One injured in single-vehicle crash in Leonardtown

One injured in single-vehicle crash

On May 9, a few minutes into the noon hour, crews were dispatched to Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown for a crash with one reported trapped. According to a report posted by Charles Miedzinski of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a single vehicle that had struck a pole and ended up in the woods. The driver, who was pinned, was removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital.

 Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department photo

Charles County

Virginia man arrested for alleged knife attack in Waldorf


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters