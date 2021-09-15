Charles County
Pharmacist, assistant arrested for distribution
On Sept. 3, Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Vincent Ippolito, 62, of Waldorf and Denise Marie Shifflett, 45, of La Plata after a yearlong investigation into drug distribution.
“Detectives and members of the DEA worked diligently together to bring this case to a prosecutorial phase,” Sheriff Troy Berry (D) said in a press release sent Sept. 9.
According to the release, Ippolito, a pharmacist and the owner of Northgate Pharmacy in Waldorf, is accused of distributing narcotics to an undercover officer. Shifflett stands accused of conducting deals on the street with controlled substances obtained from the pharmacy.
Both were indicted for their roles in the crime by a grand jury in Charles County in August.
Waldorf man booked on armed robbery
On the morning of Sept. 7, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of Ignatius Drive of Waldorf for reports of an armed robbery.
An employee at the store said they stepped out to the front of the store for a smoke break when a suspect allegedly approached and pointed a black handgun at him.
“The suspect told him to go inside and give him the money out of the register,” charging documents said.
About $100 was allegedly stolen from the register before the suspect fled the scene.
Video surveillance allegedly captured a 2017 Nissan Altima, later identified as belonging to Eugene Emanuel Hardy.
On Sept. 8, a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 3000 block of Gallery Place as well as the Nissan Altima. Investigators allegedly found a ski mask and a CZ P-10 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
Hardy allegedly admitted to the robbery during questioning on Sept. 8.
Woman arrested in iPhone robbery
Victoria Marietta Brady, 22, was arrested on first-degree assault and robbery charges.
The alleged theft took place in the evening hours of Sept. 9 at the Wine Shoppe in Waldorf.
Officers originally responded to reports of a fight at the establishment and met with the victim, Keairra Marie Queen.
According to charging documents, Queen had walked to the liquor store after work when Brady, another female and two males walked up to her. Brady allegedly assaulted the victim and stole a purple iPhone 11, valued at $1,000, and jumped into a dark color Ford passenger car.
Charging documents say a dispute over Queen’s boyfriend led to the attack.
Oxon Hill man arrested for assault
On the evening of Sept. 9, officers responded to the report of an assault in the 6000 block of Thoroughbred Court in Waldorf for reports of an assault with a weapon. According to charging documents, Jasmine Bailey accused Jeffery Graves, 27, of drawing a handgun on her while they sat in Graves’s vehicle.
“A scuffle ensued to prevent the defendant from aiming the gun at the victim,” charging documents stated.
After the scuffle, Graves allegedly asked Bailey to walk with him toward the front of the neighborhood, then pushed her to the ground and fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Jetta.
Charles sheriff’s deputies allegedly found Graves at a convenience store on Middletown Road in Waldorf. Investigators allegedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun under the driver's seat during a search of the vehicle.
Graves allegedly admitted to investigators of drawing a weapon on Bailey, but said he did so only with the intent to scare her.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Hollywood man charged with theft of tools
Jeffrey Charles Burch, 39, of Hollywood was charged with felony burglary and three misdemeanors, including burglary, trespass and theft of between $100 to $1,500.
According to a charging document, Burch used a spare key to steal from a tool closet at a place where he was formerly employed. Burch, who was terminated on Aug. 2, allegedly stole two drills and drill sets valued at $300 from Colliers Inc. A summons was issued.
Woman charged with assaulting girlfriend
Ahmoni Breneick Clayton, 25, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched her girlfriend in the face after a tussle that followed an argument over Clayton messaging another person.
Clayton also allegedly pointed a handgun at the female victim, who had a swollen left cheek and scratches on her head and neck. Clayton also had scratches on her face and breasts, a court document states.
The victim's mother was a witness of the incident, according to the document. An unregistered handgun was turned over to police by the victim. Clayton posted a $10,000 bond and was released.
Great Mills man charged with distribution of sex image
Nathaniel C. Taylor, 27, of Great Mills was charged with three misdemeanors including assault, distribution of an intimate sex image and malicious destruction of property.
Taylor's ex-girlfriend said he posted nude photos "of my whole body parts telling the world I'm for sale for $40." In a statement, the woman said Taylor shared photos of her and a video of a sex act between the parties on the app Snapchat.
In addition, Taylor allegedly cut up all of the woman's shoes, which were valued at $1,200, broke her $1,000 phone and glued her wigs, which were worth $500. He also allegedly shoved her in the chest, which resulted in a bruise, outside a Lexington Park elementary school.
A summons for Taylor was issued.
Help sought with robbery suspect
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of the suspect involved in an armed robbery.
At 5:52 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, the suspect, described as a Black male wearing dark blue jeans and a black T-shirt with cut-off sleeves, entered the Sheetz convenience store at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills. The suspect then told the cashier that he was armed and demanded money. The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store on foot.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect in case number 47119-21 is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109, or taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Four charged in apartment grounds brawl
Accusations of an elderly woman being treated with disrespect at an apartment building laundry room escalated into a fight among three women and a man, the Calvert sheriff’s office reported. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 3 on Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach.
Deputy Wyatt McDowell stated in court documents that through his investigation, “I was able to determine that the crime involved mutual combatants. Both parties wished the opposite be charged with the assault.”
McDowell accommodated all parties by charging each of them with the same offenses on Sept. 6.
While conducting the investigation, McDowell stated, “The crowd that had begun to gather became disorderly and were all sent on their way.”
The four involved in the disturbance were identified in court papers as Erin Lee Chase, 34, of Huntingtown and Deborah Doreen Chase, 53, Amber Azure Mickley, 20, and Christopher Thomas Long, 20, all of Chesapeake Beach.
In addition to two counts of second-degree assault, each of the defendants were charged with two counts each of affray, an instance of fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace, and one count each of disorderly conduct.
A preliminary inquiry on the incident is scheduled for Nov. 8 in district court.
Cases transferred to circuit court
The case of a 28-year-old Lusby man charged with felony theft in Calvert has been transferred to circuit court. Defendant Anthony Cantrell requested a jury trial Sept. 9 in district court. The charge stems from alleged forgeries of checks belonging to Cantrell’s former employer in October 2020.
In charging documents, Calvert Deputy James Flynt stated the employer told investigators he knew Cantrell “had a past history of criminal activity and narcotics use” and he “gave Cantrell a job to help him get on the right path and away from criminal activity and narcotics use.
The combined amount of bogus checks cashed was $2,542, according to charging documents.
In another case, Timothy Wayne Lajoice, 57, of Bowie, requested the state’s case against him for allegedly borrowing a truck from a Sunderland woman and refusing to return it to get a jury trial. The case was transferred from district to circuit court on Sept. 9.
Lajoice allegedly borrowed the truck on Jan. 1, 2020. The victim stated she asked him several times to return the vehicle, but stated in a filed complaint that Lajoice told her “before he gives the truck he would burn it first.”
The victim further alleged that while driving her truck Lajoice was “running tolls and red light cameras, which I, the owner, have been getting letters in the mail for.” She said the tickets added up to over $200.
Lajoice was charged with unlawful motor vehicle taking and theft between $1,500 to under $25,000.
Court records show a bench warrant was issued in March when Lajoice failed to appear in court. The warrant was served in July. Lajoice was subsequently released on his own recognizance.
Unsolved theft goes to Crime Solvers
On Aug. 30, Deputy Robert Burgraff responded to the Exxon station on H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby for a reported theft. The complainant told the deputy he was inside the station and when he returned to his unlocked van, approximately $400 that was inside the vehicle had been stolen.
Anyone who has information on this or any other crime is urged to all Crime Solvers, which provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN