Charles County
White Plains man arrested for assault
Vincent Bradford Janes Jr., 56, of White Plains was arrested for felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Aug. 24.
In the evening hours of Aug. 24, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 8600 block of Billingsley Road for reports of an assault.
Officers spoke with a woman who identified herself as Janes’ girlfriend, who stated that he attacked her after fixing food for her children and not him.
Police say that after the two got into an argument, Janes choked the woman until felt she was losing consciousness. Charging documents state the woman struck Janes with a shoe in self defense after the assault.
Officers observed a scratch on the woman’s right leg from the incident, while Janes was observed as having a cut on his foot from throwing a plate that broke and cut his foot.
Janes was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 25 and is due back in court on Sept. 23.
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Kristopher Julian Keane, 24, of Waldorf was arrested for felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Aug. 21.
Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported to the 1300 block of Harwich Drive in Waldorf for the reports of an assault.
Charging documents state that a woman identified as Keane’s girlfriend accused him of slapping and choking her after an argument over a food order placed to the wrong restaurant.
Keane was released n his own recognizance and is due back in Charles County District Court on Sept. 21.
Men indicted for theft
Noel Fundes, 27, of New Carrollton and Gustavo Ernesto Rodriquez, 18, of Fort Washington were indicted on felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and four misdemeanors on Aug. 26.
On July 26, Charles sheriff’s officers reported to a home improvement store in the 12000 block of Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a loss prevention officer that stated Rodriquez and Fundes were seen concealing $6,538 worth of equipment including handheld electric drills, drill batteries and welding equipment.
Charging documents state about $1,000 of damage was done to a storage area where the men had ripped away wooden panels to climb into the upper storage racks.
Fundes and Rodriguez are currently scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 13 in Charles County District Court.
Dundalk woman indicted for fraud
Lakei Tyree Crews, 30, of Dundalk was indicted on three felonies of issuing a false document, forgery of private documents, theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, and two fraud and theft misdemeanors on Aug. 26.
On May 7, Crews went to a liquor store in the 3000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf to cash a check valued at $5,353. Crews paid a $160 check cashing fee and left the store with $5,193.
On May 17, documents state that the store received a letter from a financial institution that the check made out to Crews was flagged as fraudulent.
A summons for Crews was issued on Aug. 26.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Callaway man charged with assault
Eric Javon Thomas, 42, of Callaway was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police responded to the 45500 block of Knockeyon Lane in California at 4 a.m. on Aug. 23.
A woman who said she is Thomas' live-in girlfriend said he grabbed her neck and choked her after they got into an argument about her going out with friends at 1:30 a.m. Thomas also allegedly punched the woman in the ankle. There was no sign of injury to her ankle, according to the charging document, but the woman had red marks and scratches on her neck.
Thomas was held without bond on Aug. 23 and released on Aug. 24.
California man charged with drug dealing
Kenneth Markel Chase, 49, of California was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and misdemeanor drug possession, not cannabis, on Aug. 24.
Police executed a search warrant in the 17800 block of 2nd Street in Tall Timbers and allegedly found 36 sealed packets of suboxone valued at $21,000, according to a court document.
Police searched a black 2009 Chrysler 300 sedan and the residence. Chase, who was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle, was held without bond on Aug. 24 and 25.
Baltimore man charged with drug dealing
Terry Turell Miller, 42, of Baltimore was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with four felonies, including use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, drug distribution with a firearm, use of a firearm with a felony conviction and drug possession with intent to distribute along with eight misdemeanors.
Police responded to a U-Haul in Lexington Park at 1:05 p.m. on Aug. 20 and arrested Miller. He allegedly had two bags each of crack cocaine and marijuana, along with a scale, grinder, 9 mm handgun with no serial number and eight rounds of ammunition.
He was held without bond on Aug. 21 and 22.
Leonardtown woman charged with auto theft
Kalisa Renae Hall, 23, of Leonardtown was charged with felony unlawful taking of a vehicle and three misdemeanors, including unauthorized removal of a vehicle, failure to return a rented vehicle and theft of less than $100.
According to a charging document, Hall rented a silver 2022 Honda HR-V from Avis and did not return it by May 10. She was contacted by police and said she was in Baltimore and would return it on Aug. 2. She had allegedly not returned it by Aug. 5, so charges were filed. Hall was arrested on Aug. 28 and posted $3,500 bond that day.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
North Beach man charged with traffic violations, possession
A 58-year-old North Beach man was issued several traffic citations on Aug. 25 following his arrest the previous day at the Route 260 and Route 2 intersection. Michael Vincent Shingler was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of suspected marijuana at the detention center.
According to charging papers filed by Cpl. William Durner of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 24 authorities received a 911 call about a possibly intoxicated driver. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Shingler almost rear-ended another vehicle at a traffic light and had been “swerving all over the road” and “almost went into the woods,” Durner stated.
After he was stopped by deputies, Shingler stated he has had nothing to drink. He was administered field sobriety tests at which he was unsuccessful, according to court documents.
When Shingler was taken to the county jail he told deputies he had no drugs with him. However, a subsequent search by correctional deputies yielded two small bags containing suspected marijuana. In addition to possession of marijuana while in a place of confinement, Shingler was cited for driving under the influence, driving while impaired, negligent driving, reckless driving and other traffic charges.
On Aug. 25 Shingler posted $500 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 24 in district court.
Owings woman charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin
A 44-year-old Owings woman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin following her arrest on Aug. 25 after a traffic stop in Sunderland.
According to court documents filed by Trooper Joseph Rutkoski of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, he followed the vehicle driven by Tirsa Elizabeth Ohmann for a few miles when he saw the car cross the center line several times. The stop was made at the 7-Eleven store off Route 2 in Sunderland. A search of the vehicle yielded 27 gel caps containing suspected heroin and one pill suspected to be oxycodone.
Rutkoski stated in charging papers that Ohmann initially claimed the pills were “energy supplements.”
After two bail hearings, Ohmann remains in custody on a no bond status. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 23 in district court.
Montgomery man faces weapons violations
On Aug. 28 Trooper Koehler of the Maryland State Police was working traffic enforcement on Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick and conducted a stop on a Mazda that was reportedly going over the speed limit. A search of the vehicle yielded a Glock 43X, which was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.
The gun allegedly belonged to a passenger, identified as Ishmael L. Janneh, 22, of Burtonsville.
Koehler wrote in charging papers that Janneh “stated that he had recently left active duty with the Air Force and didn’t realize it was there.”
Janneh was charged with four misdemeanors related to having the loaded handgun in the vehicle and on him. He was released on his own recognizance.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 28 in district court.
Unsolved property destruction
On Aug. 15 Cpl. Yuri Bortchevsky of the Calvert sheriff’s office responded to a location on English Oak Lane for the report of property destruction. The complainant told Bortchevsky that between Aug. 6 and 7 someone damaged four front windows and a screen with a BB gun. Damage is estimated at $570.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators may call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN