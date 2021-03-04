Charles County
Man dies in car crash
A man is dead following a one-vehicle crash at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, in Waldorf.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Ford F-350 was traveling north when it went over a curb, struck a light pole, signs and a marked police car, which was parked and unoccupied in a parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of Crain Highway.
The driver, Luis Roberto Flores Guerrero, 35, of Temple Hills, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck, a 41-year-old man from Temple Hills, was not injured and was able to flag down a passerby to call 911.
Brandywine man faces child porn charges
Marc Christopher Brown Jr., 27, of Brandywine was recently charged with 16 misdemeanor child pornography charges.
Brown was arrested on a warrant Feb. 23 while in custody. The charges stem from Dec. 12, 2019, in the 4400 block of Southern Business Park Drive in White Plains. According to a court document, police found 843 images and videos on two thumb drives. Some of the youth were as young as 2-to-4 years old, the document states.
Brown was ordered held without bond on numerous other charges on June 18, 2020, including kidnapping and home invasion. Brown has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for armed robbery and possession of child pornography in 2016. He has trials scheduled for May 25 on kidnapping and home invasion charges and May 28 on child porn charges.
Two men charged with theft of vehicles
Michael D. Hutchinson of Washington, D.C., and Leslie A. Joseph of Fort Washington were each recently charged with felony theft for taking a vehicle.
Hutchinson, 38, was arrested Feb. 27 in the 500 block of Gerry Court in Waldorf when police responded to a report of trespassing. Hutchinson, who had been banging on a door and wouldn’t leave the property, was arrested when the vehicle he had been driving, a gray Toyota Yaris, was reported stolen in Falls Church, Va., on Feb. 25.
Joseph, 36, failed to return a 2017 Nissan Rogue on Feb. 9 to Sheeny Nissan in Waldorf when his credit was denied, a court document states. Joseph put $500 down on the vehicle and was allowed to drive it home. He later then allegedly fled to South Carolina.
Waldorf man charged with stealing puppy from woman
Mark Chapman of Waldorf was issued a summons for felony theft after he allegedly stole a Maltese puppy from Tykecia Duncan of Waldorf.
Duncan filed a report that stated Chapman took the dog on Feb. 17. She valued the dog at $2,750.
Several indicted by grand jury
Charles County recently handed down numerous indictments.
Harold L. Turley III, 24, of Bryans Road was indicted for the murder of Frederick Markeith Young on Jan. 19.
Paul G. Lyles Jr., 30, of Waldorf was indicted for attempted rape and sexual solicitation of a minor.
Justin McArthur Walker, 40, of Laurel was indicted for rape and misdemeanor assault.
Clarence Henry Henderson, 29, of Waldorf was indicted for four felonies, including second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, child abuse and a sex offense.
Other indictments include: Antonio Lamar Carter, 20, of White Plains for first-degree assault and eight misdemeanors, including assault, firearms violations and reckless endangerment; Peter M. Leo, 46, of Indian Head for felony assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and use of a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime; Curtis Ray Pierce, 52, of Indian Head for felony robbery and misdemeanor assault and theft; Crevonte R. Proctor, 48, of Washington, D.C., for three felony assault charges and seven misdemeanors; Melissa Marie Russell, 34, of Waldorf for felony burglary and misdemeanor assault and malicious destruction of property; Cameron Alexander Smith, 31, of Washington, D.C., for three felony assaults; and Kobe Shahim Ellis, 20, of Bryans Road for felony burglary and three misdemeanors. In addition, a 17-year-old Waldorf boy and a 16-year-old La Plata boy were co-indicted for three felonies, including armed robbery, robbery and assault, along with 11 misdemeanors.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Criminal activity not suspected in Bailey fire
A fire in Bushwood that destroyed about 25 vintage cars belonging to former St. Mary’s Commissioner William “Eddie” Bailey remains under investigation, however fire marshal investigators asserted they do not believe criminal activity was involved.
“There is no evidence of, nor do we believe there is criminal activity involved,” Maryland State Fire Marshal spokesperson Oliver Alkire said on Monday, adding it will “be difficult to pinpoint the exact cause” of the fire due to the amount of destruction.
The Feb. 19 fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage to both the detached garage and the vintage cars collected by the former commissioner, who died in December.
Man indicted for fatal crash, alleged assaults on lawmen
A Waldorf man who police said was involved in a fiery crash in December that killed a 23-year-old Waldorf man on Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall was indicted on intoxicated vehicular homicide charges, as well as assault charges for allegedly punching, spitting and kicking lawmen at the scene.
Joseph Marvin Swann, 39, now faces vehicular homicide charges alleging he had been impaired by drugs and alcohol during the crash which lead to the death of Ian Raymond Tahtinen, who had also been driving northbound on Three Notch Road that day, according to police.
In addition to the homicide charges, Swann faces DUI traffic offenses.
Employee thefts from Walmart salon alleged
A Waldorf woman faces theft charges following police’s investigation into missed deposits at a salon located in the Walmart store in California, where she was a manager.
Charging papers say police found a total of $916.79 in missing deposits from the salon where Soniece Holton, 43, and another woman who has not been charged, had been working and were supposed to make deposits on a nightly basis.
Holton had been fired in December, but told police she was being held accountable because the money went missing under her watch, and would not go into further detail about how the cash went missing, charging papers say.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Huntingtown man sentenced for cat killing
A Huntingtown man who pleaded guilty to one count of felony aggravated animal cruelty last November was sentenced Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court. The defendant, Matthew James Baker, 30, was sentenced to three years in jail with all but two years suspended. Baker was also given five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $520 restitution to the cat owner.
According to a statement from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, on April 23 Deputy James Sturdivant and Deputy Tristen Plant responded to the defendant’s residence for a report of animal cruelty.
“Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 7-month-old black and brown cat named Rose in a trash bag outside the property,” the statement read. The cat had sustained severe blunt force trauma consistent with having been repeatedly beaten with a metal object. The feline was euthanized.
“Further investigation revealed that ... Baker had chased the cat into a bedroom at the home and beaten the cat to death,” the state’s attorney’s office reported.
Former band boosters treasurer pleads guilty
A Chesapeake Beach woman entered a guilty plea last month to a single count of felony theft scheme of over $10,000, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office reported.
The defendant, Barbara Davis, 52, was charged following an investigation into financial problems brought to light last summer by Northern High School officials regarding the school’s band boosters. According to court documents, Detective William Beisel was contacted in late June by Principal Steve Williams, who told the investigator that Russell Bly, the school’s band teacher, had spoken to him in reference to an alleged theft.
Bly told Beisel that a new band boosters treasurer was appointed “and needed information to access the NHS band Boosters’ bank account,” Beisel stated. “Bly advised that during this transition it was learned that Davis had been taking money out of the NHS Band Boosters bank account and using the money for personal reasons.”
Beisel stated in charging papers that Davis allegedly admitted to her successor that she had been borrowing cash from the band boosters’ account since 2017 and “she already had a plan in place to pay back the money, by paying $700 a month.”
In a state’s attorney’s office press release, the total amount allegedly misappropriated by Davis during her tenure as the organization’s treasurer was determined by investigators to be $18,937.06.
Sentencing for Davis is set for June 11 in Calvert County Circuit Court. The state’s attorney’s office reported the charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail and/or a $10,000 fine.
MARTY MADDEN