Charles County
Waldorf man charged with assault
Robert Derek Simms, 34, of Waldorf was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on May 24.
Simms is accused of pointing a gun at another man while he was sitting in his vehicle in the area of Proctor Place and Davis Road in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, Simms allegedly rode by the alleged victim on a bike and pointed a 9 mm handgun at him. After the incident, the man exited his vehicle and fled on foot before calling police.
A summons for Simms was issued on May 24 and he is due in Charles County District Court before Judge Kenneth A. Talley on July 10.
Pomfret man charged with burglary
Corey Edward Campbell, 54, of Pomfret was arrested on May 19 and charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft $100 to under $1,500.
Campbell was arrested after allegedly stealing about $100 worth of tools from a business under renovation in the 4200 block of Indian Head Highway. According to charging documents, a citizen called 911 after noticing a suspicious person, later identified as Campbell, climbing over the brick wall at the rear of the business to gain entry.
Campbell allegedly entered the building through a wooden sliding door in the garage.
He was taken into custody and released on the same day on a $2,000 bond. He is next due in Charles County District Court on June 16 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Traffic stop leads to distribution charges
A May 21 traffic stop led to the arrest of three individuals for felony possession of controlled and dangerous substances and two misdemeanor drug offenses.
Charles sheriff's officers stopped a Toyota passenger vehicle for a nonfunctioning brake light and traveling 15 mph under the posted speed limit in the area of Post Office Road and Huntington Circle. A subsequent search of the vehicle returned suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and oxycodone pills.
Russell James Holton, 61, of Glen Burnie, Jennifer Simone Peyton, 50, of Colonial Beach, Va., and Maria Ann Cleary, 24, of Dunkirk were arrested on scene.
All three were released on their own recognizance on May 22.
Court dates for Cleary and Peyton have not yet been set, while Holton is due in Charles County District Court on June 16 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Bel Alton woman arrested on warrant
Mia Melagro Reyes, 22, of Bel Alton was arrested on May 22 on a warrant in Virginia. According to charging documents, Reyes is wanted in Stafford County on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle less than $1,000.
Reyes was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where she has been held without bond pending a fugitive hearing on June 23 before Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
According to Maryland Case Search, Reyes waived extradition on May 23.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Frederick County man charged with rape
A 28-year-old Thurmont man is behind bars after being arrested May 24 and charged with rape.
According to court records, the allegations against Glenn A. Townshend were investigated by Deputy Warren Forinash of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Details of Forinash’s investigation findings were not available as of earlier this week from the court system.
A document filed by Ashley Sowls of the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office requested a protective order shielding the name of the alleged victim and the names of the alleged victim’s parents.
In addition to second-degree rape, Townshend is also charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offense. He is being held without bond as ordered by district court Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser..
A district court hearing on the charges Townshend is facing is scheduled for June 22.
Bushwood man charged with cat killings
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old Bushwood man with five counts of animal cruelty in connection with the May 15 shooting deaths of an adult female cat and its four kittens.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Jessica Wilson, Daniel Adam Williamson admitted he shot the cats with a air rifle. Williamson told Wilson the adult cat “was terrorizing other cats on the property, therefore he killed it.”
According to Wilson, the defendant “did not provide a reason for killing the four kittens.”
A summons for Williamson was issued the following day but the defendant has not been served. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 14.
Virginia man facing assault charges
An early morning incident Monday at a residence in Ridge has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Virginia man, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported in court papers. Defendant Liam Joseph Griffith Curran of Clifton, Va., allegedly assaulted two other men at the home after a verbal argument turned physical.
One of his accusers told Deputy R.J. Wilielmi that Curran “got nasty” and fired approximately 10 rounds from a .22-caliber rifle and two to three rounds from a 9 mm handgun. Two men had minor lacerations to their legs and Curran sustained lacerations to his leg and chin, according to charging documents.
Clifton was charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and three gun violations.
He posted $750 and was released, according to court records. A hearing on the charges is pending.
Vehicle, other items, allegedly stolen
According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old Lexington Park man has been charged with stealing a woman’s 2005 Honda Civic, her cellphone and cash. Deputy H. Deitrich reported an investigation led to charges of felony theft and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle to be filed against Joseph Paul Smith Jr.
The incident occurred May 25 after the defendant and his accuser were embroiled in an argument, Deitrich reported in charging papers.
A court summons was issued for Smith and a district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 21.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Men charged with assaults
On May 13, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported a 43-year-old Sunderland man was charged with assaulting a woman at a residence during an argument.
According to court records, the defendant, Keith Bradly Kinder, was charged with first- and second-degree assault. The following day Kinder posted $2,500 bond and was released.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 21 in district court. Kinder is being represented by attorney Robert C. Bonsib.
In a separate case, on May 14, the sheriff’s office charged Kyle Jerome Martin Jr., 35, of Lusby with first- and second-degree assault and committing a crime of violence with a minor present.
Court documents filed by Deputy Herschel Wilder of the Calvert sheriff’s office reported Martin assaulted a woman while driving a truck. A male juvenile was also a passenger in the vehicle.
The woman who was allegedly assaulted by the defendant was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for injuries she sustained during the alleged assault and when she escaped the truck.
The following day, district court Judge Michelle R. Saunders ordered Martin to be held without bond.
A hearing on the charges will be held June 13 in district court. Martin is being represented by the public defenders office.
Pair arrested on drug distribution charges
On May 16, Deputy Ryan Jones conducted a traffic stop on Route 2/4 just south of St. Leonard Road. The Toyota Jones stopped had been reported driving recklessly in the Solomons area. The driver was identified as Keenan Anthony Berry, 27, of Lexington Park and during the stop it was learned Berry’s driver’s license had been revoked.
A search of the vehicle yielded over 12 grams of suspect crack cocaine. Deputies also confiscated a digital scale, cash, a cellphone and a quantity of suspected marijuana.
Berry was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and drug possession. A passenger in the Toyota — identified as Shanika Lanae Green, 21, of Lexington Park — is facing identical charges.
On May 17, Berry was ordered to be held without bond by district court Judge Robyn Riddle.
Green was released on her own recognizance the day of her arrest. A hearing on the charges she is facing will be held June 12 in district court.
A hearing on the charges Berry is facing will be held June 13 in district court.
St. Mary’s man indicted on drug charges
On May 15, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a four-count indictment against a 44-year-old California man. Christopher Kinard Gaynor was indicted for possession with intent to distribute narcotics, creating a common nuisance, and drug and paraphernalia possession.
On April 22, Deputy Sean Hendrickson conducted a traffic stop on southbound Route 2/4 in the St. Leonard area. The vehicle Hendrickson pulled over was a Lincoln Aviator with Virginia tags. Hendrickson reported the vehicle was traveling erratically.
The driver of the Lincoln was identified as Gaynor, who “showed signs of impairment, however, not to the point I would have made an arrest,” Hendrickson wrote in charging papers.
Gaynor told the deputy he had a drink earlier in the evening and admitted he had taken “muscle relaxers.” A breath test administered to Gaynor at the scene yielded a blood alcohol concentration of over 0.08.
A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 52.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20.1 grams of suspected marijuana, packaging materials and two cellphones.
Gaynor is being represented by attorney James E. Farmer. The case could go to trial in October.
Unsolved property destruction cases investigated
On May 19, Deputy Matthew Kwitowski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Round Up Road in Lusby for the report of property destruction. The complainant reported someone tampered with their air conditioning unit. The fence around the unit was partially dislodged and screws were observed on the ground nearby causing the fan to fall to the bottom of the A/C unit. The estimated value of damaged property is $8,700.
On May 20, Deputy Michael Daily responded to a home Wilson Road in Huntingtown, for the report of property destruction. The complainant reported sometime between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on that day someone broke five barn windows. The estimated valued of damaged property is $2,500.
Unsolved theft probed
On May 15, Deputy Michael Contic responded to Holiday Drive in Solomons for the report of a theft. The complainant reported his 18-foot black CAM Superline trailer had been stolen from the parking lot. The estimated value of stolen property is $4,945.
Anyone with information about these unsolved cases that could aid investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN