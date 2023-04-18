Charles County
Bryans Road man charged with child abuse
Gary Henry Brooks, 56, of Bryans Road was arrested on April 13 and charged with felony second-degree child abuse and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
At around 8:43 p.m. on April 13, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 2800 block of Coppersmith Place in Bryans Road for a report of an assault in progress. Officers arrived and located a boy sitting with his mother outside the home with a laceration on his face and noted that his face was extremely swollen.
According to charging documents, Brooks, who was identified as the boy’s step-father, was accused of punching the boy in the stomach and face after an argument about a missing light in the boy’s room. Charging documents state the assault continue until the boy’s mother came and broke up the fight.
Brooks was held in default on a $3,000 bond on April 14 and is due back in Charles County District Court before Charles County District Court Judge Kenneth A. Talley on May 12.
Waldorf man arrested for theft
Daniel Michael Harris, 41, of Waldorf was arrested on April 10 and charged with one felony count of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
At around 1:57 p.m., Charles County sheriff’s officers were conducting a follow-up visit for a previous incident in the 2000 block of Smallwood Drive when they observed Harris allegedly get into a white Cadillac Escalade. Documents state the owner of the vehicle was buying items from a nearby establishment when Harris jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.
Harris fled the scene in the vehicle and sheriff’s officers gave chase down Smallwood Drive. Documents say police used stop sticks to pop the truck’s tires and eventually stop the vehicle so that officers could detain Harris.
After the chase, Harris was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he remains held without bond.
He is due back in Charles County District Court before Charles County District Court Judge Kenneth A. Talley on May 30.
Indian Head man charged with ID theft
Dejon Marquis Neal, 26, of Indian Head was charged with felony fraudulent ID theft and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on April 14.
Neal is accused of stealing $1,568.92 from his grandmother’s account in multiple transactions starting last December.
According to charging documents, the family member discovered the money was missing on April 7 when they checked their account and noticed the missing funds.
Neal allegedly used the mobile money transfer app CashApp to transfer funds without his grandmother’s knowledge or permission.
A summons was issued on April 14 for Neal, who is due in Charles County District Court before Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R.S. Watkins on June 5.
Assault at middle school under investigation
Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged assault that took place at Gen. Smallwood Middle School on April 11.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, two students became involved in an altercation at the school at around 11:20 a.m. Another student allegedly jumped into the fight before school administrators were able to separate students.
One student was treated by a school nurse for injuries sustained in the fight.
The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and consulted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential charges. The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was also contacted about the alleged incident.
Students also face disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call officer Barry at 301-609-3282, ext. 0574.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Out-of-state fugitives nabbed
On April 4, Deputy P. Rodriguez of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Joseph Lavon Mason, 49, of Lexington Park, who is wanted in Allegheny, Pa. According to court documents, Mason, who is employed by a trucking company, is wanted in Pennsylvania for a violation related to the sale/transfer of firearms.
According to court records, Mason was ordered to be held without bond after an April 5 hearing in district court. That same day Mason declined to waive extradition.
The defendant is being represented by La Plata attorney Hammad S. Matin. A district court hearing on the fugitive charge is scheduled for April 18.
In a separate incident, Deputy J. Senatore on April 9, reported the arrest of Astin Stuart Lane Fitrell, 34, of Washington, D.C., who is wanted in Fairfax, Va., for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
According to court records, Fitrell was ordered to be held without bond. He has voluntarily waived extradition.
A hearing on the fugitive charge is scheduled for April 21 in district court. The defendant is being represented by Lexington Park attorney Nivea A. Ohri.
Bushwood woman arrested for drug possession, other charges
On April 3, Trooper D. Black of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima in the area of Route 235 and Pegg Road.
Black reported the vehicle’s driver, identified as Brandy Jean Brady, 48, of Bushwood, appeared to have slurred speech, lethargic movements and glassy, bloodshot eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and, according to Black, “Bready did not perform the tests satisfactorily.
A search of the vehicle yielded quantities of suspected suboxone, suspected oxycodone and suspected hydrochloride, according to court documents.
Brady was charged with three counts of drug possession. She was also issued nine traffic citations for various violations, including driving while impaired, driving under the influence, reckless driving, negligent driving and driving while suspended.
According to court records, on April 4 Brady posted $3,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges she is facing is scheduled for June 1 in district court.
Leonardtown man charged with assault
On April 9, Deputy Jonathan Fenwick of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office arrested and charged a 42-year-old Leonardtown man with second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred in a vehicle near a local fast food restaurant.
In court documents, Fenwick stated Darius Antonio Varlack, who was sitting in a rear passenger seat, assaulted a woman sitting in the front passenger seat when he allegedly “grabbed her from behind and choked her.” Fenwick wrote in court papers that the woman “had a noticeable redness around her neck and ears.”
Varlack was released on his own recognizance the day of the incident. A hearing on the assault charge is scheduled for June 1 in district court.
Ridge man jailed for alleged assault
On April 11, Deputy Blake Haas of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office arrested a 41-year-old Ridge man on charges of first- and second-degree assault.
According to Haas’ court-filed report, Wayne Hooper met with a woman at a residence to discuss an ongoing court case. Haas stated a verbal argument ensued and Hooper allegedly punched the woman in the eye and nose.
Hooper’s accuser told the deputy that a short time later another argument resulted in Hooper allegedly grabbing her by the neck and verbally threatening her. “The victim lost consciousness several times,” Haas wrote in court papers.
Haas stated Hooper told him he couldn’t remember what happened.
District court Judge Patrick R. Duley ordered Hooper to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 9 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Teen charged with vehicle theft
On March 3, Detective Wyatt McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the theft of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra from the Chesapeake Beach area.
In his lengthy report filed in district court April 11, McDowell chronicled the investigative events that eventually led the the arrest of Ishmael Shakur Clegg, 18, of Upper Marlboro on felony charges of theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
McDowell reported license plate reader data provided evidence the Hyundai had traveled out of a subdivision in the Fishing Creek area around the time of the theft.
Two days later the Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the theft of license plates from a 2022 Hyundai Elantra at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover. Through investigation it was learned the stolen plates were then attached to the Elantra stolen in Chesapeake Beach. On March 9 the stolen vehicle was located in Upper Marlboro. McDowell said the vehicle’s steering column had been disabled.
On March 13, McDowell obtained surveillance footage from the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Upper Marlboro, which was captured on video six days earlier. The video showed four male teens exiting the stolen vehicle. Clegg was identified by a Frederick Douglass High School resource officer.
A court-ordered confiscation of Clegg’s cellphone led to the receipt of data which placed the defendant in Chesapeake Beach at about the time the vehicle was stolen.
A warrant for Clegg’s arrest was served on April 11. The following day Clegg was released on his own recognizance. In addition to the felonies, Clegg was charged with rogue and vagabond.
A district court hearing on the charges Clegg faces is scheduled for May 3. He is being represented by the public defender’s office.
Lusby man charged with assault, hindering police
On April 11, Calvert sheriff's Deputy Antonio Tavares responded shortly before 8 p.m. to reports that a woman had been assaulted in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision in Lusby. Tavares met with the woman who reportedly had been struck in the face and was bleeding.
The accused was identified as Alan Douglas Oberlander, 48, of Lusby.
Tavares stating in charging papers Oberlander would not cooperate with deputies and told a control center communicator he was suicidal.
The incident evolved into a barricade situation, which lasted several hours. Members of the sheriff’s special operations team were dispatched to the scene. The Calvert sheriff’s office issued a “police activity” advisory for the immediate area.
An arrest warrant was issued that evening and served the following day.
Oberlander is charged with first- and second-degree assault plus obstructing and hindering.
District court Judge Michelle R. Saunders ordered Oberlander be held without bond. The court has ordered Oberlander not to contact or intimidate his accuser, not to enter the residence and surrender all his firearms.
A hearing on the charges Oberlander faces is scheduled for May 12 in district court.
Arrest for alleged assault made
On April 11, Trooper A. Smith of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to what was initially reported as a possible overdose in the White Sands subdivision of Lusby. Smith learned at the scene that a woman had been allegedly assaulted during a physical altercation.
The accused was identified as Michael Stephen Kubisiak, 31, of Lusby.
Smith stated in court papers Kubisiak appeared lethargic while police were speaking with him. He was then transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center.
A warrant for Kubisiak’s arrest was served April 13. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault. That same day, district court Judge Michelle Saunders ordered Kubisiak be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 12.
Unsolved theft probed
On April 8, Calvert sheriff's Deputy James Sturdivant responded to the Giant Food Store on Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk for the report of a theft in progress.
Investigation revealed three females entered the store, filled up shopping baskets with food and walked past all points of sale without paying for the merchandise. The women exited the store, got into a dark colored Chevrolet Malibu and fled the area. The estimated value of stolen items is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information that might aid investigators is asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN