Charles County
Man wanted for shooting death in Waldorf located
A man wanted for the March 11 shooting death of Tre Thomas Wilburn, 28, of California in St. Mary’s County, has been located in Ontario, Calif.
With the assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Maurice Alexander Pr’out, 26, of Goldsboro, N.C., was located on March 17 and is waiting extradition to Charles County. He will be charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges, a sheriff’s office press release stated.
The March 11 shooting took place in the parking lot of the Gold Mine Saloon in Waldorf. The investigation is ongoing.
Man faces assault charge in machete incident
Darrell Jonathan Hawkins Jr., 30, of Indian Head was charged with felony assault and two misdemeanors, reckless endangerment and failure to obey a lawful order, on March 17.
Police responded to an apartment in La Plata at 7:59 p.m. and observed a woman with injuries to her lower lip and left eye. The woman said that Hawkins struck her several times, held a machete to her neck and threatened to kill her. A black machete was recovered from the vehicle Hawkins was driving when he was arrested at Potomac Street and Pomonkey Way, according to police. Bond was set at $25,000.
Man charged in dirt bike theft
Demarco Derrell Campbell, 27, of Waldorf was charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing a dirt bike valued at $8,000.
Police stopped Campbell at 3:45 a.m. on March 17 when he was seen pushing a dirt bike out the back gate of a residence near Western Parkway in Waldorf. The dirt bike was reported stolen from La Plata in February, a court document states. Campbell allegedly told police that he purchased the vehicle for $1,500 from his cousin, “Mike Mike of Dog Patch,” but didn’t know his last name. Campbell was released on his own recognizance. A trial was scheduled for June 2.
Woman charged in car theft
Shameka Neal, 41, of Waldorf was charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing a rental car.
Police stopped Neal on March 16 while she was driving a red Hyundai Elantra, which was reported stolen from Prince George County, Va. The car was valued at $12,000. Neal does not have a driver’s license, according to a court document. She was released on her own recognizance.
Cash rewards offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Police investigate stabbing
Police in St. Mary’s are investigating a stabbing which happened early Wednesday morning in Lexington Park.
Officers responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard at about 1:49 a.m. on Wednesday, according to St. Mary’s sheriff’s spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling, who said a victim had suffered from stab wounds and was transported to a trauma center.
The sheriff’s office’s crime lab and detectives are investigating the incident, and no suspects had been arrested, according to Yingling.
Domestic assault alleged outside of Lexington Park hotel
A Lusby man faces a felony assault charge following officers’ investigation into a report of an assault at the Hampton Inn in Lexington Park on Sunday.
Charging papers accuse Jamaze Jovan Wood, 21, of choking a woman, whom he was in an intimate relationship with, for five to 10 seconds, making her head feel “fuzzy” from the strangulation after an argument.
Wood was jailed and charged with first-and second-degree assault, and later released on bail.
Beer attack alleged at bar
A 41-year-old woman faces criminal charges after allegedly throwing a bottle of beer at two people at Chief’s Bar in Tall Timbers.
Charissa Rae Mandeville of Lexington Park was issued a criminal summons following the incident, where deputies pulled camera footage showing Mandeville sitting down with a group of people at the bar on Saturday and allegedly throwing a bottle of beer at a member of the group, which hit her, and continued to hit another member of the group before hitting the floor.
Mandeville was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct.
Bar dispute leads to arrest
A dispute outside The Last Drop in Hollywood led to the arrest of a Leonardtown woman who allegedly caused a disturbance and kicked a trooper in the face.
Charging papers say responding officers confronted Margaret Hebb, 26, outside the bar on Friday night, as she had been yelling at another patron. After a struggle with lawmen who were arresting her, Hebb allegedly kicked a trooper in the face from inside a patrol car.
Hebb was charged with assaulting a police officer and several other misdemeanor offenses, and was released on bail the following day.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Port Republic man charged with assaulting three
A 24-year-old Port Republic man was arrested on March 20 and has been charged with three counts of second-degree assault. According to charging papers, the disturbance that led to Thomas Deshay Gary’s arrest occurred at a residence in Lusby.
In her court statement, Detective Nikki Gilmore reported that after Gary allegedly punched and bit a juvenile male, that the victim told her the defendant threatened to kill him and his family. During the ongoing fracas, Gary allegedly assaulted the victim’s father and a woman who lives at the residence.
All three victims provided police with written statements alleging Gary threatened to kill them. In addition to the three assault charges, Gary was charged with one count of assault in the presence of a minor.
Gary is being held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 15.
Grand jury indicts three on various assault charges
On March 15, a Calvert County grand jury handed down three indictments on assault charges.
Randy Andrew Graham, 40, of Chesapeake Beach was served a four-count indictment in connection with a domestic assault that occurred at a residence on Oct. 7. The investigating officer, Cpl. Vince O’Donnell, reported in charging papers that the adult female victim was hospitalized due to her injuries.
The indictment charges Graham with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.
Court records show Graham is being represented by attorney Thomas Christopher Mooney.
Michael Scott Huskey, 33, of Dunkirk was indicted on three counts — first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The case was investigated by Detective Andrew Crum.
According to charging papers, Huskey assaulted a woman at a Dunkirk residence on Jan. 24. The victim alleges Huskey punched and tried to strangle her. She told Crum that Huskey had been drinking prior to the alleged assault.
Court records show Huskey is being represented by attorney Melissa Ann Miller.
Matthew James Baker, 30, of St. Leonard, was served a nine-count indictment stemming from an assault on a man at a residence on Feb. 17. In charging papers, Deputy Rosario Hardy stated Baker also damaged the victim’s motor vehicle.
Baker is charged in the indictment with first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property under $1,000, obstructing and hindering, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and disorderly conduct.
Baker is currently serving a sentence for aggravated animal cruelty. Court records show he is being represented by attorney Hammad S. Matin.
Warrant unit seeks suspects
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
MARTY MADDEN