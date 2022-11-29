Charles County
Indian Head man arrested for assault
Teyon Allante Pickett, 32, of Indian Head was arrested on Nov. 24 for three felony first-degree assault charges and three misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the intersection of Riverwatch Drive and Riverwatch Lane in Indian Head at around 10:13 a.m. for a report of a weapons violation. According to police, a man was towing a red Dodge Dakota that was parked on the sidewalk from in front of a home in the 140 block of Riverwatch Drive.
As the tow truck driver pulled the vehicle toward the intersection of Riverwatch Lane, Pickett allegedly blocked the road with his gray Dodge Durango and approached the tow truck while carrying a 9 mm Ruger handgun and demanded the driver to give the car back.
When officers interviewed Pickett, he allegedly admitted to having a gun during the incident but stated he did not point the gun at anyone or threatened anyone with it.
Documents state that Pickett is the owner of the Dakota and that Pickett thought the vehicle was being stolen when he confronted the driver.
Pickett was released on a $5,000 bond on Nov. 28 and is due in Charles County District Court on Dec. 28.
Laurel man charged with theft
Michael Anthony Kirk Jr., 26, of Laurel was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and misdemeanor theft of less than $100.
At around 10:22 p.m., Charles sheriff’s officers were in the area of Copley Avenue and Industrial Park Drive when they observed a Dodge Charger with a plate that came back as stolen in Anne Arundel County.
Officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Post Office Road and Leonardtown Road when the driver, later identified as Kirk, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly tackled and taken into custody.
Documents state that the license plate was confirmed stolen out of Anne Arundel, while the car was reported stolen from Prince George’s County.
Kirk was ordered held without bond on Nov. 23 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Jan. 13.
Waldorf man charged with theft
Micah Anderson Humes, 25, of Waldorf was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Nov. 23.
Humes is implicated in a June 8 theft at a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. He was allegedly scene on surveillance video leaving the store with a role of wire valued at $948 and a roll of solid copper wire valued at $970.
According to charging documents, a loss prevention officer was notified of the theft the same day that it occurred. Documents state that Humes was known to the loss prevention officer due to a previous theft case.
A summons was issued for Humes who is due in Charles County District Court on Jan. 23.
Man charged with car theft
Jayvon Thomas, 19, was charged with two felonies for theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle on Nov. 25. Maryland's case search did not list a home address for Thomas.
Charging documents state that Thomas went out for lunch with a coworker at a restaurant in the 11200 block of Mall Circle Drive in Waldorf at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Thomas allegedly asked to get his cellphone from a white 2019 Hyundai Sonata valued at $28,000. However, police say that after Thomas got the keys for the vehicle, he took off with the vehicle and refused communications when contacted by the car's owner.
A summons for Thomas was issued on Nov. 26 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Jan. 23.
St. Mary's County
Lexington Park woman charged with animal cruelty
Ruth Naomi Montgomery, 65, of Lexington Park was charged with six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
Cpl. Trevor Teague of the St. Mary's sheriff's office said he responded to the 19300 block of Hawkins Lane in Lexington Park on Nov. 15 after three complaints were lodged against Montgomery in five months. Teague said he found two dogs in a 10-foot by 8-foot kennel that were covered in dried feces. There was no food inside, and three empty dog bowls were also covered in feces, he wrote in the charging document.
A very large tub had “extremely gross water” with hair, dirt and algae. The dogs were seized by animal control, he said. Montgomery was issued a summons on Nov. 18.
Lexington Park man charged with assaulting brother
Christopher W. Carroll, 55, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault following a Nov. 22 incident in which he allegedly struck his brother on the head with a hammer.
David Carroll, who had been staying at the residence in the 48500 block of Mattapany Road for two days, was bleeding profusely when police arrived. The men had been arguing over putting gas in a vehicle, a charging document states.
Christopher Carroll said his brother threw gasoline on him and attempt to set him on fire. He also said David Carroll had a knife and chased him. David Carroll said he was pepper sprayed. Christopher Carroll posted a $3,000 bond on Nov. 22.
Newburg brothers charged with vehicle theft
Shawn Michael Miles, 30, and Joshua Antoine Miles, 33, both of Newburg, were each charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Shawn Miles was the driver and Joshua Miles the passenger of a red Saturn View that was reported stolen, according to a charging document. Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Chancellor's Run Road near Pegg Road on Nov. 25. Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle traveled 72 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the document.
The chase was called off due to it being in a high population area. The men were arrested later after the vehicle was spotted at an Exxon station in Leonardtown. Shawn Miles, who had two failure-to-appear warrants, was held without bond on Nov. 26. Joshua Miles posted a $3,500 bond on Nov. 26.
St. Mary's College men charged with theft of paintings
Nicholas "Niko" Christopher Bolbasis, 19, of Callaway and Selasi Yaw Avoke, 22, of Elkridge were each charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000.
According to a charging document filed by Deputy Chris Truss, the two St. Mary's College of Maryland students stole three paintings valued at $18,500 from Montgomery Hall on campus on Sept. 16. The paintings are titled Goose, Circle and Grace.
A student noticed an orange painting in his common room the night after the theft. Another student allegedly told him that Avoke and Bolbasis got "hammered" and took the paintings. Summonses were issued Nov. 23.
Lexington Park woman held on fugitive warrant
Sandra Louise Lee, 51, of Lexington Park was arrested following a Nov. 25 incident at Walmart in California in which she allegedly failed to pay for $101 in items. Police discovered she had a fugitive warrant out of Austin, Texas, for a probation violation following a conviction for manufacture/delivery of 4 to 200 grams of a controlled substance.
She was charged locally with misdemeanor theft of between $100 and $1,500.
Great Mills man charged with assault
Dylan Shane Chapman, 22, of Great Mills was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault, false imprisonment and theft of less than $100.
Police responded to the Pathways group home in Great Mills on Nov. 14. A man said he was invited to Chapman’s residence, where Chapman allegedly struck him multiple times in the face and choked him to the point of unconsciousness, according to a charging document.
The man said he tried to leave several times, but was held against his will for three hours. The man and Chapman had been intimate partners for two years, the document states.
The man had multiple abrasions on his face and neck and complained of head and arm pain. Chapman also allegedly stole the man’s cellphone and broke it, according to the document.
Chapman, who previously lived in Lusby, was held without bond on Nov. 15 and 16.
Calvert County
Solomons man indicted for assault, false imprisonment
On Nov. 21, a 25-year-old Solomons man was served a six-count indictment for the assault of a woman this past spring. According to court documents, the three assaults occurred aboard a boat docked in Solomons. The woman told police she had been held aboard the boat against her will.
In court papers, Detective Wayne Wells stated Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Beacon Marina April 27 to do a welfare check of a woman reportedly aboard a boat named “Mustard Seed.”
Wells said the woman was located on the boat and “was suffering from numerous injuries to her body consistent with an assault.”
The woman, who had sustained injuries to her head, jaw, shoulders and arms, was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center. She identified James Alton Abell as the man who allegedly assaulted her and held her captive on the boat.
Abell was detained that day when he returned to the boat. He was arrested and charged April 28. During an interview with investigators, he denied assaulting the woman, telling police, “She likes to consume alcohol in large amounts on a daily basis." Abell added that the woman likely sustained the injuries from falling while drunk.
A Calvert County grand jury indicted Abell on two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of false imprisonment.
According to court records, on Nov. 3 Abell posted $10,000 bond and was released.
Lusby man indicted for assault, rifle possession
On Nov. 21, a 58-year-old Lusby man was served a six-count indicted related to an incident that occurred Oct. 12.
According to court documents, defendant Chris Andrew Lusby alleged pointed a .22-caliber rifle at another man at a Solomons residence.
Lusby, identified in court papers as a professional painter, claimed his accuser had replaced him on a job from which he was fired. The accuser told Deputy Sean Hendrickson that Lusby appeared intoxicated when he accosted him. There was at least one witness to the alleged crime and investigators also reviewed door camera footage, according to charging documents.
A Calvert County grand jury indicted Lusby for one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment plus three weapons charges. The latter charges include one count for rifle possession with a felony conviction.
According to court records, on Oct. 21 Lusby was released on his own recognizance.
Indictment handed down in Walmart incident
On Nov. 21, an eight-count indictment was handed down against a 23-year old man who allegedly committed a robbery, theft and assault at Walmart in Prince Frederick. According to police records, the incident occurred Oct. 23 and the person charged, Ronald Lee Russey-Thyes, has no fixed address.
Deputies responded to a report of someone wielding a knife at the store. Deputy Michelle Dawson reported Russey-Thyes was seen unboxing an air rifle, swinging the rifle and a bat around with a knife in his pocket.
“A store employee attempted to take the air rifle from Russey-Thyes, but he grabbed the bat and began to swing at personnel,” the police report stated. After employees disarmed Russy-Thyes, he fled the store.
He was soon apprehended by Deputy James Flynt, who found the defendant with a shopping cart full of stolen goods with a value of just under $1,000.
A Calvert grand jury indicted Russey-Thyes for robbery, second-degree assault, two theft charges, three dangerous weapons with intent to injure counts as well as a charge for trespassing. According to court documents, Russey-Thyes is being held without bond.
Pair arrested for drugs
A 39-year-old Owings woman has been charged with drug distribution following her arrest Nov. 20 in Chesapeake Beach. Stephanie Ruth Spicer was sitting in a vehicle that had been reported stolen by authorities in Shamokin, Pa.
According to court documents filed by Calvert sheriff's Deputy Samuel Grierson, a search of the vehicle and Spicer yielded quantities of crack cocaine and other drugs, including amphetamine, dextroamphetamine, oxycodone and hydrochloride.
Also arrested at the scene was Shamal Ulysses Weems, 46, of Lexington Park. Weems was in possession of brass knuckles and suspected drug paraphernalia.
“They advised they had no idea they were in possession of a stolen vehicle,” Grierson stated in court papers. Both were released that day after posting bond.
A hearing on the charges Spicer faces is scheduled for Dec. 21. Weems has a hearing on his charges Jan. 18. Both hearings will be in district court.
