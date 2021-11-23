Charles County
Two arrested after chase yields drugs, gun
On Nov. 15, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 11000 block of Teakwood Court in Waldorf for report of suspicious activity. Deputies were alerted to a gray Hyundai Sonata, which sat at the end of the road running with no lights on.
The vehicle allegedly began to pull off while deputies were there, and then took off when deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Documents state that the vehicle was stopped by deputies on Kaitlin Court after a brief chase.
Deputies detained Nicholas Ahmad Barnes, 23, of Temple Hills and Joi Denise Greene, 21, of Waldorf, and searched the vehicle and the surrounding area after the occupants allegedly threw items from the car.
About 317 grams of marijuana, 20 pills of oxycodone and a loaded handgun were recovered, as well as a grinder, scale and bags, according to police.
Barnes was charged with two felonies for firearm use in a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent distribute, and eight misdemeanors for firearms and drugs.
Greene was also charged with two felonies for firearms use in a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute, and six drug and firearm related misdemeanors.
Lusby man, 39, indicted in bike thefts from La Plata
David Lincoln Snyder, 39, of Lusby was indicted on Nov. 19 for felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and two misdemeanors related to theft after allegedly stealing two bicycles in September.
A victim in the 100 block of Spanish Moss Drive in La Plata reported that between the evening hours of Sept. 26 and the morning of Sept. 27, two bicycles valued at $1,850 were stolen from the property.
Charles sheriff’s deputies allegedly tracked the bikes to a local pawnshop, and through a search of the records identified Snyder wheeling one of the bikes into the store.
Snyder was allegedly placed at the shop by his wife, Ranota Maria Penkert, 41 of La Plata, who was charged for her role in the crime on Oct. 19.
Washington, D.C., man arrested for distribution
On Nov. 15, Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1400 block of Boswell Court in Waldorf for the reports of an erratic driver that had just struck a metal fence of a home.
When deputies arrived, they made contact with Quenton Thomas Lofton, 49, of Washington, D.C., who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time.
Charging documents state that Lofton was unable to answer questions about where he was or where he was trying to go, and did not remember being in an accident. Due to his behavior, deputies allegedly called for a canine unit to sniff the vehicle and allegedly received a positive hit for narcotics.
A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded about 7.9 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of powder cocaine, 6 grams of heroin, and 2.5 ounces of Phencyclidine, also known as PCP. Six cellphones were also found in the vehicle.
Thomas was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession with intend to distribute and three misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled and dangerous substances that is not marijuana.
Brandywine man, 32, arrested for distribution
In the evening hours of Nov. 7, Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the 30 block of Jameson Court in Indian Head for an alleged trespass.
When deputies arrived, they allegedly found Carlos Leon Baker, 32, of Brandywine standing on the 400 block of Bland Drive. According to charging documents, Baker attempted to flee when deputies tried to speak with him, spilling the contents of his bag as he ran. Documents stated he was apprehended after stumbling in a wooded area.
Officers allegedly searched his person and found two large stacks of cash, and crack cocaine and marijuana were allegedly among the items spilled from his bag.
Baker was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute narcotics and misdemeanor possession of a controlled dangerous substance—not marijuana.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Police look for help in shooting
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips in regard to a shooting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Great Mills.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 22100 block of Clipper Drive, south of Norris Road and west of Chancellors Run Road. A short time later, a witness at a business in the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park said a man arrived there with a gunshot wound.
An 18-year-old man was subsequently flown to an area trauma center, according to a press release.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Carl Ball at 301-475-4200, ext. 78131, or by email at Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
St. Inigoes man faces drug distribution charge
John Thomas Hess Jr., 30, of St. Inigoes was charged with two felonies for drug possession and drug possession with intent to distribute after a blue 2000 Dodge Durango with Virginia plates was stopped at Forest Run Drive and Pegg Road in Lexington Park on Nov. 9. According to a charging document, Hess was charged after being stopped for going 58 in a 40-mph zone.
Police allegedly discovered a bag of marijuana, a $1 bill with suspected cocaine residue, 20 Adderall pills, 50 Xanax pills, a digital scale, 30 empty small Ziplock baggies and $2,046 in cash. Bond was set at $50,000 on Nov. 10 and posted on Nov. 16.
Charlotte Hall man, 32, allegedly cut man with knife
Brian Adam Lilley, 32, of Charlotte Hall was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he was arrested Nov. 9 in the 37700 block of Indian Creek Road in Charlotte Hall.
Police responded to a domestic violence call after Lilley allegedly slashed another man with a knife, which resulted in a 2-inch cut to the man’s arm. The men had been arguing over alcohol that was allegedly stolen, a charging document states. Lilley posted a $5,000 bond on Nov. 10.
Lexington Park man, 55, charged with animal cruelty
Michael Leroy Purvey, 55, of Lexington Park was charged with six misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and was issued a summons after police responded to the 21750 block of Princeton Drive in Lexington Park.
According to a charging document, Purvey allegedly left a small dog locked inside a crate without access to food and water from Sept. 19 to 22. Purvey allegedly said he put the dog in the crate because it kept running away. He was watching the dog because his wife, who owned it, was in a hospital.
The dog allegedly had matted fur. Moldy chicken and stagnant water were in dishes outside the crate, according to the document.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Lusby man, 27, indicted for rape
A Calvert grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment against a 27-year-old Lusby man, charging him with raping a female juvenile on several occasions between April 2020 and Nov. 1 of this year. Defendant Alvin Lee Redmon is charged with one count of first-degree rape, seven counts of second-degree rape, two counts of sex abuse of a minor and other charges.
Redmon had been held without bond since his arrest earlier this month.
According to court documents filed by Calvert sheriff’s Detective Ted Yates, the juvenile victim, who is now 17, was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for a sexual assault forensic exam, which revealed “corroborating injuries.”
Redmon fled his home when deputies arrived at his residence. He was located and questioned. Yates stated in the charging papers that Redmon initially denied allegations but subsequently “confessed to having repeated sexual intercourse” with the victim “on a near daily basis.”
Redmon’s initial circuit court appearance was held Monday. The state’s case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero, could go to trial in April.
Dunkirk man indicted on child sex abuse charges
A 42-year-old Dunkirk man was indicted on Nov. 15 for allegedly abusing a male juvenile on Oct. 26. Sheriff’s office Detective Michael Mudd identified the accused as Qingwu Gao.
The victim reported the abuse to the staff at his school.
Mudd stated in court papers that with the aid of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Mandarin Chinese translator, Gao was interviewed and confessed to the crime.
According to Mudd, Gao “advised he couldn’t go to jail and he wanted therapy and counseling.”
After being charged, Gao posted $5,000 bond on Oct. 28 and was released.
The four-count indictment charges Gao with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, and one count each of perverted practice and second-degree assault. Gao’s initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Men indicted in separate assault cases in Calvert
On Nov. 15, a Calvert County grand jury indicted two Prince Frederick men in connection with unrelated assaults.
Richard Kelly Keggereis, 40, was indicted for first- and second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred on Oct. 2 in a Solomons parking lot.
According to court documents filed by sheriff’s Deputy Andre Mitchell, Keggereis allegedly punched a man, causing him to fall over and hit his head on the ground. The force of the blow dislodged a tooth and Mitchell stated in charging papers that the man lost consciousness. He was flown to the Capital Regional Medical Center.
Keggereis fled the scene. He was identified as the alleged assaulter by two witnesses and subsequently arrested. On Oct. 4 Keggereis was released after posting $2,000 bond.
According to court records, Keggereis is being represented by attorney Hamad S. Matin. The case is being prosecuted by James Zafiropulos, deputy state’s attorney.
Also, Gonkarnue A. Thomas, 45, was served a three-count indictment, charging him with allegedly assaulting a woman at a Prince Frederick residence on Oct. 16.
In charging papers, Deputy Savannah Huy stated Thomas allegedly choked the female victim. Thomas was released later that day after posting $5,000 bond. He is being represented by the public defender’s office. Assistant State’s Attorney Michael A. Gerst is prosecuting the case.
Stolen car reported
On Nov. 14, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh responded to Natures Way in Prince Frederick for the report of a stolen vehicle. The missing vehicle is a 2012 dark gray Nissan Altima valued at $10,000.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800 or call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sunderland man facing felony theft charge
A court summons has been issued for a 43-year-old Sunderland man who is facing a felony theft charge.
In a complaint filed with the state’s attorney’s office, another Sunderland man alleged Daniel J. Koppers stole numerous items from a barn on Nov. 3. Among the items Koppers is accused of taking are various saws, scooters, saddles, bridles, horse feed, a tool box and an anvil.
A preliminary inquiry into the charged has been scheduled for Jan. 3 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN