Charles County
Man jailed for knife and gun threats, thefts
More than a week after a dispute over a wallet that allegedly went awry, officers in Marbury arrested a 29-year-old man from Bowie on a felony assault as well as several weapons and theft offenses.
Willie Andrew Tamper allegedly twice told a man he would “gut him” with a knife he had taken from the man’s car, having taken the keys amid the wallet conversation, and later allegedly pointed a handgun at the man’s forehead, telling him not to tell anyone or the police.
The man later did tell police, who determined Tamper had stolen wallets from the man’s car as well. Tamper was later identified, and arrested on a warrant Monday.
Police investigate gunfire from vehicles, crash
Officers are investigating reports of two vehicle occupants shooting at each other last Thursday, Dec. 10, in the evening, where officers found a Volkswagen Jetta abandoned on Renner Road near Lambeth Hill drive, damaged by gunfire, according to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office release. An abandoned BMW was also found on Renner Road near Piney Church Road, as well as an uninvolved citizen who had swerved off the roadway to avoid being struck by the two cars.
Officers later located three people who had been in the BMW, who had no injuries, the release says. Investigators are attempting to determine who occupied the Volkswagen and what led to the shooting.
Delivery driver charged after masturbation investigation
La Plata police charged an Uber Eats driver with indecent exposure for an August incident in a Safeway parking lot where a female stranger reported to police she saw the man masturbating in his car.
Between the alleged August incident and his charging, Craig Brooks, 42, had been caught in another public masturbation case in September, and was found guilty in October, charging papers say, receiving a sentence of probation. In that case, a woman had told police Brooks was “half moaning, half talking” to her from his car while masturbating in an Aldi parking lot.
In the August case, which Brooks now faces charges for, the woman told officers she had seen Brooks masturbating while looking at her from the same car involved in the previous incident, before she yelled at him and he drove away.
Bitter job exit leads to charges
A teen who had been fired from a fast food restaurant was issued a criminal summons for first- and second-degree assault as well as a dangerous weapons charge alleging she had thrown her keys, which were attached to a lanyard, at her boss. Charging papers say Dakayla Hunter, 18, had thrown the keys, which her boss believed was a belt at first, after coming to the restaurant to inquire about why she was fired.
St. Mary’s County
Woman accused of self-immolation threat
A Lexington Park woman was released Monday after spending the weekend behind bars following her arrest for allegedly attempting to set herself, her boyfriend and her house on fire on Friday morning.
A bottle of lighter fluid and a nightgown which smelled of it were found in the house, where Andrea Clarrissa Sison, 33, had poured the fluid on herself and the floor before stating she would light it during an argument between the two, her boyfriend told officers, according to charging papers.
Sison denied attempting to light anything on fire, and told officers her boyfriend had assaulted her the night before, although police noted she had no visible signs of injury, and her boyfriend had scratch marks indicating he had been grabbed by the neck. She was arrested and charged with making an arson threat and second-degree assault.
Man accused of beating dog, recording phone calls
A domestic violence investigation lead to officers charging a Lexington Park man in two cases on Tuesday, both on his estranged wife’s allegations regarding his conduct with her dog and recording telephone conversations between himself and her.
Charging papers accuse Aquib Francis Ashton, 27, of having beaten the woman’s Labrador to the point her vision had been damaged, and blood came out of her ear. Another witness told officers Ashton would grab the dog by its collar and beat the dog as it cried, at one point, using an extension cord.
A consultation with a veterinarian found the dog had significant scarring in the ear, and cataracts that were trauma induced, charging papers say, and the force could have killed the dog had nobody intervened. In a separate case, Ashton allegedly admitted to recording two telephone conversations with his estranged wife without telling her.
Man accused of stealing cards during medical emergency
A 31-year-old from Lexington Park faces theft and fraud charges alleging he had stolen cash and cards of three individuals as one of them suffered a medical emergency in early October. Charging papers say Antoine D. Brooks had gone through a woman’s purse and operated her phone throughout the commotion, and later charges were found on the woman’s mother’s card.
Later, the same afternoon, an $80 charge was found on another individuals’ EBT card after she had given the card to Brooks temporarily. Brooks was charged with a criminal summons Monday with several theft offenses.
Calvert County
Beer, gun found in truck near minors
A 23-year old was arrested after being pulled over with his juvenile friends on firearms violations alleging a loaded handgun was found in his truck, accessible by the three teens, who were 14, 16 and 17.
Francisco John Duarte was released on bail later on Dec. 13 following the 1 a.m. traffic stop, where Duarte allegedly had two unopened beers in the front of the vehicle and a loaded handgun, as well as multiple types of ammunition, in the vehicle. Duarte was arrested and charged with firearms offenses.
Man charged after alleged BB gun pointing
Police in Calvert charged a Port Republic man last Thursday on assault and reckless endangerment charges alleging he pointed a broken BB gun at two men who were driving by who believed it was a handgun.
Charging papers accuse Thomas Teddy Welch III, 19, of pointing the firearm-lookalike at the men, one of whom was being picked up at his residence nearby. Welch and the neighbor were in “an ongoing dispute,” charging papers say.
Officers found Welch did not own any handguns, but did have two BB guns, which were broken, charging papers say. He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment.
