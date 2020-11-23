Charles
Father accused of driving truck into son while intoxicated
Police in Charles issued a criminal summons for first- and second-degree assault charges to a Waldorf man after his son showed officers video allegedly showing his father knocking him over with a truck.
Charging papers say the video showed George S. Cole, 59, entering the truck on Saturday after a verbal argument with his son, then driving the vehicle into his son, knocking him over and injuring his thumb. Both parties were intoxicated at the time, charging papers say.
Cigarette denial in La Plata allegedly leads to choking
La Plata police charged a Waldorf woman on Saturday after another woman told officers she had choked her after refusing to give her a cigarette, charging papers allege.
Felony assault charges filed against Tieasha J. Johnson, 28, allege the woman had been walking in front of an apartment when Johnson appeared and asked for a cigarette. When the woman said she did not, Johnson allegedly approached her and placed her hand around her neck, causing two red marks, photographed by officers, to form there.
Unlicensed home improver charged with felony theft
A Maryland Home Improvement Commission investigation lead to criminal charges against a La Plata man who they alleged did not even start a job after being paid in part.
Charging papers filed against Brandon David Ketter of Ketter Construction say he agreed to construct a four season sunroom addition at a Waldorf individual’s home, received a $10,000 payment and failed to commence the job, then refusing to return to the job. Ketter, 31, faces a felony theft charge as well as several contracting offenses.
St. Mary’s
Great Mills man accused of pointing gun at friend
A Great Mills man is facing a first-degree assault charge along with firearms offenses alleging he pointed a handgun at his friend who accused him of stealing drugs.
Charging papers say Patrick C. Ridgell, 56, returned to his friend’s residence with the gun after she refused to give him his phone back until he paid her for the drugs, pointed at her, and threatened to kill her.
Deputies located Ridgell soon after and found a rifle as well as a handgun in his truck, but he said they had never left his truck at the house, charging papers say. The handgun was loaded with one round in the chamber.
New Yorkers accused of carrying opium, poppies
Two Brooklyn, N.Y., residents were jailed in St. Mary’s on Sunday on allegations a sheriff’s office K9 found a bag of suspected opium as well as a bag of poppy pods in their car during a traffic stop.
Charging papers say Alisher Abduhamidov, 37, and Aslam Djurakulov, 29, invoked their miranda right to not answer questions after officers found the opium when the vehicle was stopped when officers determined it was following the vehicle ahead of it too close, and the vehicle’s temporary New Jersey registration was not on file with the state of the garden state. The men were charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges.
Jail spitting, splashing alleged
A St. Mary’s County Detention Center inmate faces three assault charges on allegations he spat on two correctional officers and throwing water at one of them later.
Charging papers say Francis X. Hill, 24, was accidentally let out of his room last Tuesday, Nov. 17, and refused to go back into his cell, assuming a fighting stance but not swinging when correctional officers attempted to take him back.
The papers then say Hill spat through the food chute on his cell on two occasions after that, striking two different officers. Later, as one of the officers was returning to perform temperature checks, Hill allegedly threw water, either from the toilet or sink, through the food chute. Hill denied all of the events.
Calvert
Fight, spitting on officers alleged against woman
A Prince Frederick woman faces assault charges following her arrest in connection with an assault, where she was also charged with assault for allegedly spitting on an officer.
Charging papers filed against Brittnay Decarla Bell, 30, allege she had been in an apartment on Friday and asked a guest, who was picking up a turkey from another resident there, if she wanted to fight, proceeding to allegedly swing fists and kicked the woman in the head in the altercation, after hitting her with a cane. When located later and arrested by police, Bell allegedly spit on a deputies feet.
Man accused of distributing prescription medications
A Prince Frederick man faces criminal charges after investigators allegedly watched him give prescription pills to two individuals at the Hallowing Point Road 7-Eleven.
Calvert officers performing surveillance on Gene Lewis Campbell Jr., 59, wrote in charging papers they had watched him go to the convenience store and spoke with two men who made “actions consistent with hand to hand CDS transactions.”
Campbell told officers he had given 33 pills to one man and seven to another, and said he was not selling, but rather repaying the men for pills he had borrowed earlier, charging papers say. On his person was over $3,000 in cash.
Man accused of burglary, theft
A 24-year-old Calvert man of no fixed address faces theft and burglary charges alleging he stole an iPhone from an 85-year-old woman’s hotel room on Saturday.
Charging papers say the woman and her daughter had been at the Holiday Inn in Prince Frederick for a funeral, and she had heard a “rustling” sound early in the morning, later waking up to her phone not being there.
The documents allege an officer spoke with a man who eventually identified himself as Josh Trippett, 24, who eventually confessed to stealing the phone. When arrested and taken to the jail lobby, Trippett admitted to having a 4-inch blade tucked in his boot, charging papers say. Trippett was charged with concealing a dangerous weapon, theft, burglary as well as other misdemeanor offenses.
DAN BELSON