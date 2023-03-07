Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for attempted murder
Alonzo Dixon, 65, of Waldorf was arrested for second-degree attempted murder and felony first-degree assault and four misdemeanors for second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, intent to injure with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder.
At about 5:27 p.m. on March 5, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 2300 block of Walbrook Court in Waldorf for reports of a stabbing. Officers spoke with a woman who accused Dixon, who was identified as her brother, of stabbing her.
Charging documents state Dixon asked his sister to call an ambulance, then stabbed her in the right side with a knife when she refused.
Dixon allegedly admitted to stabbing her when questioned by officers.
He was ordered held without bond on March 6 and is due back in court on March 31.
Waldorf man, 53, arrested for sex abuse
David Warren Henson Jr., 53, of Waldorf was arrested on March 5 and charged with two felonies for soliciting a minor for child pornography and sex abuse of a family member.
Henson was accused by a relative of sexually assaulting her multiple times at a home in the 5400 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf.
Henson is accused of inappropriately touching the teenager and forcing her to engage in oral sex with him multiple times over a two-year period that started in fall 2020.
Documents also accused Henson of pressuring the teenager to send illicit photos and videos of herself to him. Henson allegedly received five photos and three videos from the victim.
Documents state that the sexual assaults took place when the accuser was 16 and 17 years old, and stopped when she turned 18.
Henson was ordered held without bond on March 5 and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 5.
Waldorf man arrested for car theft
Ronnell Aki Bradshaw, 23, of Waldorf was arrested on March 3 and charged with four felonies for theft of $25,000 to $100,000, possession with intent to distribute controlled and dangerous substances, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and a single misdemeanor drug charge.
During the evening of March 2, Charles sheriff’s officers were in the area of Saint Patrick’s Drive when they observed an orange Ford Mustang valued at $45,000, with a license plate that allegedly linked back to a Chevrolet.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle fled on Smallwood Drive and broke contact with officers. Charging documents state the vehicle was later spotted on Night Heron Court and the driver, identified as Bradshaw, was taken into custody after a short chase.
Police say a check of the vehicle identification number flagged it as stolen through Baltimore city.
Documents further state that a search of the vehicle recovered a pound of marijuana, a baggie of suspected fentanyl and a Tokarev .12-gauge shotgun.
Bradshaw was arrested and ordered held without bond on March 3 and is due back in court on March 31.
Waldorf man arrested for chainsaw thefts
Jeffery Francis Kranz, 55, of Waldorf was charged on March 1 with two felonies for second-degree burglary and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 as well as second-degree burglary and two property destruction and burglary-related misdemeanors.
Kranz is implicated in the theft of five Stihl chainsaws with a combined value of $2,969.95 from a hardware store in the 10000 block of Crain Highway in Faulkner on Sept. 26, 2022.
An employee discovered the break-in at about 2:43 a.m. and called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
According to documents filed by Detective Robert Smith, officers discovered a pair of wire cutters that were left on the showroom floor and a broken garage window at the rear of the business. Fingerprints from the window frame allegedly tied Kranz to the scene.
A summons for Kranz was issued on March 1 and he is due in Charles County District Court on April 17.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Chaptico woman charged with theft scheme
On Feb. 24, a 59-year-old Chaptico woman was charged with two felonies — theft scheme between $1,500 to $25,000 and fraud identity information theft — in connection with an alleged use of a credit card that was supposed to belong to another person.
Charging papers filed by Trooper Jeremy Pope of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack state that a Lusby man reported the alleged activity to police back in January. The man learned he was in arrears for over $5,300 in credit charges for a card he said he knew nothing about and was opened in his name without his knowledge in July 2019.
According to Pope, the charges included transactions made at several local stores, an area pawn shop plus a waterpark and four-star ocean resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
As a result of Pope’s investigation, some of the transactions were traced to Patricia Ann Kenny, an acquaintance of the victim who had access to some of his identification information.
In court documents, Pope stated when interviewed by police, Kenney “admitted she was the one who opened the card and used [the accuser’s] name because she could not get the card with only her name on it.”
A court summons was issued for Kenney the day the charges were filed. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 21 in district court.
Teen charged in January school fight
An 18-year-old Lexington Park man is facing misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in a fight that occurred at Great Mills High School Jan. 24.
Christopher Ian Bailey Jr. was identified by Cpl. Gerard Muschette of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as one of the main combatants. On Feb. 28, Bailey was charged in district court with second-degree assault and disturbance of school operation.
“Through past law enforcement contact, I was able to positively identify the defendant Christopher Bailey as a participating member in the fight as he was being restrained by a security guard,” Muschette stated in court documents. “After the fight was over, I reviewed the cellphone video from the incident and was able to determine the defendant’s exact role.”
Muschette, who is Great Mills’ school resource officer, stated in charging papers the commotion that day occurred around 1 p.m. after lunch. The corporal stated that he saw a large crowd of students forming in a four-way intersection, made his way through the gathering and saw “five students striking the victim and a security guard attempting to stop the fight. Immediate physical intervention was taken by myself and numerous school security personnel to stop the fight.”
Muschette stated that Bailey was initially restrained by school security but broke free and struck another student several times. The fight was during class transition “with approximately 1,800 students attempting to get to their classrooms, causing a major disruption to daily school activities,” he said.
Although he is the only one charged by authorities, Muschette reported four other suspects, all juveniles, were also observed striking the victim. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 5 in district court.
Out-of-county man charged as fugitive
On Feb. 27, St. Mary’s sheriff’s office Deputy Dianne Hersh arrested Sean Marquise Hughes, 19, who, according to court records, is wanted in Prince William, Va., for stealing a motor vehicle. Various court documents list Hughes’ hometown as either Temple Hills or Waldorf.
After two reviews, Hughes remains jailed without bond. He has voluntarily waived extradition, according to court records.
A hearing on the fugitive charge will be held March 21 in district court.
Hollywood woman charged with assault
On March 2, a 38-year-old Hollywood woman was charged with first-degree assault stemming from an incident that occurred at a Leonardtown residence.
Trooper Jonathan Louderback of the Maryland State Police stated in court documents that defendant Ashley M. Moore was allegedly choking another woman at the residence, according to a male witness.
Both the victim and the witness told Louderback that Moore consumed an entire bottle of wine prior to the assault.
According to Louderback, the victim, who was hospitalized, told him “she could not breathe and thought she was going to die.”
After she was charged Moore posted $2,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for March 31 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Lusby man charged with abusing child
On Feb. 24, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 64-year-old Lusby man, charging him with two felony counts of sex abuse of a minor and another felony count of third-degree sex offense. Court papers list two misdemeanor charges as well — fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
According to Detective Joshua Buck, the charges against Theodore Frederick Harris followed an interview with the 14-year-old female accuser at a local child advocacy center.
Harris surrendered to deputies at his residence. Buck stated in court documents that Harris admitted to the incidents alleged by his accuser.
After a second review Feb. 27, Harris remains in jail without bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 24 in district court.
Port Republic woman charged with fraud
A 47-year-old Port Republic woman is facing felony charges after assuming the identity of another woman to obtain a car loan.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Taylor Strong of the Calvert County Sheriff’s office, Renee L. Rice used another woman’s driver’s license to obtain the loan. Strong said Rice had been a resident at the accuser’s home but was evicted.
The fraudulent actions occurred between March 20 and June 21, 2022.
The charges filed Feb. 27 last month against Rice include two counts of fraud, identification information theft between $1,500 and $25,000 and displaying the government identification of someone else.
A court summons has been issued for Rice. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 10 in district court.
Calvert man charged 47 times for violating protective order
A criminal statement of charges was filed Feb. 27 against a 35-year-old Chesapeake Beach man alleging that between last Nov. 20 to Feb. 21 he violated a protective order 47 times. Court records show Ryan Charles Selby allegedly committed the violations against the same woman.
The charges were filed by Deputy Drew Durnbaugh.
On March 3 a notice was filed by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Elsie C. Coale informing Selby he may not possess a gun.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 10 in district court.
Calvert man charged with being fugitive from Virginia
On Feb. 28, Donald Butler Ritts III, 31, of Prince Frederick was arrested by Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Jeffrey Murphy and charged with being a fugitive from Virginia. Court records show Ritts is wanted in Arlington County for identification theft.
After two reviews, Ritts remains behind bars on a no-bond status. A court summary shows Ritts has voluntarily waived extradition to Virginia.
A hearing on the fugitive charge will be held March 31 in district court. He is being represented by the office of the public defender.
Lusby man charged with assault
A 40-year-old Lusby man was accused of assaulting a 32-year woman at his residence. According to charging papers filed by Deputy Ryan Gough of the Calvert County Sheriff’s office, Luis Antonio Velazquez was charged March 3 with first- and second-degree assault.
Velazquez’s accuser told Gough he grabbed her throat with both hands and tried to choke her.
According to charging documents, the assault was believed to have been the result of an ongoing verbal dispute between the two. The woman told investigators she was able to get away from Velazquez and hide in another room.
The defendant was being held without bond.
MARTY MADDEN