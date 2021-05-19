Charles County
Bel Alton man faces 37 child pornography charges
Jacob Roy Jedadiah Cook, 27, of Bel Alton faces 37 misdemeanor child pornography charges after the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 11, 2019.
According to a court document, Cook’s IP address on Willow Lane was recorded. Police executed a search warrant on June 17, 2020, and allegedly recovered 72 images of child pornography from Cook’s cell phone.
Woman faces theft charge
Mary Williams of Pomfret faces a felony theft charge for allegedly cashing three checks totaling $7,850 that belonged to her uncle without his permission.
In a complaint, Sarah Williams of Freeport, N.Y., who identified herself as Samuel Williams’ daughter and guardian, said Mary Williams cashed two Medicare reimbursement checks for $804 and $813 on Dec. 19, 2018, and June 19, 2019, along with a check for $6,233 in guardianship funds on Oct. 24, 2019.
Sarah Williams said she was appointed as her father’s guardian on May 23, 2019, in North Carolina because her father had been declared incompetent. She alleged that Mary Williams requested a change of her father’s address via email from New York to her Pomfret address after previously living with him. Samuel Williams left Maryland in October 2018, according to the complaint.
Man, woman charged in thefts
Lawrence Timothy Gray, 54, of Washington, D.C., and Arris Delean Taylor, 53, of District Heights were both charged with two felony theft counts for allegedly stealing electric scooters, a hover board, Segways, clothing and hygiene products from a Target store in the 3300 block of Western Parkway in Waldorf on May 6, 7 and 10, according to a court document. The total value of the items was $2,985.
Gray was arrested in the store parking lot after giving a false name to a police officer, the document states. Taylor, who had allegedly entered the store on May 6 and 7, was arrested after waiting for Gray in a vehicle on May 10.
Quick draw with BB gun
Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun on Monday morning, May 10.
Someone reported that a man was “practice drawing” a firearm outside a store. Officers de-escalated the situation upon arrival to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf. Officers discovered that a man had a BB pistol, similar to a 9 mm handgun, concealed in his waistband, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Dorvay Dante Bell, 41, of Waldorf was taken into custody without incident. Bell and a female acquaintance, Cheryl Lynn Spiegel, were found to be trespassing at the business after being banned. Bell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and released on his own recognizance, according to the state courts website. Spiegel was charged on May 17 with trespass related to the same incident.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Two arrested from April shooting in Lexington Park
Two people were arrested Monday in connection with an early April shooting off Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, although St. Mary’s law enforcement officers did not allege either of them were the shooter.
Talmadge Jones, 48, and Lakeisha Lashawn Kelson, 34, were arrested in connection with the Friday, April 9 shooting, on accessory after the fact charges alleging the shooter handed the gun to Kelson, who then handed the gun to Jones.
Charging papers say a surveillance video shows a large crowd off Rogers Drive in a verbal altercation when a slender man is shown walking across the camera’s view, and the sound of a gun loading is heard after he walks off screen.
The man, who has not been publicly identified or charged, then allegedly enters the frame and points a pistol toward a group of people who then run, and the sound of a bullet being fired is heard before the man hands the gun to a woman, identified as Kelson, who hands the gun to a man, identified as Jones.
Nobody was injured in the incident, according to police.
Another Lexington Park shooting under investigation
Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 41-year-old man in the area of the Pax River Inn in Lexington Park.
The man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was transported to a trauma center and later released after the shooting, which police said in a press release occurred just after noon on Sunday.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953, or by email at austin.schultz@stmarysmd.com.
Barricade situation resolved
Police declared a barricade on Tuesday while serving an outstanding warrant on a 22-year-old Great Mills man, who allegedly armed himself with edged weapons.
Terrell Devante Atkins was taken to the hospital and then jail after the incident, where he allegedly “was armed with several edged weapons and refused to exit the residence” when being served with the warrant for a theft offense, then barricading himself in a rear bedroom, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Police negotiators and emergency services also had to respond to the scene off Indian Way in Great Mills, located next to Great Mills High School. The public school system had to be notified of the incident as well, due to the proximity, according to police.
Car liberated from tow lot
A California man was charged with second-degree burglary after police determined he had waited at a tow lot for another car to be let out before speeding out himself in his own car.
Jaylen J. Scayles, who was 26 when he was arrested on Saturday but had his 27th birthday on Wednesday, allegedly waited two hours for another person to complete paperwork and pay for a car to be released, then hopped the fence and got into his own car, which he drove off in.
The car, which was registered to Scayles, was found shortly afterward in California, where Scayles was arrested. He was later released from the detention center.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Jury convicts Lusby man, 42, of sex abuse against 7-year-old girl
On May 12, a Calvert County jury rendered guilty verdicts on four charges filed against a Lusby man last October. Brian Cullen Sheridan, 42, was convicted for sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
According to court documents, on Oct. 12 last year, Sheridan allegedly touched a 7-year-old girl inappropriately. The child alerted her mother to the situation, charging papers stated.
Sheridan, who remains behind bars, will be sentenced on July 9. Judge Mark Chandlee ordered a presentence investigation.
Sheridan’s case marked the resumption of jury trials in Calvert County. Such proceedings were put on hold in March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The trial was conducted with the use of health and safety measures, and jury selection took place at an offsite location.
According to Calvert Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R), Sheridan is facing “in excess of 25 years imprisonment” when he is sentenced.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero. Sheridan was represented by public defender attorneys Michele A. Harewood and Maria C. Doerflinger.
Woman, 35, charged with unlawful taking of vehicle
A 35-year-old Lusby woman is facing a felony charge for taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission. According to Deputy Howard Anderson of the Calvert sheriff’s office, the incident happened May 12 in Chesapeake Ranch Estates.
Charging papers state that Bridget Nicole Wesberry was at someone’s home when her boyfriend was asked to leave the residence. The male left on foot and Wesberry allegedly took the keys to someone’s vehicle and drove around the area looking for him.
Anderson stated in court documents that the victim found the vehicle at the subdivision’s front gate. At the victim’s request, deputies searched the vehicle but found nothing.
Court records show a summons for Wesberry was issued the following day. Wesberry is charged with the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, and rogue and vagabond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 26 in district court.
Chesapeake Beach woman faces drug distribution charge
A 37-year-old Chesapeake Beach woman was released after posting $10,000 bond May 14 after being charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute. The arrest of Holly Marie Macon by Calvert sheriff’s office drug enforcement deputies followed the execution of a search and seizure warrant at her residence on May 13.
According to charging papers, deputies conducted a surveillance near Macon’s residence and stopped a motorist who had driven up and quickly left the area near Macon’s residence. A search of the motorist yielded suspected crack cocaine. The search of Macon’s home came after deputies obtained a warrant signed by a circuit court judge.
Information from the charging documents revealed that deputies found alleged smoking devices with crack residue, a bottle of Alprazolam pills and a prescription bottle containing an “unknown white residue.” The deputies also confiscated Macon’s cellphone.
In addition to drug distribution, Macon was charged with three counts of CDS possession not marijuana and one count of CDS possession of paraphernalia.
MARTY MADDEN