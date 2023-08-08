Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Jasper Bernard Ford, 36 of Waldorf was arrested on Aug. 6 and charged with felony first-degree assault and three misdemeanors for second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
At about 8:34 a.m. on Aug. 6, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf for reports of the assault. Officers spoke with a man who alleged that Ford arrived at the residence and demanded to see one of the occupants of the home.
When the man refused to let Ford in, police say he took a metal pole and broke the side window of the residence then pointed an antique sword at the man, who allegedly rushed him in order to disarm Ford.
The man suffered a head injury during the altercation but charging documents say that Ford was not the cause of the injury.
After Ford was taken into custody, police say Ford complained he couldn’t breath, appeared to show symptoms of an overdose and was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he became disorderly, according to charging documents. At one point, Ford allegedly refused to allow officers to handcuff him and spit at an officer.
Ford was eventually taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was ordered held without bond pending a bond review on Aug. 7 before Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Juvenile charged with firearm possession
A 15-year-old boy was charged on a juvenile offense report with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on person and illegal gambling, according to an Aug. 2 release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 6:17 p.m. on July 25, Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for a report of alleged illegal drug activity and gambling.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male who allegedly had a handgun in his waistband. The juvenile fled as officers approached but he was apprehended after a brief foot chase.
Police say a sheriff’s office K9 unit conducted a search and found a 9 mm polymer ghost gun in the area where the juvenile fled. The investigation is ongoing.
D.C. man charged with theft
Dawan Nelson, 38, of Washington, D.C., was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on July 31.
Charging documents stated that Nelson was helping a friend take items to a home in the 2400 block of Gerard Court in Bryans Road on July 27 using separate vehicles. As the pair drove to get something to eat, Nelson allegedly drove off with about $7,000 in clothes, shoes, purses and accessories.
When the woman tried to contact him about her property, Nelson allegedly refused to respond to her phone calls.
A summons for Nelson was issued on July 31 and he is due in Charles County District Court before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins on Sept. 18.
Indian Head pair charged with theft
Devon Allen Vojacek, 18, and Christian Turcios-Rodriguez, 19, both of Indian Head, were charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Aug. 4.
The pair were charged in connection to an alleged theft on July 31 in the Walmart on Drury Road in La Plata. Charging documents state that at around 4:30 p.m. the men entered the store and placed electronic items in their cart, then proceeded to the clothing aisle in the back of the store where they removed the items from their packages.
The men then allegedly purchased unrelated items and left the store without paying for the electronics.
Police say the alleged suspects repeated the theft about 2½ hours later at the same store.
A loss prevention supervisor at the store located the empty electronics boxes before notifying police.
A summons for both suspects was issued on Aug. 4 and they are due in Charles County District Court before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins on Sept. 18.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Man jailed on drug possession/distribution charge
On July 25, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant at a Lexington Park residence. According to court papers filed by Deputy Matthew Beyer, officers apprehended John Maurice Neale Jr., 33, of Barstow.
The Calvert County man was found to have in his possession, several suspected oxycodone pills, according to charging documents.
Beyer stated the pills were pre-packaged, an indication Neale intended to sell them. Beyer added Neale did not have a prescription for the pills.
Neale was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and drug possession.
After two reviews, James Tanavage, district court judge, ordered Neale to be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Lexington Park man charged with animal cruelty
On July 26, several charges were filed against a 28-year-old Lexington Park man for alleged animal cruelty involving a dog.
Charging papers filed by Deputy Taylor-Lynn Kril indicates the investigation into the matter started June 17 when the St. Mary's sheriff’s office received a called from a concerned citizen who observed a dog on a chain, which was wrapped on a metal pole. The dog allegedly had no weather protection and was not provided food and water.
A woman at the house told Kril the dog was not hers but belonged to Dequinte Jeffrone Barnes, who had left the animal there.
The woman “reported the dog was left outside for three weeks,” Kril stated. The three week period include three days when an air quality alert was issued.
Kril stated the dog was taken into custody for a health evaluation. It was confirmed the St. Mary’s County Animal Shelter received calls from Barnes requesting donations for the dog, such as food and a doghouse.
“Barnes was advised to turn the dog over due to not being able to properly care for the dog but failed to do so,” Kril wrote in court papers.
Charges filed against Barnes include animal cruelty, three counts of restraining a dog and animal abandonment.
A court summons for Barnes was issued July 26. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 22.
Inmate charged with assault
According to documents filed in district court July 21 by Deputy James Morgan, a 23-year old Lexington Park man is facing two second-degree assault charges for an incident that happened that day at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. The defendant, Jadon Bernard Somerville, is charged with the assault of an employee at the facility.
Court records show Somerville was released on his own recognizance three days later following a hearing presided over by Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 22. Somerville is being represented by the public defenders office.
Court records show Somerville was indicted by a St. Mary’s grand jury in April on drug distribution and firearms charges. He is scheduled to go to trial on those charges in September.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Two adults, one juvenile charged with stealing vehicle, other items
On Sunday, Aug. 6, around 3:15 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau received a call from a citizen who said he saw men attempting to break into his vehicle parked on King Drive in Dunkirk. The intruders were seen leaving the area in an Acura and the caller told police he was pursuing the vehicle.
Deputies located the Acura in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and West Bay Front End Road in Lothian. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the Acura but the vehicle attempted to flee.
The Acura, which was reported stolen from the Baltimore area, was boxed in by Cpl. Troy Holt and Deputy Drew Durnbaugh. The driver of the Acura was identified in court documents as Gino Jacquesz Williams, 22, of Washington, D.C. A juvenile passenger was also detained. According to the charging papers filed by Durnbaugh, Khairi Terrance Jones, 18, of Washington, D.C., was apprehended a short time later.
A vehicle search allegedly revealed 20.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and several pieces of personal property, including backpacks, purses, wallets, AirPods and an iPhone. According to a sheriff’s office press release, all of the property was returned to its respective owners.
Around 7:15 a.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded back to the 3500 block of King Drive in Dunkirk for report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported his Subaru Accent had been stolen from the residence. Deputies searched the area and the vehicle was recovered nearby.
Williams and Jones were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. During a search of the suspects at the jail, the key to the Subaru Accent was found on Jones.
Both Williams and Jones were charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, theft of $25,000 to $100,000, theft between $1,500 to $25,000, three counts of rogue and vagabond, fourth-degree burglary and drug possession.
On Monday, Jones posted $5,000 bond and was released. Williams was ordered held without bond. The juvenile was charged on a youth report and released to a guardian.
Jones and Williams have district court hearings scheduled for Sept. 15
Pair caught after car and foot chases
On July 31, Deputy Joshua Newton of the Calvert sheriff’s office was on patrol in Dunkirk and observed a man carrying a television run out of Walmart. Newton ordered the man to stop but instead he got into a Kia, which proceeded to leave the shopping center parking lot. Another deputy attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle, which eluded the officer.
A vehicle chase in the Dunkirk area ensued with the Kia, at times, traveling over 100 mph and briefly going in the opposite direction of traffic, nearly striking several vehicles in the process.
According to court papers filed by Newton, the Kia crashed at Plummer Lane and the two occupants attempted to flee the scene.
One of the men, identified as David Keonta Reed, 31, of Washington, D.C., was captured after a Taser was used by Newton. His accomplice, Brandon Kavaune Ross, 30, of Washington, D.C., was caught without incident. Reed and Ross were taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center with minor injuries.
Newton said a check by the control center revealed state authorities believed the Kia was stolen.
Reed was charged with felony and misdemeanor theft, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He also received 15 traffic citations, with charges including speeding, negligent driving, fleeing, driving the wrong way and driving with an expired license.
Ross was charged with misdemeanor and felony theft, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Both men were ordered to be held without bond.
Both men have district court hearings scheduled for Aug. 31.
Pool stand break-in investigated
The Calvert sheriff’s office reports the concession stand at Cove Point Pool in Lusby will be closed until further notice due to a break-in and ongoing investigation. The facility was burglarized between late Friday night and early Saturday morning last weekend.
Anyone who might have any information that could aid deputies investigating this incident is asked to contact Deputy Michael Contic at 410-535-2800 or Michael.Contic@calvertcountymd.gov.
MARTY MADDEN