calvert
On March 3, Trooper Matthew Moorman of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack arrested Alan Bates Curtis, 50, of Washington, D.C. Curtis is identified as a fugitive wanted in Fairfax County, Va., on charges of grand larceny and fraud.
According to court records, Curtis voluntarily waived extradition to Virginia. He is currently being held without bond. A hearing on the fugitive charge will be held April 3 in district court.
In an unrelated case, on March 6 Detective Gary Ward of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina J. Brady, 28, of Partlow, Va., for being a fugitive in Spotsylvania County, Va.
According to court records, Brady is wanted on a charge of shoplifting. The merchandise Brady is alleged to have taken is valued at over $500, according to charging papers.
After initially being held without bond, Brady was released on her own recognizance the day after her arrest in Calvert. A hearing on the fugitive charge will be held April 6 in district court.
Baltimore man charged with felony theft
On March 8, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued a summons for Sharrieff Marquise Harding, 27, of Baltimore. According to court records, Harding is suspected of stealing dirt bikes in the region last November.
In documents filed by Detective Wyatt McDowell of the sheriff’s office, a 2023 Honda CRF-450R and a Honda CRF-250 Competition were taken from a St. Leonard residence. Combined, the dirt bikes are valued at over $15,000.
McDowell reported a similar theft was reported in St. Mary’s County at a residence in Hollywood. Images of that theft were captured on surveillance camera.
Through investigation it was learned that the owner of the bikes stolen in Hollywood had posted one of the bikes for sale on Facebook Marketplace prior to the theft.
A truck matching the one captured on video at the Hollywood incident turned up on license plate reader data obtained from the Forest Heights Police Department. The data yielded a photo that showed, “several dirt bikes in the truck’s bed,” McDowell stated.
On Feb. 13 investigators obtained stored cellphone data which tracked the suspect’s movements.
On Feb. 17, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at Harding’s Baltimore residence.
Five charges related to the dirt bike thefts were issued in the Calvert incident. Harding is charged with two counts each of felony theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, plus rogue and vagabond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 24 in district court.
Unsolved property destruction probed
The Calvert County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating destruction of property that occurred on Industrial Drive in Owings. The incidents occurred during the evening hours of March 3 and 10.
According to investigators, someone spray painted phrases and other graphic images onto shipping containers, a building and vehicles on the property.
Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to contact Deputy Michelle Dawson at Michelle.Dawson@calvertcountymd.gov.
MARTY MADDEN