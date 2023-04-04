Charles County
Waldorf woman, 36, charged with child abuse
Pavielle Lafinswa Smith, 36, of Waldorf was charged with three felonies for first- and second-degree child abuse, first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to a medical clinic in the 3500 block of Washington Road at around 10:18 a.m. on March 30 for a report of an assault. Employees at the facility said a woman, later identified as Smith, had cursed at her child and put the child in a choke hold in the facility.
The family was refused service and Smith left with her child before officers arrived.
Officers later visited a residence at 12 Helen Court where Smith reportedly stayed with he son and the child’s grandson.
Documents state that the woman told sheriff’s officers that Smith got upset after her son was afraid to get blood drawn and punched him in the head and attempted to restrain him by putting her arm around his neck and holding him down. Officers also spoke to the child who reportedly confirmed the story to officers.
An arrest warrant for Smith was served on March 31 and she was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.
Smith is due in Charles County District Court before Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R.S. Watkins on April 25.
Waldorf man charged with distributing child pornography
Roger John Winn, 30, of Waldorf was charged with felony promotion and distribution of child pornography and seven misdemeanor counts for possession of child pornography on March 28.
Charles sheriff’s officer Jenna Smith wrote in her report that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in May 2022 about the suspected uploading of child pornography to an online storage account of a person later identified as Winn.
Officers executed a search warrant in September 2022 on his residence in the 2000 block of Anchor Court in Waldorf and recovered an iPhone 8 allegedly used in accessing child pornography.
Documents say officers recovered four sexually explicit videos featuring underage girls, and a search of Smith’s room found four images of teens in sexually explicit situations.
Messages on Smith’s phone allegedly showed Smith sent one of the videos to another individual.
According to documents, the images and videos featured girls between the ages of 10 and 17 years old.
Smith was arrested on March 29 and taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
Smith is due in Charles County District Court before Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R.S. Watkins on April 25.
Charlotte Hall man arrested for assault
Brandon Jamarral Jones, 42, of Charlotte Hall was arrested on March 30 and charged with two felonies for assault of an officer and four misdemeanors for second-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct.
La Plata police officers were in the area of Glen Albin Road and St. Mary’s Avenue at around 10:11 p.m. on March 29 when they saw a vehicle traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. Officers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Patuxent Court. They made contact with the driver, identified as Jones, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated.
Documents state that Jones became disorderly and struggled with officers as they tried to take him into custody and eventually took Jones to the ground.
Both officers received minor injuries in the scuffle while Jones suffered lacerations to his mouth and lips requiring stitches. He was taken to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Jones was released from detention on March 30 and is due back in Charles County District Court before Charles County District Court Judge Kenneth A. Talley on June 9.
Upper Marlboro woman arrested for assault
Christina Lorise Wright, 30, of Upper Marlboro was arrested and charged with felony assault of an officer and misdemeanor second-degree assault on March 25.
Just after 3 a.m. on March 25, Charles sheriff’s officers attempted to stop a Kia Sorento on Crain Highway near holly Tree Lane in Waldorf.
The vehicle was moving at speeds between 8 mph and 30 mph when officers discovered that the driver, later identified as Wright, was passed out at the wheel. Officers got in front of the vehicle and slowed to bring it to a stop and approached the driver’s side window to alert Wright to their presence.
Wright woke up but allegedly refused officer’s orders to open the door and allegedly hit the gas after officers broke the window out of the passenger side to gain entry to the vehicle. The act allegedly caught an officer’s arm in the window causing numerous lacerations to the officer’s arm, wrist and hand.
Documents state Wright fled northbound on Crain Highway where she was stopped after hitting stop-sticks on substation road and she was taken into custody. Officers allegedly detected a strong odor of alcohol on on Wright’s breath.
Wright was taken into custody and released on a $5,000 bond on March 25. She is due back in Charles County District Court on May 10 before Charles County District Court Judge Patrick Devine.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Teen charged with breaking into house, assaults
On March 21, Deputy Myles Chase-Johnson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated the alleged break-in to a Lexington Park house. The perpetrator, identified in court documents as Brian Isiah Jordan, 18, of Great Mills, is alleged to have kicked in the front door and attacked one of the women inside the home. A struggle ensued and another woman who tried to break up the struggle was struck and injured.
“The defendant confessed to kicking in the door and assaulting both the victims,” Chase-Johnson stated in court papers. A door and window were damaged during the incident.
Jordan was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, home invasion and malicious destruction of property.
The following day, Jordan posted $5,000 bond and was released. A court hearing date is pending.
Calvert man facing drug charges, drunk driving citations
On March 19, Deputy Joseph Santore of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop in the area of Three Notch Road and Loveville Road on a Chevy truck, which had been reportedly seen traveling erratically.
The driver was identified as Eric R. Scriber, 39, of Lusby. A search of the truck allegedly yielded a quantity of suspected cocaine, cellphones, packaging materials and a large amount of cash.
Scriber was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, possession with intent to distribute drugs plus possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The following day, district court Judge James Tanavage released Scriber on his own recognizance.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 17 in district court.
Georgia man charged with rape
On March 25, two females, an adult and a juvenile contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with allegations the juvenile had been raped during incidents that occurred last November.
Deputy Andrew Burgess stated in court documents that the victim was then “forensically interviewed by a child protective services investigator.”
The charging documents go into detail about the incidents and identify Walter L. Muenzel, 39, of Augusta, Ga., as the alleged perpetrator. Burgess stated he located Muenzel in Leonardtown after the allegations surfaced and spoke with him.
“The defendant described this event as consensual,” Burgess wrote in court papers.
Muenzel is charged with three counts each of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense.
After initially being held without bond, on March 27 district court Judge Robert B. Riddle released Muenzel on his own recognizance.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 25 in district court. Muenzel is being represented by the public defenders office.
Ridge man, 41, charged with assaulting woman
On March 25, Deputy Helen Deitrich of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office investigated the alleged assault of a woman at a house in Ridge.
Deitrich stated in court papers that a man identified as Wayne A. Hooper, 41, of Ridge is alleged to have pushed the woman down stairs, scratched her with a butter knife and “grabbed her by the throat causing her to lose consciousness.”
The alleged assault occurred after the two had an argument. Hooper was charged with first- and second-degree assault.
The day after the incident Hooper was released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 21 in district court. According to court documents, Hooper is being represented by the office of the public defender.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Chesapeake Beach man charged with assault
On the afternoon of March 27, Detective Ryan Gough of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated an alleged assault that occurred at a Chesapeake Beach residence.
A woman, who had blood on her face and scratches on her neck, told Gough that as a result of an incident that started as an argument she was assaulted by Randall Lee Cooper Sr., 72, of Chesapeake Beach. Cooper was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.
The following day he was ordered held without bond by district court Judge Robyn Riddle. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 25 in district court.
Man arrested for felony theft, other charges for stealing car
On March 27, Deputy Cory Mister of Calvert sheriff’s office began investigating an alleged motor vehicle theft that had occurred the previous day. A woman who had been driving a rental car from Washington, D.C., arrived at the Rod ‘N’ Reel accompanied by a man identified as Melvin Dajuan Davis, 51, of Upper Marlboro.
According to the woman’s account, she handed Davis the keys to the vehicle, a 2022 BMW X3 valued at nearly $44,000, and he agreed to park it while she walked to the casino. Davis’ accuser then played the machines for several hours but when she texted Davis to return the vehicle, he failed to do so. Numerous texts were sent to Davis but the vehicle was not returned.
Davis has been charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and felony theft, as well as unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
Court records show a summons has been issued. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 8 in district court.
Bowie man, 30, faces drug and traffic charges
On March 27, Deputy Richard Cress of Calvert’s sheriff’s office was on patrol in the Chesapeake Beach area when he saw a Nissan with Virginia tags traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 260 at St. Andrews Drive. Cress tried to initiate a stop but the Nissan driver instead sped up, ran a red light and failed to stop for a stop sign, according to police.
Cress stated in charging papers that deputies deployed stop sticks, disabled the Nissan and conducted a stop at Lower Pindell Road, just over the Anne Arundel/Calvert line.
A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of suspected cocaine and a digital scale.
The driver, identified as Terrance Kirby Cheek, 30, of Bowie, was charged with possession of drugs and issued 11 traffic citations. Among the traffic charges, Cheek was cited for attempting to elude police, negligent driving, reckless driving, illegal passing, failure to show a license and issued two speeding tickets.
District court Judge Robyn Riddle set Cheek’s bond at $5,000. Court papers give no indication the bond was posted. A hearing on the drug charge is scheduled for May 12 in district court.
Pump friction leads to arrest
On March 28, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to a 911 call to investigate a report of an assault at at Lusby gas station.
Wilder stated in court papers that through his investigation he learned a 42-year-old Lusby man allegedly brandished a large knife and threatened a woman and her juvenile sons during a verbal argument that erupted between the two parties at the gas pumps.
According to his accuser, defendant Theodore Richard Allen III had been asked to move his vehicle and instead retrieved a knife from the trunk of his vehicle. Allen was arrested a short time later and the knife he allegedly displayed was recovered by police.
In addition to the three accusers, Wilder reported there was at least one neutral witness to the incident.
Allen was charged with three counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. On March 29 Judge Robyn Riddle set Allen’s bond at $10,000, which he posted that day.
MARTY MADDEN