Charles County
Waldorf man charged with robbery
Aaron Bruce Garrett, 34, of Waldorf was arrested on July 21 for felony robbery, felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
At around 1:28 p.m. on July 21, La Plata Police Department officers responded to a gun shop in the 600 block of Charles Street in La Plata for reports of an assault.
According to charging documents, Garrett is accused of approaching two men who were talking behind the shop and reached into one of their pants pockets before punching the man and kicking him several times in the head and stomach.
Garrett was later located at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was taken into custody.
He was ordered held without bond on July 21 is due in Charles County District Court on July 24.
Clinton man arrested for sunglasses theft
Wayne Donavin Proctor, 27, of Clinton was arrested and charged with two felony counts of theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000 as well as misdemeanor theft of $100 to under $1,500.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were notified of a theft at around 10:35 a.m. on July 17 for reports of a theft.
Officers later pulled over a silver Honda matching the description of a vehicle used in the alleged robbery on Route 301. During the stop, Proctor allegedly admitted to stealing a pair of sunglasses from a department store at the St. Charles Towne Center.
Charging documents say Proctor later admitted to stealing seven pairs of Prada sunglasses on July 5 and July 12 with a combined value of $3,283.
He was released on his own recognizance on July 17 and is due in Charles County District Court on Sept. 6 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Baltimore man charged with theft
Lake Brandon Nadell, 42, of Baltimore was charged on July 22 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 11000 block of Crain Highway in Newburg for reports of the theft.
According to charging documents, Nadell allegedly took $2,500 from the homeowner via a direct deposit on May 8 in exchange for a mower and leaf blowers that Nadell bought at an auction.
However, once the money was sent, Nadell allegedly failed to respond to communications with the victim.
A summons for Nadell was issued on July 22 and he is due in Charles County District Court before Judge Kenneth A. Talley on Sept. 11.
Silver Spring man arrested for cologne theft
Stephen James Marshall Jr., 31, of Silver Spring was arrested on July 18 and charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and two misdemeanors for malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and resisting arrest.
On July 18, Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to a pharmacy in the 20 block of High Street in Waldorf for reports of shoplifting in progress.
Officers met with a loss prevention agent that alleged he saw Marshall pick up two gift bags, force open three fragrance display cases, remove 50 bottles of cologne and attempt to exit the business.
Marshall spoke with officers briefly then allegedly fled the scene before officers caught up with him again. The total cost of the alleged theft was $2,822.54.
Marshall was released after paying $500 cash on a $5,000 bond and is due back in Charles County District Court on Sept. 26 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park woman busted on drug charges
On July 17, The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against Jamie Lynne Walker, 40, of Lexington Park. According to court records, Walker was charged with two counts each of distribution of narcotics and drug possession.
The charges stem from incidents that occurred April 18 during which Walker allegedly sold drugs to an undercover federal officer.
According to documents filed by Cpl. James Warrick of the Maryland State Police, officers began investigating alleged drug sales activities at a house on Great Mills Lane earlier this year.
The suspected drugs purchased undercover in April were identified in charging papers as cocaine and oxycodone. Police used electronic surveillance equipment during their investigation, Warrick reported.
A warrant was served July 20. After initially being held without bond, Walker was released on her own recognizance the following day.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 15. Walker is being represented by the public defenders office.
Great Mills man charged with several assaults
On July 22, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended Glenn F. Flores, 30, of Great Mills, who was wanted on several open warrants. During the apprehension, Flores allegedly assaulted deputies, with two receiving injuries that required medical attention.
A sheriff’s report stated Flores tried to disarm a deputy during the scuffle. A Taser was used on him before he was taken into custody.
As a result of the July 22 incident, Flores is charged with three counts of second-degree assault, disarming a law officer — a charge that is a felony — disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property.
On Monday, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered Flores to be held without bond. The defendant is being examined by the department of health to determine his competency to stand trial.
According to a court docket summary, a competency hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 in district court.
Hollywood man charged with felony theft
On July 13, a 64-year-old Hollywood man was charged with felony theft and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Deputy Alston Welch of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office stated in court documents that the owner of a 2001 Chevrolet Impala reported George Wesley Howsare took the vehicle without her permission and, despite numerous efforts to contact him, the vehicle has yet to be returned.
A court summons was issued the same day the charges were filed.
Welch stated in court documents that the owner of the vehicle claimed that Howsare “has two open warrants for failing to register as a sex offender.” A case search verifies the accuser’s claim.
A district court hearing on the motor vehicle charges is scheduled for Sept. 8.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Woman accused of felony theft
On July 19, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a single charge of felony theft against a 38-year-old Brandywine woman accused of taking several items from a man’s house in Chesapeake Beach.
According to documents on file in district court, the alleged incident happened in March. The complaint was filed by Sherwood Jackson III of Oxon Hill, according to court papers.
Jackson alleged that the defendant, Krystal E. Wilcox, stole his dog, two fishing rods and several implements the accuser described as work-related tools. The value of the stolen property is estimated to be just under $12,000.
Jackson stated in court papers that Wilcox told members of his family that “the dog is somewhere dead.”
“She contacted me and admitted stealing my dog,” Jackson wrote in court papers.
Kyle Tores, assistant state’s attorney, filed a motion July 20 to amend Wilcox’s date of birth in the original charging document. Tores also noted in the amendment request that the case will be the subject of a preliminary inquiry in district court Sept. 11.
A court summons was issued but had not been served at press time.
West Virginia fugitive nabbed
On July 21, Deputy Zach Gadwill of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a 33-year-old St. Leonard man wanted by West Virginia authorities.
According to court documents, Daniel Cody Triggs is wanted by police in Hampshire County, W.Va., for violating terms of his probation, the result of his conviction on child neglect charges. Retired District Court Judge Robert C. Wilcox ordered Triggs held without bond.
According to court records, Triggs waived having an attorney during his initial court appearance and voluntarily waived extradition to West Virginia.
A court hearing on his fugitive charge is scheduled for Aug. 21 in district court.
Waldorf man charged with assaults
On July 22, Calvert County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Waldorf man on charges he assaulted a woman and a deputy. The incidents occurred in Solomons, initially in a restaurant parking lot and then during a traffic stop near the southbound ramp of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge.
According to court papers filed by Deputy Andrew Ostazeski, the defendant — identified as Sheldon Ricardo Brown — allegedly tried to hit the woman with a vehicle, an accusation reported to police by a man who said he witnessed the initial argument in the parking lot.
Both Brown and the woman left the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu. A traffic stop was made and Brown is alleged to have repeatedly refused the deputies’ orders to get out of the vehicle.
Ostazeski said Brown assaulted him when he and other deputies attempted to remove him from the vehicle. A Taser was used on Brown that incapacitated him. He was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center and then the county jail.
Brown was charged with two counts each of second-degree assault and obstructing and hindering, plus one count of failure to obey a lawful order.
On Monday, Brown posted $5,000 bond and was released. A district court hearing on the charges Brown in facing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Grand jury indicts man on weapons charges
On July 18, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a two-count indictment against a 42-year-old Prince Frederick man for possessing a firearm illegally.
Court records indicated defendant Joseph Eugene Stuck, who is also identified in legal papers as a resident of Laurel, had previously been convicted on an assault charge in Maryland, disqualifying him from possessing a weapon.
According to court records, Stuck was arrested June 7 at the Prince Frederick Library by Trooper Robert Kreczmer of the Maryland State Police.
Kreczmer stated in court documents that the weapon, a 9 mm handgun, was not loaded. The Maryland Gun Center confirmed that Stuck was prohibited from owning and possessing a gun and did not have a carry permit.
According to Kreczmer, Stuck claimed he was holding the gun for a friend but declined to identify the friend. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.
The indictment counts charge Stuck with firearm possession with a felony conviction and illegal possession of a regulated firearm. The case could go to trial in late November.
MARTY MADDEN