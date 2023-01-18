Charles County
Waldorf man charged with armed robbery
Tavyon Cortaz Wills, 18, of Waldorf was charged on Jan. 11 with four felonies for armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and four firearm- and assault-related misdemeanors.
At around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 3, Charles County sheriff’s officers were in the area of the Smallwood Village Shopping Center when they heard a man yelling for help.
According to charging documents, the man allegedly said that he attempted to purchase cannabis from Wills when Wills drew a handgun and demanded the man’s iPhone 13 Pro valued at $2,000.
Police say Wills stole the cellphone and the man fled the area after the theft.
An arrest warrant for Wills was executed on Jan. 12 and he was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center. He is due back in court on Feb. 14.
Waldorf man arrested for first-degree assault
James Robert Reeder, 45, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with four felonies for two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of firearm possession with a felony conviction as well as three firearms-related misdemeanors.
Just before 7 p.m on Jan. 8, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived they spoke with a woman who accused Reeder of pointing a gun at her and her daughter after an argument at the front door of her home.
Charging documents state the incident was caught on the home’s doorbell camera.
Police say Reeder was prohibited from owning firearms due to several previous convictions.
Reeder was ordered held without bond and is due back in Charles County District Court on Feb. 10.
Waldorf man arrested for drugs, weapons charges
Last week, Dandre Malik Williams, 27, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute controlled and dangerous substances, as well as four weapons-related misdemeanors.
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, Charles sheriff’s officers were in the area of Smallwood Drive and Copley Avenue in Waldorf when they observed a silver Volkswagen Jetta run a stop sign. Officers initiated a traffic stop and identified the passenger in the vehicle as Williams.
Charging documents state officers detected a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle and initiated a search of the vehicle. Officers allegedly recovered a Glock 43 handgun and an unidentified amount of suspected marijuana and suspected oxycodone pills.
Williams was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 13 and is due back in court on Feb. 15.
La Plata man charged with possession with intent to distribute
Randall Lindsey Garey-Williams, 32, of La Plata was charged on Jan. 8 with felony possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.
Garey-Williams was charged after a Dec. 28 traffic stop by the La Plata Police Department when officers allegedly recovered nearly 230 grams of suspected raw marijuana.
Charging documents state that Garey-Williams was originally stopped for not wearing a seatbelt. A check of his license returned that it was suspended at the time of the stop.
A summons for Garey-Williams was issued on Jan. 8 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Feb. 27.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Lexington Park man charged with rape
Justin Benson, 29, of Lexington Park was charged with two counts of felony second-degree rape and two counts of misdemeanor assault.
According to a written complaint by his accuser, Benson allegedly forced sex on the mother of his children on April 11, 2021, and July 1, 2022. In a four-page complaint, the woman said Benson pressured her for sex in exchange for watching their kids. Benson was issued a summons on Jan. 10.
North Carolina man charged with assault
David Richard Rowlands, 67, of High Point, N.C., was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault stemming from Jan. 7.
Police responded to the Super 8 Motel in California after a domestic disturbance was reported. Police saw a verbal altercation in the parking lot and a black vehicle with a cracked windshield fled the scene. The vehicle was stopped on Chancellor's Run Road shortly thereafter. A woman employee of the motel said she saw on video a woman scream, "Somebody help me," as a man strangled her.
A man said he saw another man, later identified as Rowlands, push a woman to the floor and place both of his hands around her neck. The witness said the defendant "choked the [expletive] out of her." A choke hold was recorded on video, according to the charging document. The woman escaped but the man threw her down again and strangled her a second time, the report states.
Multiple people came out of their motel rooms, and the man and woman left the building. The woman, who was questioned following the traffic stop, said Rowlands threw her cellphone and broke it and locked her out of her room. The woman, a Hollywood resident, had marks on her neck. When questioned, Rowlands said they argued and had a "little wrestling match."
Rowlands was held without bond on Jan. 7 and 9.
Indictments issued
Robert Maurice Scriber, 49, of Lexington Park was indicted for drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, firearm possession with a felony conviction, possession of drug production equipment, all felonies, and possession of drugs, not cannabis, and ammunition, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from Dec. 9, 2022, and allegedly involve cocaine. In a separate case, Scriber also was charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property stemming from Sept. 8, 2022.
Justin Darrell Biscoe, 35, of Lexington Park was indicted for distribution of narcotics, possession of large amount, possession with intent to distribute, possession of narcotic production equipment and distribution of counterfeit drug substitute. The charges, all felonies, stemming from Aug. 26, Sept. 3, Sept. 30 and Nov. 8, 2022. The drug involved in the first three charges included fentanyl, according to the indictment.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Woman who jumped from bridge rescued
During the late afternoon hours of Jan. 13, fire, rescue and police units responded to the Solomons area for a report of a woman jumping off the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge.
According to a report filed by Lt. Austin LaVigne of Calvert Advanced Life Support, emergency communications received word the woman “was awake and floating on her back beneath the bridge.”
Boats from the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department arrived and got the woman out of the water.
“Due to the nature of the victim’s injuries a helicopter was requested to be able to fly the victim to the appropriate level of care at the trauma center,” LaVigne stated.
Calvert Advanced Life Support personnel provided care and continued life-saving interventions, LaVigne reported. Maryland State Police Trooper 7 flew the woman to a MedStar trauma center in Washington, D.C.
A spokeswoman for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was ruled a suicide attempt and said further information would not be released.
Those in need may call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
Woman charged after using bat at residence
On Jan. 9 Deputy Antonio Tavares of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance at a home on Gringo Court in Lusby. A woman identified in court records as Latonya Nichole Dixon, 45, of Lusby allegedly used a metal baseball bat to smash a glass window of the front door and damage three vehicles parked at the residence.
A man and woman were inside the house at the time of the rampage, and the male accuser told deputies Dixon “demanded to be let in the residence multiple times.”
She allegedly threatened the couple. The male accuser said he and Dixon were previously in a relationship.
Tavares stated in court documents that a surveillance video shows Dixon “reaching through the front door and attempting to unlock” it.
Dixon sustained serious cuts from the glass and was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment. “While at the hospital, Dixon continued to brag about the incident,” Tavares stated in court papers, adding that she told hospital staff “that she was homicidal and added that she was trying to kill” the home’s occupants.
Dixon was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
After two reviews, Dixon remains incarcerated without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 6 in district court.
Lusby man facing three wiretapping charges
A 28-year-old Lusby man is facing three felony charges for “interception of communication,” also known as wiretapping.
In court documents, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Homer R. Rich stated the charges filed against Nicholas Kelson stem from incidents that occurred in July. Kelson allegedly called the office of the Calvert County Clerk of the Circuit Court, claiming the office “deliberately mishandled” the criminal cases in which he was a defendant. He allegedly recorded conversations with assistant clerks without permission and incorporated the recordings in Tik Tok and YouTube videos.
“The vast majority of Mr. Kelson’s Tik Tok and YouTube videos appear to have been recorded in a private residence,” Rich stated in court documents.
A summons was served to Kelson on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 27 in district court.
Pair busted on drug distribution charges
Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit report the arrests of a 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both of Huntingtown, during a Jan. 13 execution of search and seizure warrants.
According to the police unit, the arrests culminate an investigation that started last fall.
A search of a GMC Yukon and a Kia Sorento yielded quantities of suspected PCP and crack cocaine, along with cash, a digital scale with a white powdery residue and a cellphone. The suspects, identified in court documents as Clifton Darnell Hawkins and Nasha Charitie Coates, are both charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute hallucinogenic drugs and common nuisance distribution of drugs.
Coates was released Jan. 13 after posting $3,000 bond. Hawkins posted $5,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 10 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN