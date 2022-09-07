Charles County
Men arrested for home invasion
John William Alvarado, 23, of La Plata and Philip Thomas Higdon, 23, of Indian Head were arrested and charged with felony home invasion and four misdemeanors on Aug. 27.
Officers responded to the 20 block of Elder Place in Indian Head for the reports of an assault. Alvarado and Higdon allegedly assaulted both residents at the home and fled the area on foot.
Police say the assault began as a dispute over a previous incident between Alvarado and the homeowner
Documents state that when officers attempted to arrest Alvarado and Higdon, both men fought with officers before being taken into custody.
Alvarado was ordered held without bond while Higdon was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 29. Both men are due in Charles County District Court on Sept. 28.
Nanjemoy man charged with burglary, assaulted
Howe Eugene Clagett III, 25, of Nanjemoy was charged with two felonies for first-degree assault and third-degree burglary as well as four misdemeanors on Aug. 28.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Wintford Joseph Place in Nanjemoy for the report of a protective order violation. A woman at the home who identified as Clagett’s wife said that she found him inside the home by the upstairs bathroom.
The woman called for the homeowner, who came upstairs and allegedly found Clagett naked.
A verbal argument started between the two before Clagett left the home. Clagett allegedly broke the window screen on a basement window to gain entrance to the home.
Charging documents state that Clagett was barred from the property by a protective order signed by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Monise Alexis Brown.
An arrest warrant for Clagett was issued on Aug. 29 and served on Aug. 30. He is being held without bond and will appear in Charles County District Court on Sept. 9.
Odenton man charged with theft
John Jay Clark-Hart, 36, of Odenton was charged on Aug. 29 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
On Aug. 24, officers responded to a car dealership in the 11700 block of Oak Manor Drive in Waldorf for a report of a theft.
Clark-Hart is accused of using a fraudulent credit card to purchase a 2009 Toyota Camry valued at $8,500 on Aug. 23. According to an employee at the dealership, they were made aware of the fraudulent nature of the purchase the following day and notified police.
A summons was issued on Aug. 29 and Clark-Hunt is expected in Charles County District Court on Oct. 3.
Waldorf man charged with felony theft
Arthur Desales Coates, 54, of Waldorf was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Aug. 28.
According to documents, Coates entered an apartment in the 300 block of Caroline Drive in La Plata on Aug. 26 and allegedly stole $5,000 in cash as well as house keys and a visitor parking pass for the apartment building.
Coates allegedly admitted to the theft in a phone message he left for his ex-wife the following day.
Documents state the cash was a payment sent from the Child Support Enforcement Agency to settle back child-support debt.
A summons was issued on Aug. 28 and Coates is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 3.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Hughesville man charged with burglary
On Aug. 30, St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies served an arrest warrant on Michael H. Fischer, 25, of Hughesville, charging him with a burglary that reportedly occurred on July 3 in Mechanicsville.
According to charging papers filed in court by Deputy Patrick Hudson, Fischer allegedly broke into a camper and garage shop and stole a drill and jump box. The items were later recovered. According to Hudson, after denials Fischer did admit to breaking into the camper and garage but denied he stole the drill and jump box.
Fischer was charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary and theft. He was released Aug. 30 after posting $2,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 19 in district court.
Lusby man charged with felony theft
A 34-year-old Lusby man is being held without bond in St. Mary’s County following his arrest on Aug. 31 for allegedly stealing a truck.
According to charging documents filed by Deputy Travis Wimberly, the defendant, Richard A. Nolan, is also alleged to have taken items valued at less than $300 from Walmart in California. The latter incident was reported to police by the store’s loss prevention coordinator, who gave a description of the truck Nolan was driving.
Wimberly learned during the investigation that the truck had been loaned to the defendant by a California resident. Nolan had failed to return the vehicle.
In addition to felony theft, Nolan is charged with failure to return a rented vehicle and misdemeanor theft.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 28 in district court.
Woman charged with breaking in, swiping beer
A 51-year-old Lexington Park woman is being held without bond following her arrest on Aug. 30 for failing to comply with a peace order and breaking into a residence.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Z. Jerew of the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, Robin Ann Laabs is also alleged to have stolen a quantity of beer from the home. The incident allegedly occurred on Aug. 25. In addition to the peace order violation and misdemeanor theft, Laabs was charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary.
A preliminary hearing on the charges will be held in district court on Sept. 26.
Woman facing assault and child abuse charges
On Aug. 27, St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy James Morgan charged Angela Monique Dyer, 35, of Lexington Park with second-degree child abuse and assault after she admitted to hitting a 12-year-old female with a curtain rod and kicking her.
Morgan stated in court documents that a nurse at a local urgent care office contacted police about the alleged incident. The victim sustained a laceration on the knee that required stitches, Morgan stated in charging papers.
According to court records, after being charged Dyer posted $5,000 bond and was released. A preliminary hearing on the incident is scheduled for Sept. 27 in district court.
Calvert County
Anne Arundel man charged with rape
A 25-year-old Glen Burnie man is being held without bond in Calvert County following an alleged incident on Aug. 28 at a Prince Frederick residence. According to charging documents filed by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Sarah Jernigan, a 21-year-old female claimed she was raped in a bedroom by Travious Lamar Bright II, who was a party guest at the home.
Jernigan stated in charging papers the alleged encounter was captured on a surveillance camera and “the video corroborates that statements” made by the victim were true.
According to court records, Bright was arrested Aug. 31, two days after a warrant was issued. He is charged with second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and perverted practice.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 30 in district court.
Charles man charged with assault
A court summons was issued Aug. 30 for Onnie Dwayne Edwards, 54, of Waldorf, who allegedly assaulted a 49-year-old woman in Solomons five days earlier.
According to charging documents filed by Maryland State Police Trooper P. Hernandez-Miguel, the alleged incident occurred at the Navy Rec Center in Solomons and was the result of a verbal argument. Hernandez-Miguel noted in the court papers the military police on the premises declined to handle the incident.
Edwards is charged with second-degree assault. A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for Aug. 25 in district court.
Woman charged with assault, disorderly conduct
A 35-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision of Lusby early Monday morning after allegedly throwing her shoe at a sheriff’s deputy.
Officers had responded to the area after a man contacted police and accused the woman, identified in court documents as Jessica Lynn Gibson, of destroying the key to his vehicle. The two had been arguing.
In court papers, Deputy Ryan Evans stated Gibson appeared intoxicated and was disorderly.
“She threw her shoe at me and wanted me to arrest her,” Evans stated in the documents.
Gibson was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property. She posted $750 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 19 in district court.
Alleged probation violator at large
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported last week its warrant unit is seeking the whereabouts of Nicholas Kelson, 27, of Lusby.
Kelson, described as a Black male, 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds, had been indicted on rape charges stemming from a January 2020 incident. Last August he entered an Alford plea for second-degree assault related to the incident. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge. His 10-year sentence was suspended and he was given five years of supervised probation.
According to court records, a bench warrant was issued for Kelson on Aug. 5 and violation of probation hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7. Anyone who knows Kelson’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office warrant unit at 410-535-2800. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Unsolved theft probed
On Aug. 22, 2022, Deputy Ashely Aley responded to Superior Fireplace and Hot Tubs on Cutter Court in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft/damaged property.
The complainant said someone cut the catalytic converters off of two work trucks parked outside the business. The estimated value of the stolen/damaged property is $2,000.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is urged to call Crime Solvers, which provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN