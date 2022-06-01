Charles County
Waldorf man charged with robbery at gas station shop
Stephen Matthew Somosky, 33, of Waldorf was charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor second-degree assault and theft $100 to under $1,500 on May 25.
On May 16, Charles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a grocery store gas station in the 30 block of High Street in Waldorf for reports of a robbery. According to charging documents, a woman told deputies she was attempting to get gas when a man, later identified as Somosky, approached from behind and attempted to steal her purse.
After a struggle, Somosky allegedly made off with the purse. The woman was injured in the struggle over her bag.
About $930 in items including an iPhone8 ($250), a vehicle care key ($300), $110 in cash and $270 in gift cards were allegedly stolen in the robbery.
When interviewed by deputies, Somosky allegedly admitted to taking the purse and hiding it in a path in the woods near the store.
Somosky was held without bond on May 26 and was released on his own recognizance on May 27.
Pomfret man, 53, arrested for assault, resisting arrest
Corey Edward Campbell, 53, of Pomfret was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest on May 27.
Charging documents state that Charles sheriff’s deputies arrived to the 20 block of Raymond Avenue in Indian Head for reports of a domestic assault.
Deputies made contact with a woman who alleged that Campbell, identified as her boyfriend, choked her after an argument. Documents stated that Campbell was intoxicated at the time of the assault.
The woman also alleged that Campbell dragged her outside the residence and across the lawn. Deputies identified injuries to the woman’s neck, legs and hands in charging documents.
Campbell allegedly became irate with deputies when they tried to take him into custody and resisted by locking his body and refusing officers to handcuff him.
Campbell was ordered held without bond on May 27.
Waldorf woman, 40, arrested for assault, waiving pellet gun
Jesselene Germain White, 40, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault on May 28.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to Jefferson Place for the report of an assault in progress on the evening of May 28. When deputies arrived, witnesses alleged that White brandished a handgun, later identified as a pellet gun, during an altercation between multiple individuals.
White allegedly denied brandishing the pellet gun at first but later admitted to waving the weapon in attempt to stop a fight between two females and her daughter.
White was released on her own recognizance on May 29.
Waldorf woman charged with fraud regarding man’s taxes
Qiana Katie Royal, 42, of Waldorf was charged with felony fraud identity info theft $1500 to less than $25,000 on May 27.
On April 18, a man identified as Royal’s husband made contact with the Internal Revenue Service over his tax return in the amount of $6,002. Charging documents alleged that the man was informed that the money was being placed into an account that belonged to Royal.
Royal allegedly admitted to placing her bank information on the man’s tax returns and refused to return the money despite multiple texts and calls between the two.
Charging documents stated the man reported the incident to the IRS on May 19, and alleged Royal had stolen a previous tax return from him in the past.
Royal was issued a summons on May 27 and is expected in court for a preliminary inquiry on July 11.
Darryl Kinsey Jr.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man, 50, charged with auto theft
George Hedrick Brown III, 50, of Lexington Park was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft of less than $100 for allegedly driving a red 2009 Saturn View and not returning it on April 16.
According to a charging document, Brown was asked to watch the vehicle by its owner while he was out of state. Two weeks later when the owner returned, the vehicle and Brown were both gone from Spring Valley Apartments in Lexington Park.
Brown was later stopped by police in Chesterfield County, Va., with the vehicle. A summons was issued on May 24.
Great Mills woman charged with assault with baseball bat
Damisha Inez Corbin, 30, of Great Mills was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after she allegedly swung a baseball bat at and struck a 19-year-old man in the shoulder outside Walmart in California on May 2.
According to a charging document, a 49-year-old woman and her two sons were walking outside the store when a gray van approached and three women and one man jumped out. One of the women allegedly punched the 49-year-old woman in the face and said, “This is for your son.”
Corbin then allegedly struck the man with the bat. The charging document said the man had bruising on his shoulder and a Walmart employee said he saw someone swing a bat. The quartet then fled in the van following the incident, the document states.
A summons was issued for Corbin on May 25.
Great Mills man, 31, faces drug distribution charges
James Perry Bond, 31, of Great Mills was charged with two felony counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, two misdemeanor counts of drug possession and one misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond was arrested on May 26 after police received multiple tips about Bond and a woman distributing drugs in various locations in the county. Bond was arrested after an alleged drug sale while in a black Toyota Camry that belonged to the woman, a charging document states.
Police allegedly found suspected crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, over $2,000 in cash and a crack pipe on Bond, in the vehicle and in a room at the La Quinta Inn in California.
Bond was ordered held without bond on May 27.
California man charged with assault of ex-girlfriend
Chad Cameron Gass, 46, of California was charged with misdemeanor assault and malicious destruction of property after he allegedly beat up his ex-girlfriend and destroyed a TV on May 30.
Police met the woman at a business in Leonardtown. The woman said Gass hit her, kicked her in the head, stomped on her face, dragged her across the hallway by her hair and threw a work boot at her, which hit her in the face. A 12-year-old boy was asleep but woke up and witness the altercation, a charging document states.
Police arrested Gass at a Leonardtown residence, and he had a bruised eye. He was held without bond on May 30.
Leonardtown man charged with assault in past incident
Anthony Jones of Leonardtown was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and malicious destruction of property related to a Dec. 19, 2020, incident.
Charges were filed May 23 in circuit court by assistant state’s attorney John E. Pleisse. The alleged victim, a woman who now lives in Annapolis, said she and Jones were living in Lexington Park at the time of the alleged incident.
The woman said her husband punched her in the face, choked her, banged her head on the floor and destroyed a Samsung Note 10 Plus cell phone after she spoke to him about getting back on his medications and getting into therapy.
Jones currently lives in Upper Marlboro, the woman said in her complaint, although the state courts website lists Jones with a Leonardtown address.
A summons was issued on May 25.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Baltimore County man busted in Calvert with alleged drugs
On May 18, Sgt. Christopher Esnes of the Maryland State Police made a traffic stop on Route 2/4 in the area of Arminger Road. Esnes stated in court papers the Buick Century he stopped was being driven by an elderly female “in a dangerous manner,” traveling 15 miles below the posted speed limit.
A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Robert D. Tormollan Sr., 70, of Fort Howard, had in his possession a quantity of suspected PCP. Police confiscated Tormollan’s cellphone.
Tormollan was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute PCP, plus two other possession charges. He was released later that day after posting $1,000 bond.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 17 in district court.
Chesapeake Beach man, 41, charged with rape, sex offense
A 41-year-old Chesapeake Beach man faces charges of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense stemming from an alleged incident that occurred April 15.
According to court papers filed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Wyatt McDowell, the 30-year-old female victim alleged that Edgar Benoy Brown sexually assaulted her.
McDowell stated Brown voluntarily went to the sheriff’s office on May 18. In addition to being charged with the felonies, police serviced Brown with a protective order.
He was released later that day after posting $5,000 bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 17 in district court.
State charges man with theft, contracting without a license
Court papers filed by Charles Corbin of the Maryland Department of Labor allege that a 41-year-old Prince Frederick man committed felony theft last June 16 when he took $29,500 from a home owner and failed to perform a home improvement project as contracted.
Defendant Michael John Hickman is also charged with as acting as a contractor without a license. A summons was issued on May 23 for Hickman and a district court hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 18.
26-year-old woman charged with more than 40 counts of theft, credit card misuse
A 26-year-old Huntingtown woman has been charged with over 40 misdemeanor counts of theft, credit card misuse for allegedly using another woman’s card to make nearly $600 worth of DoorDash purchases.
According to court documents filed by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Murphy, Haley Michelle Morgan is alleged to have initially used the 56-year-old victim’s credit card in March of this year. The person first noticed the charges on May 3.
Murphy stated in charging papers that during an interview, “Morgan told me she was the one who made all of the fraudulent purchases on her cellphone.”
Murphy said Morgan claimed that after making the first purchase with the card owner’s permission, the subsequent transactions were made accidentally.
Murphy stated in court documents he felt it was “highly unlikely” that Morgan “did not once notice the payment method was not her own.”
On May 18 a summons was issued for Morgan and a preliminary inquiry into the charges is scheduled for July 18 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN