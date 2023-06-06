Charles County
La Plata man arrested for alleged stabbing attack
Frank David Clark, 59, of La Plata was arrested on May 30 and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Clark is accused of stabbing another man at a park and ride in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the area at around 5:58 p.m. on May 30 for reports of the assault.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the side of his head and a slash to his neck. The man was transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital for treatment.
Surveillance video allegedly showed Clark walk past the victim before brandishing a cutting instrument and cutting the man on the left side of his neck before fleeing the scene.
Clark has been ordered held without bond since his arrest and is due in Charles County District Court on June 30 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
La Plata man charged with assaulting an officer
Michael Tyrone Thompson Jr, 41, of La Plata was arrested on June 3 and charged with felony assault on an officer and five misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a lawful order and second-degree assault.
At around 10:09 p.m. on Saturday, La Plata Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Charles Street for reports of a disorderly subject. Officers arrived and spotted Thompson on foot in the area of a liquor store on Charles Street and determined he was extremely intoxicated.
Police say Thompson yelled at officers and blocked the drive-thru line of the store while attempting to purchase alcohol from the drive-thru window.
When officers attempted to remove Thompson from the property, he allegedly became belligerent and walked into the middle of the street where he yelled vulgar statements and danced.
Officers attempted to take Thompson in after multiple unsuccessful attempts to remove him from the roadway without physical contact, and during the arrest an officer scraped their knee while wrestling Thompson to the ground.
Thompson was eventually taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court on July 19 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Juvenile arrested in shooting case
A 15-year-old juvenile is in custody after an alleged shooting incident in the 11400 block of Leland Place on May 24.
According to a Charles sheriff’s office press release, the suspect was arrested and charged as an adult with felony attempted murder, felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault and other charges.
Just after 4 p.m. on May 24, officers responded to Leland Place in Waldorf after someone reported the sound of gunshots.
Officers arrived on scene and interviewed a juvenile who reported he was shot at. The juvenile was not injured.
During the investigation, detectives identified a 15-year-old juvenile as a suspect in the case and determined the shooting was a targeted act.
The suspect, who police did not identify by name, is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.
Waldorf man charged in ‘barcode switch’ scheme
Brian Jason Oestringer, 40, of Waldorf was charged on June 3 with felony theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000 and seven misdemeanor theft charges.
Oestringer is accused of stealing approximately $2,500 in merchandise from a home improvement store in the 300 block of Rosewick Road in La Plata.
According to charging documents, he allegedly performed a switch by taking the barcode of a cheaper item off the product and handing it to the cashier.
Oestringer then allegedly told the cashier he had a certain amount of that item in his cart, despite having higher priced merchandise in the cart.
Police say Oestringer also scanned the barcode of lower priced items at self-checkout stations for the amount of items he had in his cart. Documents state Oestringer also failed to scan other items he had placed into his cart.
The thefts allegedly occurred seven times between March and April 2023.
A summons for Oestringer was issued on June 3 and he is due in Charles County District Court before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins on July 17.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park men busted on drug distribution charges
On May 25, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a series of search and seizure warrants on Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park. During the execution of the warrants, Christopher Jujuan Commodore, 24, of Lexington Park was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 23C semi-automatic handgun with extended magazine, plus quantities of suspected oxycodone pills, Suboxone strips and a large quantity of suspected marijuana.
According to a report from the sheriff’s office, in addition to the Glock, several other weapons were found at the residence, including a loaded short-barreled AR-15, a loaded Tarus G3C semi-automatic handgun, two shotguns and multiple firearm magazines and ammunition.
Commodore, who court records show also maintains a residence in Lusby, was charged with seven felonies — firearm possession with a felony conviction, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute cannabis, drug-related possession of firearms, drug distribution with a firearm, plus two counts of firearm/drug trafficking crime. He was also charged with seven misdemeanors.
Deputies also arrested Rahjon Jordan Adams, 23, of Lexington Park. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, firearm/drug trafficking crime and drug possession.
Commodore was ordered held without bond by Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser of the circuit court. A hearing on the charges Commodore faces will be held June 23 in district court.
On May 26 Adams posted $200 and was released. A district court hearing on the charges he faces will be held June 20.
Virginia men face weapons charges
On May 31, Deputy Joseph Senatore conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck on Route 235 in Lexington Park. Senatore reported he stopped the truck after noticing an equipment violation.
During the stop he saw a handgun with an extended magazine stuffed between the passenger seat and center console. The weapon, a Glock 23C, was loaded and more ammunition was found during the vehicle search, along with a Smith and Wesson Walther .22-caliber firearm.
Arrested were Chevis Dominique Smith, 43, of Poquoson, Va., and Jordan Timothy Sturdivant, 31, of Williamsburg, Va.
Smith was charged with having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and handgun in vehicle.
Sturdivant was charged with handgun in vehicle.
Both men posted $5,000 bond and were released. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 24.
Ridge woman charged with animal cruelty
On May 26, Alena Mosier, chief assistant state’s attorney for St. Mary’s County, filed 10 animal cruelty charges against a 29-year-old Ridge woman.
In the charging documents, Mosier alleges the offenses committed by Brittany Ann Vega occurred in July 2022 and involved two shepherd-type dogs. Mosier alleged the defendant “provided unnecessary sustenance” to the dogs, “did not provide necessary vet care” and did not provide necessary drink and proper shelter and protection from the weather.
A court summons was issued May 26 and Vega is supposed to appear in district court July 21.
Unsolved theft probed
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a theft that occurred May 3 at The Beanery in the Hickory Hills Shopping Center in California. The unidentified thief, whose image was captured on surveillance camera, allegedly stole a shop employee’s personal belongings.
“The suspect was riding a bicycle behind the store when he accessed an open door to the business, grabbed the personal belongings and then fled on the bicycle in an unknown direction,” a sheriff’s office report stated.
Anyone with information about this incident that could aid investigators is asked to contact Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 8112, or email casey.hill@stmaryscountymd.gov. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.
To view the surveillance camera image, go to firstsheriff.blogspot.com/2023/06/identity-needed-for-theft-suspect.html.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Calvert man charged with sex abuse and rape
According to court documents filed May 26 by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Mudd, a 38-year-old Prince Frederick man is facing felony charges stemming from the alleged sexual abuse of a female minor.
Mudd said an investigation of the defendant — identified in court papers as Jonathan Francis Huffman — was initiated in February when local authorities received a cyber tip from the FBI. The cyber tip alleged the abuses began when the child was 9.
Mudd stated the sheriff’s office and local social services conducted a joint investigation into the matter. The officer stated in court documents that when Huffman was confronted with the allegations, he “was remorseful and cooperative.”
The detective said the defendant confessed and waived his Miranda rights.
According to court papers, Huffman is charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, plus single counts of second-degree rape, second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault and perverted practice.
Judge Robyn Riddle of district court ordered Huffman held without bond.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 29 in district court. Court records indicate Huffman is being represented by attorney Todd K. Mohink.
Man busted on drug distribution charges
On May 31 Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 26-year-old Brandywine man during a traffic stop on Route 2/4 near White Sands Drive in Lusby.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Gary Ward, deputies stopped a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Avery Dionnie Wills. Agency K9s conducted a sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert for the smell of drugs.
A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 47.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 12.6 grams of suspected marijuana, digital scales and cellphones.
Wills was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, two drug possession charges and one charge of drug paraphernalia possession.
On June 1, he was released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges Wills faces is scheduled for June 30.
Lusby man charged with assault
On May 26, Deputy John Ashley investigated an assault that allegedly occurred at a residence on Bandera Lane in Lusby. Ashley’s investigation revealed Anthony Sodero, 44, of Lusby was alleged to have assaulted and attempted to strangle a 42-year-old woman.
In charging papers, Ashley reported Sodero’s accuser declined medical treatment after the incident.
Sodero was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault. According to court records, after two reviews before Judge Robyn Riddle, Sodero remains jailed on a no-bond status.
A district court hearing on the charges Sodero is facing has been scheduled for June 23.
Alleged car thief, accomplice, charged
On May 30, Deputy Dylan Desantis attempted to stop a 2013 Volkswagen Passat in the Prince Frederick area. The vehicle had been visibly damaged and it matched the description of a car reported stolen in St. Mary’s County.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and began to acceleration over 80 mph on Dares Beach Road.
The vehicle turned right on Arthur King Road and at some point the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies set up a perimeter, deployed drones and used K9 trackers to locate the fleeing driver.
On Double Oak Road, deputies stopped a 2023 Nissan Versa driven by Brezzie Nicole Curtis, 18, of Prince Frederick. According to charging papers, Curtis told deputies she hadn’t seen anyone fleeing on foot and was just out driving.
However, deputies searched the back seat of the Nissan and discovered Bronzton Xavier Carrington, 19, of Prince Frederick, hiding.
Carrington was charged with felony theft and was given six traffic citations including attempt to elude police and failure to stop. He posted $2,000 bond and was released later that day.
Curtis was charged with obstructing and hindering and make a false statement to a police officer. She was released on her own recognizance.
Both Carrington and Curtis have district court hearings scheduled for late July.
MARTY MADDEN