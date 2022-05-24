Charles County
Deputies searching for flag raising suspects
Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals who allegedly hung a Confederate flag outside at La Plata High School.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation showed that two suspects arrived at the school at around 11:50 p.m. on May 18, at which the flag was raised on the school’s flagpole.
Members of the La Plata High School JROTC discovered the flag the following morning.
Charles County sheriff's detectives with the Homeland Security Section are searching for a motive and trying to determine any underlying threats that might be associated with the flag raising.
Anyone with information can call the Charles sheriff’s office at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the Charles County Public Schools confidential tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Women charged with salon theft
Mya Janel Greene, 30, of Bowie was among three charged with theft from a beauty store in the 2900 block of Festival Way in Waldorf on May 19.
According to charging documents, Charles sheriff’s deputies were called for the alleged theft on April 28. Deputies spoke with a manager at the store who stated she saw a female and a male stuffing items into multiple bags.
Another manager allegedly confronted the pair, who left the store and entered a silver vehicle outside a front door.
Items worth $1,604.91 were stolen from the store, including three Nano Titanium flat iron’s (valued at $154.99 each) and six Nano Titanium Prima 3000 flat irons (valued at $189.99).
Surveillance video allegedly led deputies to a home in the 1200 block of Pine Lane Accokeek, where the homeowner stated she allowed Greene to drive the vehicle. The homeowner was not charged in the case.
The homeowner allegedly identified Greene and a second suspect, Janae Monique Hill, 32, of Clinton, who was driving the car at the time of the theft.
Both Hill and Greene were charged with felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000. An unidentified juvenile was charged on a juvenile offense report for his role in the crime.
Waldorf man charged with church theft
Stephen Matthew Somosky, 33, of Waldorf was charged on May 16 with felony second-degree burglary and three misdemeanors for forgery, theft and malicious destruction of property.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to a church in the 100 block of Village Street in Waldorf for reports of a burglary that took place in the evening on May 15. Allegedly a suspect, later identified as Somosky, used two rocks to shatter a glass door behind the church.
Somosky allegedly made off with a box containing approximately 100 checks and $250 dollars in cash from two desks in the church. Charging documents state that blood was observed in the church after Somosky injured himself while breaking though the glass door.
Somosky was identified after allegedly trying to cash one of the church checks at a convenience store in the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf.
Replica firearm recovered
School administrators at Thomas Stone High School were made aware of a replica handgun on school grounds, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, in the morning hours of May 20.
A school resource officer located the unidentified student and allegedly recovered a replica 9 mm airsoft gun. The student’s parents were contacted and the case was referred to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for any possible charges.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Charles County Public Schools confidential tip line at 301-302-8305 or contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Great Mills man charged with drug dealing
Lamonte Javelle Morgan, 30, of Great Mills was charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute.
Police served a search-and-seizure warrant in the 22000 block of St. Gabriel's Circle on May 20 and recovered 1 ounce of cocaine, a digital scale, packing material and over $2,000 cash, according to a charging document. Morgan posted a $7,500 bond on May 20.
Lexington Park man charged with drug dealing
Michael Dale Wood, 56, of Lexington Park was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to distribute and two misdemeanors for drug possession, not marijuana, after a search-and-seizure warrant was served on Wood's 2019 Ford Fiesta, a charging document states.
Police allegedly found numerous individual packages of oxycodone and crack cocaine on May 19. Wood posted a $7,500 bond on May 19.
Lexington Park man indicted for assaults
Tavaz Kelvon Somerville, 24, of Lexington Park was arrested on May 19 in relation to an indictment that was filed April 22. Somerville was indicted for two counts of felony assault, one count of misdemeanor assault and three counts of felony possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, along with nine misdemeanors.
The incidents allegedly occurred last year on April 9 and Sept. 14 and 18. According to a charging document, Somerville allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and struck her son in the face with a gun on Sept. 14 at a Super 8 in California. Somerville was arrested and held without bond on Jan. 14 and 18 earlier this year, but released on his own recognizance on March 21.
Woman, 31, charged with forgery
Ashley Rachel Bell, 31, of Lexington Park was charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor theft of between $100 and $1,500 after she allegedly forged a name on a $1,024 check from Chelseldine Management Consulting LLC of Leonardtown and cashed it at a PNC Bank on March 28. Bell was issued a summons on May 20.
Pomfret woman charged with theft of vehicle
Tanisha Monique Hall, 28, of Pomfret was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 after she allegedly took a vehicle and didn't return it.
St. Mary's police responded to Liberty Street and Pegg Road in Lexington Park on May 21. According to a charging document, Hall took a 2012 Nissan Versa that she said belonged to her girlfriend's recently-deceased mother. However, police said that the girlfriend was Hall's ex-girlfriend, and the vehicle belonged to the ex-girlfriend's mother's 57-year-old boyfriend.
Hall was released on her recognizance on May 22.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Water rescue in North Beach
On Sunday evening, during a heavy thunderstorm, Calvert County Emergency Communications Center alerted several companies, including the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Calvert County Emergency Medical Services, the county dive team and sheriff’s office for two vehicles stuck in flood waters in the vicinity of 5th Street and Chesapeake Street in North Beach.
The occupants of one of the vehicles was able to escape the vehicle on their own before units arrived. Squad 1’s crew deployed the squad’s inflatable raft and walked it to the vehicle. The occupants were placed in the raft and moved to dry land. No injuries were reported.
Additional flooding was reported on Dayton Avenue between 3rd and 4th Streets in North Beach.
The North Beach fire department issued a reminder about the hazard of driving into floodwaters. Vehicles can and do stall in as little as 1 foot of water. The low points around the towns are notorious for flooding in heavy rains and should be avoided.
In addition, floodwaters should be considered dangerous and toxic. If forced to wade through floodwaters, use a stick or other probe to check the area. The flooding experienced overcomes the storm drain system, but the storm drains continue to draw water, creating strong currents that can pull adults under water. Another hazard is manhole covers displaced by the flooding. These create drowning hazards. Once home, shower as soon as possible to remove toxins.
Indictments handed down in assault cases
On May 16, a Calvert County grand jury handed down indictments in two separate assault cases.
James Anthony Bellosi Jr., 32, of Chesapeake Beach was served a seven-count indictment, which included felony charges for first-degree assault and firearm possession with a felony conviction. According to charging papers, Bellosi was arrested April 21 on charges of pointing a gun at another man and telling him he was going to shoot him. The incident occurred outside a Dunkirk residence.
The man told investigators he had lent Bellosi his cellphone after the defendant exited a nearby house where he was allegedly arguing with two women. Deputy William Freeland stated in charging papers that the man saw Bellosi reenter the house with the gun still in his hand. The man said he was able to call 911 from a neighbor’s house. Freeland said the weapon was located later that day in the residence.
Court records show Bellosi was ordered held without bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 27 in circuit court.
In a separate case, Curtis Lee Millsap II, 37, of Lothian was served an eight-count indictment in connection with an April incident. Charges include first-degree assault and firearm possession with a felony conviction.
On April 23, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy A. Morrison responded to Sunderland to take a report about an incident that allegedly occurred the previous day. A man alleged that Millsap “pulled a gun on him” outside Sunderland Elementary School during a child custody change, Morrison wrote in charging papers. The exchange turned into a verbal argument. A female witness corroborated the alleged victim's story.
Charging papers stated that when Millsap allegedly displayed the weapon, the other man ran away, dropping the key to his business during the flight. Later, a search of the area failed to locate the keys. A warrant was served on Millsap on April 26, and he was charged and ordered held without bond. Should he be released, Millsap has been ordered by a judge not to intimidate, contact or harass the victim. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 27 in circuit court.
Lusby man charged with assaulting woman
A 33-year-old Lusby man has been charged with assaulting a woman at a residence on May 18. According to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Krueger, after receiving a call for a disturbance in Lusby, he arrived at a residence and spoke with Luke Anthony McClanahan. During the discussion McClanahan began swearing at the deputy and yelling.
According to court papers, the 32-year-old woman told the deputy that McClanahan threatened her with a knife. McClanahan was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. He was release on his own recognizance the following day. Investigators confiscated the knife that was allegedly wielded during the incident.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 16 in district court.
Fugitive of Virginia nabbed
On May 19, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Lexington Park man with being a fugitive from justice in Virginia. According to court documents filed by Deputy Ryan Evans, Randy Hoyt Delano is wanted in North Hampton, Va., for failure to appear in court on reckless driving charges. The incident occurred this past February.
Delano was released Monday after posting $1,000 bond. Court records show Delano has declined to waive extradition to Virginia. A hearing on the fugitive charge was scheduled for Friday in district court.
MARTY MADDEN