Charles County
Brandywine man charged in pill theft, property destruction
William Sherod III, 53, of Brandywine was charged on April 25 with two felonies for second-degree burglary and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and two misdemeanors for fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property for a January break in.
Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to a pharmacy at the 11000 block of Pembrooke Square in Waldorf for reports of a burglary on the morning of Jan. 14. Officers took a statement from an employee who allegedly noticed the entrance door had been pried open, and damage was observed to the doorknob and deadbolt.
Surveillance footage showed two suspects allegedly stole $1,600 in pills, $200 in cash and caused $800 in damage to the pharmacy.
Sherod was allegedly identified through cellphone records that linked Sherod and a second suspect, Harold Dorman, 35, of Washington, D.C., to several burglaries in Virginia and Maryland.
A warrant for Sherod was served on April 26, and he was ordered held without bond.
Dorman has not been charged in the Waldorf burglary, and is currently being held without bond in Wicomico County on a litany of burglary and theft charges related to alleged incidents in February and April.
Waldorf man, 19, arrested for assault of former girlfriend
Timothy Eldad Smith Jr., 19, of Waldorf was charged with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property on April 25.
Officers with the La Plata Police Department were called to Nanjemoy Drive for reports of an assault.
Officers took a statement from a woman who stated she was in the area to meet with Smith, who was her former boyfriend. According to charging documents, Smith became upset when the woman refused to drive him back to the area of Patuxent Court after the two had broken up.
Smith allegedly took the woman’s cellphone and keys, and at some point the two got out of the car where a physical altercation started. Smith allegedly punched her in the face and struck her several times when the woman landed on the ground. The woman also alleged that Smith choked her while she was on the ground.
Officers noted visible signs of injury to her face and throat from the attack.
An arrest warrant for Smith was served on April 29, who was released on $3,000 bond.
Two arrested for car theft from Waldorf last month
Nakyrareyonna Dotson, 19, of Waldorf and Rashaad Jamaal Harrell, 29, of Glenarden were arrested on April 25 and charged with felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000
In the morning of April 25, deputies were called to the 3600 block of Bainbridge Drive for the reports of a suspicious vehicle. A search of the plates allegedly returned that the car had been reported stolen to the Metropolitan Police Department on April 21.
Deputies followed the vehicle to the 3600 block of Yorktown Drive when the arrests were made. Charging documents state that Harrell testified that the vehicle belonged to a family member that he knew wanted it returned.
Dotson was released on her own recognizance on April 25, while Harrell was released on his own the following day.
Replica handgun recovered from county middle school
Charles sheriff’s deputies recovered a replica handgun from a student at Milton Somers Middle School, according to a press release from the office.
The alleged weapon was sighted at 3:30 p.m. on April 28, when a student on a school bus observed the weapon in another student’s book bag. The student reported the information to a parent, who then notified police.
A school resource officer identified the student who allegedly possessed the handgun, which later turned out to be a BB gun.
The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.
Anyone with tips is asked to contact Sgt. Morgan at 301-932-2222, or contact the Charles County Public Schools confidential tip line at 301-302-8305. Tipsters can also contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man charged with theft of vape store
Kevin Vincent Bonds, 49, of Lexington Park was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and second-degree burglary after police responded to the Vape Planet in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road on April 27.
According to charging papers, Bonds was the “lookout” for an accomplice after a masked person smashed the front glass of the business with a rock.
Bonds, who was not wearing a mask, then allegedly disabled an external camera.
The two allegedly left the business together after the theft. The owner reported $6,337 in missing merchandise, including cigarettes, vape batteries, grinders, digital scales, CBD cartridges and cigarette filters.
Man, 21, charged with robbery and assault
Anthony Albern Rice Jr., 21, of Lexington Park was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery after police responded to a hospital where a male victim had a laceration above his left eye, multiple abrasions on his left cheek and ear and blood on his shirt on April 18.
The alleged 21-year-old victim said he left the Jughead Liquor store when two males got out of a black SUV and assaulted him and stole his jacket, shoes and cellphone.
The alleged victim identified Rice as one of his assailants, along with Rice’s 13-year-old nephew. Both had been wearing ski masks but removed them during the assault, the alleged victim said.
The alleged victim said his girlfriend has broken up with Rice about a month before the incident.
Lusby man charged with theft
Richard A. Nolan, 34, of Lusby was charged with felony theft scheme of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor theft of between $100 and $1,500 after police responded to the Walmart in California on April 21.
A woman employee reported that a man was running outside of the business with a shopping cart, which was later found to have two computers, clothing and two chicken sandwiches. The value of those items was $1,417. Another woman employee reported that Nolan had walked out of the store without paying for a $159 air fryer two days earlier.
Ridge couple charged with child abuse, assault
Stephen Scott Clark, 59, and Roxanne Clark, 46, were charged following an alleged incident that involved their 17-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter on April 26.
Stephen Clark was trying to give his son a haircut, and he didn’t want one. Stephen Clark allegedly pushed and slapped his son and hit him in the shoulder, and also allegedly hit his daughter on the head.
Roxanne Clark allegedly pushed her daughter and shook her. The girl allegedly tried to intervene because her brother didn’t want his hair cut. The boy and the girl had visible injuries on their heads, according to the charging document.
After police responded to their Ridge home, Stephen Clark was charged with two counts of felony child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor assault. Roxanne Clark was charged with one count of felony child abuse and one count of misdemeanor assault. Both were released on their own recognizance on April 27.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
St. Mary’s woman faces child neglect, drunk driving charges
Shortly before midnight on April 24, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Murphy stopped a vehicle that had crossed the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge into Calvert due to a tag light being out. Two adult females and two children — ages 9 and 6 — were in the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Margaret Ann Hale, 27, of Lexington Park, appeared intoxicated, Murphy reported in charging papers. When asked, Hale declined to perform field sobriety and preliminary breath tests.
Hale was charged with neglect of a minor and issued seven traffic citations, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol plus DUI and DWI while transporting a minor. After a bail review on April 25, Hale posted $5,000 bond.
Anne Arundel man jailed for alleged gun pointing
On April 23, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy A. Morrison responded to Sunderland to take a report about an incident that allegedly occurred the previous day. A man alleged that Curtis Lee Millsap II, 37, of Lothian “pulled a gun on him” outside Sunderland Elementary School during a child custody change, Morrison wrote in charging papers. The exchange turned into a verbal argument. A female witness corroborated the victim’s story.
Charging papers stated that when Millsap allegedly displayed the weapon, the other man ran away, dropping the key to his business during the flight. Later, a search of the area failed to locate the keys.
A warrant was served on Millsap on April 26 and he was charged with first-degree assault. After two bail reviews, Millsap was ordered held without bond. Should he be released, Millsap has been ordered by a judge not to intimidate, contact or harass the victim. A preliminary hearing on the charges has been scheduled for May 27 in district court.
Brothers busted for drugs, guns
With warrants signed by a circuit court judge, deputies from the Calvert sheriff’s office executed searches leading to the arrests of John Colin Abner, 24, and Brandon James Abner, 19, both of Chesapeake Beach.
Detective Andrew Ridgely reported in court documents that deputies uncovered over 700 grams of suspected marijuana plus quantities of suspected cocaine and LSD. Several weapons, including three “ghost guns,” were found in the residence, along with ammunition, three digital scales, cash and three cellphones.
During the raid, Frederick Robert Abner II, 32, of North Beach showed up at the residence and was ordered to leave by police. Ridgely stated Frederick Abner instead began to hinder the deputies’ work. He was arrested and charged with obstructing/hindering and failure to obey police orders. He later posted $2,500 bond and was released.
John Abner was charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and two counts each of possession of a rifle with a felony conviction, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, drugs/firearms possession and committing a firearm/drug trafficking crime. On Monday his bond was set at $25,000.
Brandon Abner was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, two counts of committing a firearm/drug trafficking crime and three charges of firearm possession with a felony conviction. His bond was set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 31 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN