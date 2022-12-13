Charles County
Port Tobacco man charged for rape
Ronald James Goldsmith, 68, of Port Tobacco was charged with felony second-degree rape and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Dec. 9.
Goldsmith was accused of sexually assaulting a woman that was renting a property from him in the 9600 block of Poorhouse Road in Port Tobacco on Sept. 30, 2021.
According to charging documents, the woman was washing dishes in the kitchen when Goldsmith allegedly groped her from behind. At some point Goldsmith allegedly forced the woman to the floor and sexually assaulted her.
A summons for Goldsmith was issued on Dec. 9 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Jan. 23.
Bryans Road man arrested for burglary
James Keith Hare, 34, of Bryans Road was arrested and charged with felony second-degree burglary and three misdemeanors for attempted unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and trespassing on posted property.
Just before midnight on Dec. 6, Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the 2900 block of Edgewood Road in Bryans Road for a report of a burglary in process.
Documents state a woman observed a male, later identified as Hare, kicking in a board on her backyard fence to gain access to the property. Hare allegedly broke into the shed on the property in an attempt to steal a dirt bike valued at $2,000 but fled the scene when he heard officers arriving on the scene.
Police say Hare was known to the woman due to his involvement in a 2019 burglary at the same residence.
Hare was later arrested at his home in the 7400 block of Elena Drive in Bryans Road.
About $500 dollars in damage was recorded to the backyard fence and the door frame of the shed.
Hare was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 8 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Jan. 10.
New York man charged with theft
Erick Miguel Rojas-Cruz, 24, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on Dec. 10 for three felonies of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, forgery of private documents and theft $25,000 to under $100,000.
Rojas-Cruz was also charged with four vehicle theft and forgery-related misdemeanors.
At around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 10, Charles sheriff’s officers were notified of an alleged stolen car in the 3200 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. When officers went to the vehicle location they found a 2022 Honda CRV with a value of $33,000 listed for sale.
A check of the vehicle identification number found that the number listed on the vehicle was not registered.
Officers eventually found the correct vehicle identification number, which returned stolen out of New York State. Police say they also found forgeries of the vehicle’s bill of sale and title and a fraudulent New York driver’s license.
Rojas-Cruz was released from the Charles County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and is due back in Charles County District Court on Feb. 14.
Washington, D.C., woman charged with vehicle theft
Tanquasha Brunson, 26, of Washington, D.C., was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle on Dec. 5.
Brunson was charged for the alleged use of a fraudulent Social Security card in the purchase of a 2020 Nissan Altima on Oct. 10.
According to charging documents, Brunson took possession of the vehicle after a sale at a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. When the dealership sent Brunson’s documentation to the bank, she was allegedly flagged for illegally having multiple Social Security numbers.
Brunson allegedly refused all contact with the dealership since the discovery was made.
A summons for Brunson was issued on Dec. 5 and she is due in Charles County District Court on Jan. 30.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man charged with sex offenses
Joren Alberto Perez-Garcia, 20, of Lexington Park was charged with felony third-degree sex offense and misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense stemming from Jan. 26, 2021.
A girl snuck out of her Ridge residence to meet Perez-Garcia in his vehicle and said she was thirsty, according to a charging document. She said she drank a liquid that gave her a “paralyzed sensation,” after which he drove her to his Lexington Park residence and allegedly had vaginal intercourse with her twice after forcibly removing her clothing.
The incident was alleged during an Aug. 3 interview with police, and Perez-Garcia allegedly admitted to having sexual relations with the girl, whom he said was 14 at the time. Perez-Garcia was 18 at the time.
He was issued a summons on Dec. 7.
Ridge man charged with burglary, assault
Jason Williams Wiley, 35, of Ridge was charged with felony third-degree burglary, and three misdemeanors, including fourth-degree burglary, assault and drug possession stemming from Dec. 7.
Wiley allegedly forced his way into a residence where his girlfriend was in the 21300 block of Chancellor’s Run Road. The woman had a swollen right eye with a minor abrasion that was caused by a piece of wood door trim that hit her in the face, according to a charging document. Wiley allegedly pushed her three times and threatened to kill her with a wooden piece of trim.
There were two other witnesses, including a man and a woman. Police allegedly found suboxone on Wiley for which he had no prescription. Wiley posted a $10,000 bond on Dec. 8.
Lusby man charged with animal cruelty
Ricky Edward Dorrell Jr., 30, of Lusby was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty stemming from Dec. 8.
On Oct. 5, police responded to a camper in the 18400 block of Point Lookout Road in Park Hall to assist animal control. One dog was confined to a kennel inside the camper without access to food or water and was laying in feces and urine-soaked straw, according to a charging document.
A loose dog inside the camper also allegedly had no access to food or water. In addition, a decomposed turtle was found.
The smell of ammonia emanated from the camper and could be smelled 25 feet away, according to Deputy Ryan McLean. Dorrell was issued a summons on Dec. 7.
Great Mills man charged with arson
Michael Tyrree Mitchell, 40, of Great Mills was charged with felony arson and malicious burning and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property stemming from Dec. 4.
According to a circuit court document filed Dec. 8 by assistant state’s attorney John A. Stackhouse, Mitchell willfully set fire to June Young’s house and her personal property, including an estimated damage of more than $1,000. In addition, Mitchell allegedly destroyed her computer and printer valued at more than $1,000. An arrest warrant was issued Dec 8.
Man charged with violating protection order
Patrick Charles Koller, 42, of Allentown, Pa., was charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order against his former girlfriend.
According to a charging document, Koller contacted or attempted to contact the woman 256 times between Sept. 20 and Oct. 6 and only stopped when he was arrested in Pennsylvania. The contact mainly involved emails, but also included a call, a text, a Facebook friend request, a PayPal request and two calls to her place of employment, according to the document. The protection order was issued Aug. 3 and served on Aug. 15.
Drug indictments issued
Justin Phillip Nelson, 21, of Hollywood was indicted Dec. 5 for felony drug possession with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug equipment and misdemeanor possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana on Oct. 21. A summons was issued Dec. 5.
Jamarr Mackall, 31, of Great Mills was indicted Dec. 5 for felony distribution of narcotics, specifically cocaine, on Aug. 16. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 5.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
CALVERT COUNTY
D.C. man charged felony weapons violation
On Dec. 5, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Antonio Tavares was on traffic patrol in Lusby when he saw a vehicle traveling over 70 mph. The mid-afternoon traffic stop occurred on Route 2/4 in the area of Calvert Cliffs State Park.
The driver of the vehicle, identified in court records as Diyonte Dshon Johnson, 23, of Washington, D.C., “was nervous,” according to Tavares, who added he detected “cover scent” as well as “marijuana.”
A search of Johnson’s vehicle yielded less than 10 grams of marijuana along with a Sig Sauer SP2022 40 caliber handgun with a laser attachment.
Reports passed along to Tavares from the county control center revealed Johnson had been convicted of selling near a school in South Carolina. It was also learned the gun was believed to have been stolen in North Carolina.
Johnson was charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulation firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and having a stolen regulation firearm.
The following day Johnson was released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the charges Johnson is facing is scheduled for Jan. 5 in district court.
Pair charged with assault
On Sunday, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Taylor Strong responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Thunderbird Drive in Lusby. Strong stated in court papers that when he arrived at the home he encountered two disheveled men. A woman at the residence asked the deputy to go to the house’s second floor. There Strong encountered another man whose “face, clothes and hands were covered in blood with lacerations to his lip and nose.”
One of the men who was on the first floor — identified in court documents as Bayron Benjamin Ruizrivas, 31, of Lusby — allegedly tried to strangle the man on the second floor during a fight. The second man encountered on the first floor — identified a Wilson Abraham Ruizrivas, 29, also of Lusby — also allegedly assaulted the person.
The accuser is reported to have fallen down a few stair steps, which resulted in a hole in a portion of drywall. He was examined by emergency medical services crews and signed a refusal to be taken to a hospital.
Bayron Ruizrivas was charged with first- and second-degree assault. Later that day he was released after posting $5,000 bond. A hearing on the charges he is facing is scheduled for Jan. 9 in district court.
Wilson Ruizrivas was charged with second-degree assault and released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for Jan. 11 in district court.
Alleged hammer toss results in assault charge
On Sunday, Sgt. William Rector of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Route 2/4 Prince Frederick for a report of a disorderly male. The male, identified as Dennis Marvin Erich, 53, of Prince Frederick, appeared intoxicated.
According to court documents, Erich reportedly threw a hammer at another man who was standing near a group of children. The victim told Rector the hammer missed “by two inches.”
No one was hurt as a result of the incident. Rector reported the hammer was located near the home and was confiscated.
Erich was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Court documents show Erich signed his arrest receipt “refusal,” followed by an obscene comment.
After initially being held without bond, Erich posted $10,000 and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 9 in district court.
Three face litter/dumping charges
On Dec. 6, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh responded to Emmanuel Church on Old Town Road in Huntingtown to investigate a report of a large amount of items being dumped on church property the day before. The items included a large icebox. The refuse also included “multiple pieces of mail,” all addressed to a Chesapeake Beach resident.
During his investigation, Durnbaugh went to the residence and learned the man whose name was on the mail had moved out of the rented residence a few months ago and is now living in Portland, Ore.
According to court papers, the renter had advised the landlord, “When he left the residence, there was still a fish tank, a freezer and dog food in the residence.”
Through a rental company and witnesses, Durnbaugh was able to identify three people who allegedly removed the items from the Chesapeake Beach residence and allegedly dumped them on the church property.
The three have been identified as Antone Torry McIntyre Jr., 25, of Suitland, Aaron Anthony Parker, 24, of Fort Washington and Mya Johnson, 24, of Upper Marlboro.
According to court records, McIntyre, Parker and Johnson have each been charged with litter/dump over 500 pounds, conspiracy to dump litter over 500 pounds, causing the dumping of litter over 500 pounds and abandoned icebox.
Court summons have been issued for the three and a hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 13 in district court.
Unsolved thefts investigated
On Nov. 28, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to the Beach Elementary construction site located on Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed sometime between 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 someone entered a locked shipping container on site and stole $8,000 worth of copper fittings.
In a separate incident on Nov. 30, Deputy Tyrell Claggett responded to the Safeway parking lot on Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised upon returning to her vehicle she discovered the driver’s side window had been smashed out and personal belongings had been stolen from inside the vehicle. Among the stolen property were two Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, a wallet, a defense department access card and other items. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1,930.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators in solving these thefts can call Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
MARTY MADDEN