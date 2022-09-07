Truck crashes into building

One injured after truck crashes

On Monday night, Sept. 5, around 7 p.m. local emergency crews responded to a crash just off Route 2/4 in Huntingtown. According to the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, a Chevy Silverado crashed into a building. The driver was injured and taken to a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

 Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department photo

Charles County

Men arrested for home invasion