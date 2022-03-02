Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for robbery
Clemmie Lee Hunter, 46, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony robbery for an alleged incident that took place on Feb. 27.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the 11300 block of Days Court in Waldorf for the reports of a robbery in progress. When deputies arrived, they spoke with a male who identified himself as an employee at a hotel on the premises.
According to charging documents, Hunter asked the male to speak with him near the cafe area of the establishment. Hunter allegedly demanded the man to go to take cash from the safe based on amounts Hunter had written on a piece of paper.
The man said that Hunter threatened his life and stated he would return to the establishment the following day as well. Hunter allegedly made the employee write his name and phone number on a piece of paper before leaving the establishment.
Deputies detained Hunter as he was walking on Crain Highway, and reportedly found the paper with the employee’s contact information on his person.
Prince Frederick man charged with theft
Michael John Hickman, 40, of Prince Frederick was charged with felony theft between $1,500 to under $25,000 and three misdemeanors on Feb. 28.
Hickman was charged in connection with failing to complete work on a home in the 1400 block of Leicester Drive in La Plata last May.
According to charging documents, Hickman agreed to construct a new deck on the property at a cost of $23,000. The home owner allegedly paid a deposit of $8,000, but after numerous delays, communication between Hickman and the home owner ceased.
Letters demanding a refund of the $8,000 were allegedly returned as undeliverable.
Charging documents stated that Hickman did not have a home improvement license with the Maryland Home Improvement Commission before entering into a contract with the home owner.
Hickman was also charged with three misdemeanors for acting as a contractor without a license, selling home improvement without a license and failure to perform contract.
Virginia man arrested for assault on an officer
George Wilson Irwin, 33, of Woodbridge, Va., was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with felony second-degree assault on an officer and four misdemeanors for attempted first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and resisting arrest.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4500 block of Grouse Place in Waldorf for reports of a burglary on the evening of Feb. 24. When deputies arrived, they observed Irwin in the backyard of the residence and gave verbal commands for him to put his hands in the air.
Irwin allegedly refused and began walking away from the home when deputies attempted to restrain him by force and a fight ensued with Irwin allegedly placing a deputy in a chokehold.
Charging documents state that deputies deployed a stun gun twice to bring Irwin under control.
Afterward deputies made contact with the homeowner, who identified herself as Irwin’s ex-girlfriend. The woman claimed that she heard a knock at her door at around 10:30 p.m. and simultaneously received phone calls from Irwin before she spotted him looking through the back door with a flashlight.
Charging documents also state Irwin allegedly left threatening messages on the woman’s phone on Jan. 25.
Fort Washington man charged with forgery, theft
Kevin Thomas Lockhart Jr., 28, of Fort Washington was charged last month with felony forgery of private documents and felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
According to charging documents, a business owner at the 5100 block of Shawe Place in Waldorf contacted Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 1, 2021, for report of a forged check.
The man alleged that a Lockhart had a cashed a check against the business’s account to the tune of $8,300 for “compensation.”
Deputies subpoenaed records from the bank records of both Lockhart and the business and allegedly found that Lockhart made a mobile deposit of a check for $8,300.
Lockhart alleged in a phone conversation with deputies that someone else had accessed his bank account and deposited the check.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Woman charged in Tahoe theft
Joyce Marie Bayliss, 24, was arrested and charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Bayliss, whose address was not listed on charging documents, and another woman allegedly stole a green 2001 Chevy Tahoe from the 24000 block of Hurry Road in Chaptico on Feb. 28. Police found the vehicle stuck in a ditch a short time later in the 23600 block of Rocky Ridge Court in Leonardtown, a charging document states.
The two women were found in the woods a quarter-mile away and arrested. Bayless was released on her own recognizance on Feb. 28.
Man charged with theft of girlfriend's car
Charles Shanks, 21, of Great Mills was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a vehicle after he allegedly used his girlfriend's black 2015 Chrysler 200 and didn't return it to her home in the 45700 block of Circle Drive in Great Mills.
The woman said she gave Shanks permission to use her vehicle until Feb. 18 but he didn't return it, despite numerous phone calls in which he was argumentative, a charging document states. The vehicle was valued at $12,000. A summons was issued Feb. 24.
Lexington Park man charged with assault of girlfriend
Antonio Marcellus Wills, 34, of Lexington Park was charged with misdemeanor assault and theft of less than $100 for a Feb. 27 incident.
Police responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street at 2 a.m. Wills' girlfriend said they got into an argument about his infidelity while at a bar.
According to a charging document, he allegedly hit her in the face multiple times. A sheriff's deputy noticed swelling on the woman's face and blood on her face and shirt. Wills also allegedly took the woman's keys. A summons was issued on Feb. 27.
Lexington Park woman charged with assault of partner
Erica Salazar Ramiscal, 24, of Lexington Park was charged with misdemeanor assault after police responded to a residence in the 46000 block of Saltmarsh Drive on Feb. 23.
Ramiscal allegedly hit her female partner on the head with a knife, which resulted in a knot on the woman's head, according to a charging document. Ramiscal was released on her own recognizance.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Chases yield arrests
On Feb. 24 around noon, Calvert County authorities received a report of a Chevrolet Cobalt traveling north across the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles. The vehicle continued northbound in a reckless manner.
Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Tony Tavares stated in charging papers that he stopped the vehicle in the area of Flag Ponds Road. The driver, identified as Devon Tyler Lee, 20, of Dunkirk, would not cooperate with the deputy and subsequently left the scene at a high rate of speed. During an ensuing chase, the Chevy nearly struck several vehicles when it began traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Route 2/4.
At least three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were struck by the Chevy during the incident, which ended when Lee’s vehicle went out of control and struck a tanker. A search of the vehicle yielded a handgun that was reportedly stolen from Anne Arundel County.
Lee was charged with 10 handgun violations, plus first- and second-degree assault. He also received six traffic citations. He is being held without bond. A competency hearing for Lee is scheduled for Friday with a preliminary hearing on the charges set for March 25 in district court.
In a separate incident on Feb. 26, Calvert sheriff’s office Cpl. Stephen Moran was performing a traffic stop in the parking lot of Dunkirk Gateway when a recreation vehicle approached the area and the driver began swearing at the officer. Moran stated in court documents that he recognized the RV’s driver as Raymond Francis Procopio Jr., 50, of Prince Frederick.
Procopio refused to get out of the vehicle when ordered to by Moran and instead exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner. A chase ensued, with Procopio allegedly continuing to drive the RV in a reckless manner.
The pursuit continued on northbound Route 4 and twice the RV driver attempted to strike the patrol vehicle. Moran’s vehicle was struck and pushed off the roadway and into a wooded area. After regaining control of the patrol vehicle, Moran performed a precision immobilization technique, which resulted in the RV hitting an embankment. After wrestling with Moran and another deputy, Procopio was placed under arrest.
Procopio was charged with first- and second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and issued several traffic citations. Moran wrote in court documents that Procopio posed “a clear danger to all individuals on the roadway.”
Procopio is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 in district court.
Alleged car thief nabbed
On Feb. 23, police apprehended Timothy A. Gleeson, 23, of St. Leonard, who allegedly stole his parents' red 2018 Ford Mustang and Beretta CX9 Storm semi-automatic rifle. According to a police report, neither the vehicle nor the weapon have been recovered.
Court records stated the thefts occurred Feb. 19. Gleeson, who is being held without bond, is charged with unlawful taking and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, stolen firearm and theft less than $100. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 11 in district court.
Anyone who might have information about the location of the vehicle should contact Trooper Phillip Kaitz of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.
Grand jury hands down indictments
A Calvert grand jury handed down a 10-count indictment against Jaquan Stanzel Thomas, 24, of Lusby. The indictment includes five felony counts of child pornography possession and distribution. According to the Maryland State Police, Thomas was arrested at his home after troopers, with the assistance of Homeland Security investigators, executed a search and seizure warrant.
Thomas’ arrest was the result of an investigation that began last August conducted by the state police agency's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned in Calvert County Circuit Court on March 14.
A 34-year-old Chesapeake Beach man has been indicted on charges he broke into an Owings residence and assaulted a man, documents on file with district court stated. The incident allegedly occurred Jan. 29.
According to court papers filed by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Sean Hendrickson, defendant Gregory Thomas Allen allegedly broke into the home and repeatedly punched a male occupant in the face with his closed fist.
The eight-count indictment handed down by a grand jury includes three felony charges — home invasion, third-degree burglary and first-degree assault — as well as two traffic citations, including driving while under the influence of alcohol. Allen’s initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for March 14.
MARTY MADDEN