Charles County
Two men face multiple assault charges
Two Newburg men were arrested and charged with four felony assaults each after a high-speed chase on May 6. Kenneth Gordon Wills, 42, and Michael Larry Worthy III, 24, were arrested after police responded to a report of a fight at Caroline and Jennie drives in La Plata at 8 p.m.
According to a court document, a female victim returned from a store and Wills chased her with his vehicle and tried to strike her vehicle. After her vehicle stopped, someone struck her vehicle with a metal pole, several people surrounded the vehicle and swung a machete four times. A rear passenger window was broken, a 3-year-old had small cuts to the face and glass was found in a 4-year-old girl’s hair, along with $600 in damage to a Nissan Rogue.
Worthy was a passenger in Wills’ vehicle, the court document states. The female victim and her male passenger exited the Rogue and a struggle ensued. The woman had a swollen black eye and the man had small cuts above his left eye and bruising to his right eye. The incident was a continuation of an earlier incident in the 600 block of Piscataway Court, which was an assault between neighbors at 6:39 p.m.
AT&T theft reported
Franklin Lee-Gerald Swinnie, 21, of Washington, D.C., was charged with one count each of felony and misdemeanor theft after he allegedly entered an AT&T store on Route 301 with an unknown male and stole four iPhones and two iPads valued at $4,290.
Swinnie was interviewed May 7 in the Prince George’s County jail, where he allegedly admitted to the thefts. He was allegedly involved in several thefts at AT&T and Verizon stores in multiple jurisdictions.
Vehicle theft alleged
Sheila Marie Hearn, 46, of Waldorf was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing a green 2015 Kia Soul from a residence in the 12500 block of Mirkwood Lane in Waldorf on Aug. 21.
Hearn and a roommate of the female victim struggled after Hearn put the key to the vehicle in her bra. The roommate recovered the key, but Hearn found a spare key and fled. A summons was issued.
Gas station theft, assault investigated
Kevin Lee McClam, 20, of Brandywine was charged with felony armed robbery and felony assault and six misdemeanors after he allegedly stole $232 from the Crown gas station in Indian Head and threatened a female employee.
Indictments issued
Deon Watkins, 49, of Washington, D.C., was indicted on two murder counts and one count of firearm possession by a convicted felon, along with two misdemeanor firearms charges, in the deaths of Kandeon Meisha Niravanh, 24, and Genesis Garrett, 22, on Jan. 21 in the Hanover Court area of Waldorf.
Tristan Thigpen, 35, of Brandywine was indicted on two felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor and ordered held without bond on May 7. According to the state courts website, Thigpen faces similar charges in Prince George’s County, including sex abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and second-degree assault.
Delonte Dewayne Young, 43, of Clinton was indicted on one count of theft between $25,000 and $100,000 after he allegedly engaged in a theft scheme and stole $31,271 from a White Plains AutoZone between Aug. 27 and Nov. 22 last year. According to a court document, Young used his position as store manager to “return” 599 items to customers and kept the cash.
Dwayne Russ Peyton Jr., 31, of Capitol Heights was indicted on felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor rogue and vagabond. A video showed him driving a Honda CRV, which matched the description of a vehicle that he had been arrested for stealing, a court document states. A court document states that Peyton stole $1,630 in tools and equipment from a Mercedes cargo van. He was served with a summons on Dec. 22 but failed to appear for a May 3 pretrial hearing and an arrest warrant was issued.
Keyshawn Danze Harrison, 19, of Baltimore was indicted on two felony charges each of armed robbery, robbery and assault, along with one felony theft charge from $1,500 to $25,000 and seven misdemeanors.
Thomas Anthony Hubbard, 36, of Waldorf was indicted on a felony theft charge of between $1,500 and $25,000.
Robert Samuel Shackleford, 19, of Hughesville was indicted on three felony assault charges along with six misdemeanors.
Avante Kenneth Tazewell, 19, of Accokeek was indicted for one felony assault and one misdemeanor assault.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary's County
Animal control, police uncover alleged dogfighting encampment
Proceedings are ongoing in a dogfighting case where police had arrested a Woodbridge, Va., man for alleged dogfighting in March following a February investigation into an encampment where several pitbulls and a Rottweiler were held with large chains.
The encampment was discovered in woods near a clearing for SMECO power lines off Chaptico Road, according to charging papers filed against Damien T. Wilson, 48, who runs a "pet supplies" company called "D B Doggin." It included a total of 11 dogs, which were seized, sharpened plastic objects believe to be dog fighting "break sticks," small igloos and barrels for the dogs to sleep in, and AstroTurf carpeting, underneath which pools of dried blood were found by lawmen and animal control officers.
Soon after the dogs were seized and as the investigation continued in search of the owner of the dogs, Wilson called animal control and asked, "Who stole my dogs," charging papers say. He was arrested and charged in March with 52 animal violations, including 11 dogfighting felonies, and later released on bail.
Mechanicsville man accused of assaulting wife, daughter
A Mechanicsville man faces two second-degree assault charges on allegations he assaulted his wife as well as his daughter, who allegedly attempted to break up the fight, last Friday.
David L. Hutchinson, 49, was later released following his arrest after police spoke with his wife who said he had pulled her out of bed and assaulted her in an argument over infidelity, causing her nose to bleed, charging papers say, and proceeded to injure his daughter as she attempted to break up the situation.
Hutchinson told police he had thrown things after hearing his wife say "I love you" to somebody on the phone, but did not injure either his wife or daughter, charging papers say.
Squatting in on-market home alleged
A 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary after a real estate agent and potential home buyer contacted police to report signs there was an intruder in a house off Barefoot Drive in California on Tuesday, charging papers allege.
Meghann Abraham was later released after the investigation, where police entered the house and located her high school diploma, documents, a cigarette butt and a photo of her with her high school sports team taped to the refrigerator, charging papers say. The shower appeared to still be drying, and there were window screens missing from the house.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
On the afternoon of May 5, Maryland State Police Trooper Phillip Kaitz responded to a lookout for a Ford F-150 that was being driven erratically on southbound Route 2/4 in the Huntingtown area. Kaitz followed the truck to Prince Frederick, making a traffic stop on Costley Way.
The driver, identified as Mark Thomas Plitt, 30, of Lusby, “was unable to perform the standardized field sobriety tests satisfactorily,” Kaitz stated in the charging papers.
A deputy at the traffic stop observed a passenger identified as Dawn K. Milstead, 57, of Lusby, “attempting to hide a hypodermic syringe." Milstead became uncooperative and was handcuffed, Kaitz reported.
A search of Kaitz yielded over 30 capsules of suspected heroin. A search of the vehicle yielded four hypodermic needles containing suspected heroin residue as well as other drug paraphernalia.
Milstead allegedly began swearing at the officers and resist arrest. She attempted to bite one of the state troopers, according to charging documents. Milstead was taken to the detention center, where she kicked a correctional deputy, Kaitz reported.
Milstead was charged with two counts each of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and second-degree assault and count each of CDS possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A hearing on the charges will be held in district court Aug. 2.
According to court records, Plitt was charged with one count of CDS possession not marijuana and issued several traffic citations, including driving while impaired, driving without a license and negligent driving.
Tinted window leads to drug arrest
Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Christopher Murphy reported in court documents that on May 7 he stopped a Toyota Avalon at the Route 2/4 and Chapline Place intersection in Prince Frederick because the vehicle appeared to be in violation of the state’s visible light transmission limits due to the dark tints of its windows. The driver, Vaughan Cornell Mackall, 42, of Chesapeake Beach, acknowledged that he needed to remove the tint.
A check of Mackall’s record revealed past drug charges, Murphy stated in court documents. Because of that, the deputy requested a K-9 unit respond to the scene and conduct a search of Mackall’s vehicle.
The search yielded a “white powder residue” suspected to be methylenedioxy-methamphetamine,” a Schedule 1 narcotic. Murphy also received information from the sheriff’s office’s drug enforcement unit that their investigators believed Mackall was “currently selling narcotics,” the deputy stated in charging papers. Nearly 6 grams of “off-white crystals” were confiscated by deputies along with the suspect’s cellphone.
Mackall was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. He was released May 7 after posting $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges will be held June 6 in district court.
Court records show Mackall is employed as a custodial services worker with Calvert County Public Schools.
Soap swipers make clean getaway
On April 29, Deputy Peter Aurich responded to CVS Pharmacy on Ward Road in Dunkirk for a report of a theft. Store management told Aurich that a man and woman entered the store, pulled out a large shopping bag and filled it up with numerous containers of Dove brand soap and body wash. The pair then left the store without paying for the merchandise. Witnesses said they got into a gray, two-door sedan with Maryland tags and fled the area.
Anyone with information to aid investigators may contact Crime Solvers, which provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Calvert sheriff’s office issues advisory to bay boaters
The U.S. Coast Guard in coordination with federal, state and local agencies has established a "Safety and Security Zone" for the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal in the Chesapeake Bay. This exclusion zone is necessary to help ensure public safety and security. The zone prohibits vessels and persons from entering a well-defined area of 500 yards in all directions around the Cove Point LNG Terminal at Cove Point.
The safety and security zone excludes recreational vessels, fishing vessels or other small craft and unauthorized vessels from areas around docked ships at the terminal, extending piers, and nearby shoreline. The exclusion zones are well-marked with signs on surrounding piers, buoys and other structures visible day and night.
Security personnel, land and waterside enforce the safety and security zones at all times. In accordance with general regulations, any entry into or movement within this zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Coast Guard. Any violators that encroach this zone are expected to be boarded by U.S. Coast Guard and/or law enforcement. Violations of these regulations are punishable to include a fine of $32,500 in addition to possible criminal charges.
MARTY MADDEN