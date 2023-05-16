Charles County
Virginia man arrested for alleged knife attack in Waldorf
Lyton Donnell Batten, 36, of White Stone, Va., was arrested in Waldorf on May 14 and charged with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree assault and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.
Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to the 5100 block of Beaugregory Court for reports of an assault with a knife.
When officers arrive they spoke with a woman who stated that her and Batten got into a physical altercation after the woman tried to take her belongings from Batten’s vehicle.
Batten is accused of choking the woman and stabbing both of her passenger side tires with a knife. Charging documents report the woman was cut with the knife as she attempted to stop Batten from damaging the tires.
Batten was released on $10,000 bond on May 15 and he is due in Charles County District court on June 14 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Fort Washington woman arrested in drug sting
Patricia Dews Anang, 59, of Fort Washington was arrested on May 10 with two felonies for distributing a controlled and dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl or heroin.
Anang was arrested as a part of an undercover operation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
According to charging documents, an undercover detective set up a deal between himself and Anang with an initial meeting spot at the 7700 block of Leonardtown Road in Hughesville.
Anang and the detective then drove to another business on Old Leonardtown Road where Anang allegedly gave the officer about 181 tablets of suspected Oxycodone which later tested positive for fentanyl.
Anang was taken into custody after a further 19 suspected fentanyl tablets were found on her person.
On May 11, Anang was ordered held without bond and she is due in Charles County District Court on June 9 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Trio arrested for office burglary
Glen Jermain Baker, 40, of Waldorf, Lee Derrick McArthur, 57, of Waldorf and Dwayne Hinton, 45, of Clinton were all arrested last week and charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor trespassing on private property.
The trio were arrested after Charles sheriff’s officers responded to a call that three individuals broke into an office building in the 50 block of Post Office Road in Waldorf at around 10:43 p.m. on May 10.
All three men were allegedly found on the third floor and taken into custody without incident. Charging documents did not state whether they entered any of the offices in the building.
All three were released on their own recognizance on May 11.
Hinton and McArthur are due back in Charles County District Court on May 26 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins while a court date for Baker has not yet been set.
Waldorf woman, 29, charged with theft from cash register
Victoria Danielle Burrell, 29, of Waldorf was charged with felony theft scheme between $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor theft of $100 to under $1,500 on May 11.
Burrell was charged in an alleged theft at her job at a business in the 1000 block of St. Nicholas Drive in Waldorf between Jan. 15 and Feb. 5. According to charging documents, Burrell was accused of stealing a total of $3,150 out of the register she was working.
Burrell was interviewed by Charles sheriff’s officers and she allegedly admitted to stealing the money.
A summons was issued on May 11 and she is due in Charles County District Court before Judge Patrick J. Devine on July 3.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Shootings under investigation
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating two separate shooting incidents on Saturday and Sunday in Lexington Park.
On May 13 at 6:04 p.m., St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a shooting at the 21500 block of Wilcutt Street in Lexington Park. A 17-year-old male was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
On May 14 at 11:05 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Primrose Willow Lane and Creeping Primrose Lane in Lexington Park for the report of shots fired. Shell casings were located on the scene. Later a 22-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab responded to both scenes to continue the investigations.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124, or allison.mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov or Sgt. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004, or christopher.beyer@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Rape and sex offense charges filed against 20-year-old man
On May 9, the Maryland State Police arrested a 20-year-old Lexington Park man on charges stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in December and was originally reported in early January.
Trooper William Costello of the state police’s Criminal Investigation Division identified the defendant as Darius Kavon Jordan, who allegedly had sex with a juvenile girl at a St. Mary’s County residence. The girl’s age was redacted from court documents.
According to charging papers, investigators obtained data stored in the girl’s cellphone.
During a recorded interview with Costello, Jordan admitted to having “intercourse with the victim but advised it was only one time.”
Jordan is charged with second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, sexual solicitation of a minor and second-degree assault.
On May 12, Circuit Court Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered Jordan be held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8 in district court.
Alleged stabbing leads to arrest
On May 7, Deputy Julian Grant of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Lexington Park where an argument between a man and a woman had reportedly led to a stabbing.
The man claimed the woman had stabbed him. However, the woman, identified in court papers as Aislynn Q. Birmingham, 18, of Lexington Park, said she “had acted in self-defense,” an officer stated. The weapon allegedly used was a box cutter.
The injured man was transported to a hospital. Birmingham was charged with first- and second-degree assault. She was released that day after posting $5,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing on the charges has been deferred.
Attempted stabbing reported
On May 9, Deputy James Bare investigated an incident in the California area involving a physical confrontation between a man and a woman.
The woman, identified as Arleta D. Davis, 56, of California, was confronted by the man after she had chased away some noisy children. Davis said the man punched her in the shoulder, knocking her to the ground. She then obtained a knife in order to defend herself.
The man told Bare he confronted Davis, “due to her yelling at a group of juveniles for playing.”
The man stated Davis punched him in the face, prompting him to retaliate. She then threatened him with a knife.
“Video of the incident was obtained which confirmed the [man’s] statement,” Bare wrote in court documents.
A fixed, silver knife with a 6-inch blade was recovered from Davis’ pocket. She was charged with first-and second-degree assault.
On May 10, District Court Judge Robert B. Riddle ordered Davis held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 6 in district court.
Fugitive nabbed
On May 14, St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy Ryan McLean arrested Clayton Edward Lawrence, 55, of Leonardtown, who is wanted in Stafford County, Va. According to court papers, Lawrence is wanted in Virginia for making and communicating a threat to “bomb, burn dow, destroy or damage” a structure.
Following a bond hearing Monday Lawrence was ordered to be held without bond. Court records show Lawrence has voluntarily waived extradition.
A hearing on the fugitive charge will be held June 12 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Crews aid a critically injured boater brought to marina
On May 9 shortly before 6 p.m., three Calvert Advanced Life Support medics, along with members of the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Flag Harbor Marina in St. Leonard for the report of an injured boater. In a report posted by Lt. Austin LaVingne of CALS, the crews stood by for the North Beach fire boat to deliver the injured boater and “rendered basic and advanced life support care.”
LaVigne stated the unidentified boater sustained “critical wounds” and “was subsequently transferred to Maryland State Police Aviation Command for transport to shock trauma.”
Charles man busted on drug charges near Calvert Cliffs park
On May 8, Deputy Antonio Tavares of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on southbound Route 2/4 near Calvert Cliffs State Park. Tavares had noted the BMW had no registration on file and initiated the stop, which occurred at a gas station on HG Trueman Road. The driver was identified as Delante Orland Rash Murphy, 34, of Bryans Road.
Murphy told Tavares he was on his way to a funeral.
The odor of burning cannabis was detected, prompting a police search of the vehicle. The search yielded 24.5 grams of suspected cocaine, 83 grams of suspected cannabis and an undetermined quantity of suspected ecstasy. Packaging materials and a cellphone were also seized.
Murphy was charged with drug possession, including a felony charge for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. He was issued four traffic citations.
The day of his arrest Murphy was released after posting $1,500 bail. A preliminary hearing on the the charges is scheduled for June 5 in district court.
Man charged with forgery
On May 4, Deputy Paul Wood of the Calvert sheriff’s office responded to a Dunkirk residence to investigate a reported case of check fraud. The homeowner reported a man they identified as Jose Guadualupe Alegria Vera, 33, of Landover had been contracted to replace the roof of their house in September 2022.
Wood reported in charging papers that the credit union serving the homeowners informed them of the discovery of checks with altered amounts that were made out to Alegria Vera.
Court records show Alegria Vera has been charged with four counts of forgery of private documents. A court summons was issued for him on May 9.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 26 in district court.
Charles man, 35, facing illegal gun possession charges
On the evening of May 9, Trooper Matthew Moorman of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Route 260 near Harrison Boulevard in Chesapeake Beach.
Moorman reported in charging papers that the vehicle’s tag light was out. The driver, identified as William Martin Parrott III, 35, of Bryans Road, appeared to be drunk and Moorman stated he observed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. Parrott was also in possession of suspected drugs and a handgun was discovered.
Moorman reported Parrott was administered field sobriety tests and “completed the testing poorly.”
After being taken to the Calvert county Detention Center, correctional deputies located suspect methamphetamine on the defendant.
Parrott was charged with firearm possession with a previous felony conviction, handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of a registered firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and drug possession.
On May 11, Parrott was released after posting $50,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 9.
Huntingtown man charged for posting lewd videos
On May 10, Detective Mike Mudd of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office requested seven misdemeanor charges be filed against a 32-year-old Huntingtown man who allegedly posted homemade videos on a website.
According to charging documents, the videos showed images of women “engaged in sexual activities” and were taken and posted without the women’s consent.
The defendant is identified in court papers as Mitchell William Ruslander, who is charged with three counts each of publishing/distributing obscene material, possession of obscene material with intent to distribute and visual surveillance for prurient intent.
A summons has been issued for Ruslander. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 26.
MARTY MADDEN