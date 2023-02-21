Charles County
Multiple assaults under investigation at school
At around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 17, Charles County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers and school resource officers were summoned to Thomas Stone High School for reports of multiple fights at the school.
Administrators were able to separate students prior to police arrival, but additional officers were called when several more fights broke out. Officers were able to separate the students and de-escalate the situation, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
A school resource officer has initiated an investigation and is consulting the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential criminal charges. Students could also face discipline from the public school system.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Hillman at 301-609-3282, ext. 0607.
Indian Head woman arrested for assaults
Sade Monique Deloatch, 32, of Indian Head was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
According to charging documents, Deloatch was driving with her boyfriend toward Heather Lane in Indian Head when the pair got into an argument that turned physical. Deloatch is accused of punching the man in the head and pulling his hair before she ran inside the home and locked the door.
Documents further state that when the man entered the home through the back door to gather his belongings, Deloatch grabbed a butcher knife and swung it at him, causing a laceration on the man’s left wrist.
Deloatch was released on $3,500 bond and is due back in Charles County District Court on March 17.
Bryans Road man charged with assault
Avery Dwayne Lancaster, 35, of Bryans Road was charged with felony first-degree assault and four misdemeanors for second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, handgun on person and firearm use in a felony or violent crime.
At around 11:51 p.m. on Feb. 17, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 3100 block of Shurbeys Place in Bryans Road for reports of an assault. Sheriff’s officers spoke to a woman at the home who stated that she encountered Lancaster in the laundry room.
Lancaster allegedly pulled a handgun and threatened the woman’s life before running out the back door of the home. Witness statements alleged that Lancaster was seen in front of the house earlier that day shooting a handgun and sleeping in a chair in the front yard.
Lancaster was arrested on Feb. 18 and was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 21.
Nanjemoy man charged with theft
Julio Calderon, 45, of Nanjemoy was charged on Feb. 14 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and two misdemeanors for failing to perform a contract and acting as a contractor without a license.
According to documents filed by the Maryland Home Improvement Commission, Calderon agreed last October to stain the deck of a residential home in the 2900 block of Henry Court in Waldorf for $10,500, which the homeowner paid in full. Calderon allegedly never completed the job after being asked to.
Additionally, a records check of the Maryland Home improvement Commission revealed that Calderon was not a licensed contractor. A summons for Calderon was issued on Feb. 14.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park woman charged with assault
On Feb. 7, Deputy Darrell Stewart of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun.
A woman identified in court documents as Marika S. Driggers, 43, of Lexington Park had allegedly confronted another woman at a residence while brandishing a 9 mm Ruger handgun. Driggers is alleged to have swung the gun at her accuser, who told Stewart she fear for her life.
Driggers told Stewart she only wielded the gun as a “scare tactic.” The gun was confiscated by police.
Driggers was charged with first- and second-degree assault. After being held without bond for over 24 hours, Driggers was released on her own recognizance.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 7 in district court.
Man facing seven weapons charges
On Feb. 7 Deputy Shubrooks was dispatched to a location in Lexington Park to investigate a reported disturbance. According to court papers, a man identified as Dimarian E. Logan, 19, of Lexington Park had allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a weapon.
“Witnesses advised defendant Logan discharged the firearm one or two times and fled the scene as police were coming to the area,” Shubrooks stated in court documents.
According to the deputy, witnesses said Logan had attempted to punch a woman in the face but hit and injured her shoulder instead.
Deputies local an Ekol Firat 9 mm blank gun in the area where the assault is alleged to have occurred.
Logan was arrested the following day. He is charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, firearm use in a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a minor, handgun on person, three other misdemeanor weapons charges and second-degree assault.
After two court reviews, Logan remains behind bars on a no bond status. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 7 in district court. He is being represented by the public defender’s office.
Assault charges filed against Lexington Park man
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Travis Wimberly has filed two counts of second-degree assault against a 27-year-old Lexington Park man. The defendant, Davon Amonie Barnes, allegedly assaulted a woman twice at a residence. The incidents were reported Feb. 7.
According to charging papers, a verbal argument between Barnes and the woman turned physical. Wimberly stated in court documents he observed a bruise on the woman’s right knee.
A summons for Barnes arrest was issued Feb. 8 and a hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 7 in district court.
Calvert man charged with assaults, theft
A Calvert County man is alleged to have assaulted a man and woman at a Mechanicsville auto repair business Feb. 11.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy J. Gardiner of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, defendant Terrence Joseph Parks, 31, of Lusby got into a dispute with the couple over the method of payment for a $625 vehicle repair bill. The argument turned physical.
Parks got into his vehicle, fled the scene and was later stopped by officers near the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge.
Gardiner stated in court documents that Parks “admitted to striking” the other man in the face “and leaving the area in his vehicle without paying for the services which were provided.”
Parks was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and theft under $1,500. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 7 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Couple charged with drug distribution
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and special operations team officers executed a search and seizure warrant on a St. Leonard house on Feb. 14. The residence on Hill road had been identified by police as a location for drug transactions.
According to court papers filed by the drug enforcement unit, the house’s occupants — Michael Ian Harts, 30, and Cierra L. Munson, 24 — were apprehended at the scene.
A search yielded quantities of suspected drugs, including suspected heroin, Suboxone and nearly 23 grams of suspected marijuana. Additionally, officers located an unregistered rifle, a digital scale, a tactical vest and camouflage clothing.
Harts was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics, possession of drugs and having an unregistered rifle. He is being held without bond.
Munson was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics and drug possession. After initially being released Munson was ordered held without bond Feb. 17.
A hearing on the charges will be held March 17 in district court.
Charles man charged with peddling drugs
On Feb. 15, Deputy Michael Daily of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a Prince Frederick shopping center to investigate a report of two men in the parking lot using needles to inject drugs. Daily stated in charging papers that the two men were in a parked Ford Escape. A search of the vehicle yielded several syringes.
One of the men, identified in court papers as Christopher Dean Allen, 26, of Indian Head, was in possession of suspected powdered Molly, a methylenedioxy-methamphetamine.
“A blue container with 12.8 ounces of suspected Molly was found in the front right jacket of Allen,” Daily stated in charging papers.
Allen was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia as well as a felony charge for distribution of narcotics. According to court records, he was released on his own recognizance the following day and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for March 17.
The other man, identified in court documents as Christopher Allen Hayes, 29, of Marbury, was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession, released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing scheduled for May 5.
Inmate threatens to burn down county jail
Charges have been filed against a Calvert County Detention Center inmate who allegedly threatened to burn the facility down on Sunday. According to court documents filed by Deputy Andrew Ostazeski, defendant Adrian Noble Stockett, 20, of Prince Frederick, “is known to sheriff’s office employees for numerous prior arsons and attempted arsons.”
In charging papers, Ostazeski stated Stockett told a correctional sergeant, “I’m going to burn this place down.”
Ostazeski said Stockett’s threat placed at least five people — staff and inmates — “at a substantial risk of serious physical injury if the threat were carried out.”
Stockett was charged with arson threat and threat of mass violence. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 11 in district court.
Lusby man facing fraud charges
On Sunday, Deputy Herschel Wilder filed fraud charges against a 48-year-old Lusby man related to a false claim filed with an insurance agency. Wilder said in court documents the charges of fraud with false/misleading information and attempted theft filed against Charles Raymond Corbin Jr. stem from an incident that occurred Oct. 15 in a Lusby subdivision.
The driver of a Hyundai Genesis is alleged to have struck another vehicle and then left the scene. With the aid of a local auto parts store and posters on the Chesapeake Ranch Estates social media page, Wilder stated he was able to identify Corbin as the alleged hit-and-run driver.
Representatives of the company that provided Corbin’s auto insurance told the deputy the defendant filed a claim the following day, stating that he hit a deer.
“It’s important to note that at the time of the accident, Corbin’s driving privilege was suspended and he had an active warrant,” Wilder wrote in charging documents. It was further alleged by Wilder in court papers that Corbin refused multiple requests to provide photos associated with the damage.
Wilder worked with Maryland Insurance Administrator fraud investigator Michael Allison in bringing the charges against the defendant. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 3 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN