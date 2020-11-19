Charles
Washington, D.C., man accused of threatening dealership employees
A man from Northeast Washington, D.C., was charged with several first-degree assault counts on allegations he attempted to steal a vehicle from a dealership and threatened people with a knife.
Charing papers filed against Crevonte Renee Proctor, 48, allege he took a key fob from a table at the Waldorf Dodge dealership off Crain Highway, and when confronted, allegedly punched a store employee before fleeing after the employee punched him back.
When he returned 15 minutes later, charging papers state, employees asked for the fob back, and Proctor pulled a knife and told an employee “you’re gonna be dead,” before he was chased by the employees and left the scene, allegedly striking a Dodge Ram 1500 with a crowbar on the way out.
Prince George’s math teacher arrested on assault allegations
A man who identified himself as an Oxon Hill High School math teacher was arrested last Saturday after police spoke with a bloodied woman who said he had thrown a brick at her at their Bryans Road residence, charging papers say.
Peter Montgomery Leo, 46, faces two felony assault charges after his fiancee, who was found injured and “in distress,” told officers Leo had thrown a brick at her as she was carrying her one-year-old daughter during an argument over infidelity, charging papers say.
Leo told officers he had hit his fiancee with a brick the previous day, as they were both on drugs, and “gave no further information,” charging papers say.
St. Mary’s
Man accused of shooting dog with BB gun
A Bushwood man faces animal cruelty charges following a neighbor’s complaint to officers that she had seen her next-door neighbor, Conrad Morris, shoot a dog with a BB gun 12 times. Officers arriving last Wednesday, Nov. 11, noted the dog “appeared scared” as the neighbor explained the situation, charging papers say.
The dog was seized by animal control and a veterinarian found two BB pellets in its skin, and they had been there for a while, charging papers say. The next day, Morris told officers the dog was not his, but he ties it and feeds it, and said he had been shooting a BB gun but was not aiming at the dog.
Woman facing home invasion charge
A Lexington Park woman is facing a home invasion charge following a Sunday incident where police allege she broke a window to gain access into a trailer where her boyfriend was sleeping.
Gloria T. Hernandez, 45, told officers she had become upset because she was under the impression her boyfriend was going to the trailer with another female, according to charging papers, which state she banged on the door, used her hands to break the window and attacked the victim, causing him to bleed after some scratches on his chest.
Lexington Park man accused of robbery
Michael Blackistone, 38, faces robbery and assault charges alleging he stole a pneumatic flooring nailer from a former coworker’s vehicle last Thursday, Nov. 12, and shoved the coworker when he was caught, which led him to get punched in the back of the head.
Arresting officers said in charging papers Blackistone had denied stealing anything, but had swelling on the back of his head. Police also found suspected cocaine when he was searched, charging papers say.
Calvert
Men indicted on rape charges
A Calvert County grand jury handed down indictments Monday charging two Calvert men in separate rape cases.
Brian Cullen Sheridan, 41, of no fixed address, was charged with second-degree rape along with other sex offenses alleging he inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl who alerted her mother to the situation last month.
Torrey Jermain Bryant, 38, of Prince Frederick was also charged with second-degree rape in a case where he is accused of making inappropriate physical advances toward an adult female who had just recovered from a seizure while sleeping at his home.
Sign-stealing case to be dropped
A case where a 19-year-old Doordash driver was accused of taking a campaign sign from a Calvert police officer’s driveway will be dropped, court records state. Deputy Dean Naughton said last week that Cayden James Prioleau, 19, came back after the incident and apologized to him.
“He came back, and we made things right,” Naughton said over the phone, noting the case would be dropped. Prosecutors filed a notice to dismiss the case on Monday this week.
Man indicted in home invasion
The grand jury earlier this week indicted Brandon Hansen, 20, of no fixed address, who was arrested on home invasion and robbery charges in October.
Charging papers filed in district court last month allege on Oct. 25 two women exiting a North Beach residence, who knew Hansen, saw him waiting outside by one of their vehicles and started toward them, causing the women to run back inside, locking the door.
Hansen then allegedly broke the door frame and entered the house, charging one of the women, grabbing her by the neck and throwing her to the ground, hitting her before taking her phone, charging papers allege.
Police who tracked down say he told them he had been under the influence of “Triple C’s,” or Coricidin HBP Cough and Cold, charging papers say.
Monday’s indictments also include three men facing drug charges, two men facing firearms violations, a burglary case and an assault case.