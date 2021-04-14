Charles County
Pennsylvania man charged with stealing truck
A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty in 2019 to attempting to elude police and was fined $557 but has failed to pay was recently charged with stealing a pickup truck.
Victoriano J. Villanueva, 33, of Philadelphia, faces a felony theft charge and multiple other offenses, including going 72 mph in a 45-mph zone, driving on a suspended out-of-state license, attaching an unauthorized plate, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, reckless driving, negligent driving and attempting to elude a police officer.
According to a court document, Villanueva was stopped by officer Charles P. McCue at 11:05 p.m. on April 2 while driving southbound on Mattawoman Beantown Road. McCue said he detected a strong odor of marijuana during the initial stop and later found 21 grams of marijuana in the vehicle. Villanueva said he was injured and had a white bandage on the left side of his face.
When McCue asked for his driver license and registration, Villanueva allegedly sped off in a tan Ford F-250 pickup that was reported stolen out of Stafford, Va. He then made a u-turn when he spotted an officer at Thomas Stone High School and eventually surrendered at a red light, the document states. The vehicle displayed a temporary tag out of Virginia that belonged to a Jeep.
Villanueva posted $2,000 bail on April 3. A trial date was set for 2:30 p.m. on June 16.
Waldorf man, 27, gets head stuck in ex-girlfriend’s window
Devonta Brown, 27, of Waldorf was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property after police had to free him from his ex-girlfriend’s apartment window.
Police arrived in the 3000 block of October Place on April 7 shortly after 7 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress. Brown was found on the roof with his head inside an apartment window, a court document states. The victim said Brown, whom she had been dating on-and-off but had subsequently cut off all communication with, threw rocks at her window and knocked on her door at 3 a.m. and was escorted off the property by police.
When police found him after 7 a.m., they freed his head and arrested him without incident. A screen valued at $100 was damaged. Brown was released on his own recognizance. The victim had obtained a one-year protection order against Brown on July 12, 2017, after he allegedly broke the windshield of her vehicle.
Man charged with vehicle theft
A man who said Kurt Douglas Woods stole his 2014 Honda Accord filed a complaint against him on April 7.
Darius Sanchez of Indian Head said he hired Woods, 36, of Bryans Road to repair his vehicle. But Woods took off with the car, Sanchez alleged in a court document, and refused to return it even though Sanchez said he begged him.
Woods pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors previously, including escape while on work release in 2018 and second-degree assault in 2017. He also was found guilty of driving a vehicle without an owner’s consent in 2016 and driving or attempting to drive while under the influence in 2007. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 2.
Man faces gun, drug charges
Malik Juwan Yates, 24, of Bryans Road was charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute and six misdemeanors, including possession of stolen gun.
Police arrested Yates shortly after 1 a.m. on April 5 when he was stopped by a state trooper in an unmarked patrol car on southbound Route 301. According to a court document, a blue Acura TL that Yates was driving was pulled over for having an inoperative headlight and tag light. Police allegedly found 15 acetaminophen/codeine pills and 213 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm handgun stolen out of Montgomery County, ammunition for the 9 mm and a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson and two digital scales.
Yates was released on his own recognizance.
Indictments issued by grand jury
The following people were recently indicted by a grand jury.
Maurice Alexander Pr’out, 26, of Goldsboro, N.C., for first-degree murder, felony assault and seven misdemeanors in relation to the shooting death of 28-year-old California resident Tre Thomas Wilburn on March 11.
Aushi Love Kennedy, 25, of Accokeek for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and possession of drug production equipment.
Dominique Casey Hancock, 33, of Port Tobacco for felony assault and misdemeanor assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Melissa Marie Russell, 35, of Waldorf for felony and misdemeanor assault and displaying a weapon with the intent of injuring someone.
William Smothers, 31, of Waldorf for felony theft of between $1,500 to $25,000 and misdemeanor burglary, rogue/vagabond and malicious destruction of property.
Earl Preston Burns Jr., 60, of Nanjemoy for felony burglary and misdemeanor assault, theft, burglary and malicious destruction of property.
Caleb M. Soptelean
St. Mary’s County
Woman accused of attempted stabbing
Police responded to a reported assault involving a knife on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old Lexington Park woman who allegedly attempted to stab her ex-boyfriend, who she was in an argument with, with a steak knife.
Latoya Sewell was arrested on a first-degree assault charge alleging she attempted to stab the man multiple times in the yard at a Winding Way address, charging papers allege.
DNA swab leads to burglary charge
An investigation into the disappearance of a generator from a shed in February 2020 has been resolved with the charging of a 20-year-old whose DNA matched samples left at the shed, according to police.
Gerald Issiah Wade faces a second-degree burglary charge in relation to the incident where a 400-watt generator was missing from a Midway Drive home in Lexington Park. A DNA swab from a window on the back of the shed that had been forced open matched Wade’s DNA, according to charging papers. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Woman arrested for indecent exposure
A Lexington Park woman faces indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charges after police responded to a reported individual hitting a car and door with a metal pole on Sunday.
Charging papers allege that Ashley James, 35, smelled of an alcoholic beverage and was let go after she had calmed down initially, but then entered an apartment off Liberty Street in Lexington Park and began screaming out the window before taking a step outside with only a bra on. She was arrested and transported to the hospital, where she told police she was “back to reality” and asked why she was under arrest, charging papers say.
Dan Belson
Calvert County
Charles man charged with Calvert assault
On April 5, Calvert sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to a residence on Comptrollers Court in Prince Frederick for the report of an assault involving a firearm. Arriving units learned a man and woman were involved in a physical altercation. The altercation extended to an area outside the house in view of several adults and children.
In the charging papers, Cpl. William Rector reported a witness saw the man, identified as Tremaine Antonio Puller, 35, of Waldorf, chase the woman around a parked sport utility vehicle while brandishing a handgun.
Police separated the two individuals. Puller denied retrieving his firearm but did confirm he had a gun inside a lockbox in his vehicle. A consent search of the vehicle yielded a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber.
“It was further determined that the suspect does not possess a firearms concealed carry permit,” Rector stated in court documents.
Puller was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, crime of violence with minors present and five weapons charges. He is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges will be held May 5 in district court.
Lusby woman charged with alleged theft
A 42-year-old Lusby woman is facing a felony charge of theft of over $1,500 to under $25,000 related to an incident that allegedly occurred last May.
According to charges submitted by Calvert Assistant State’s Attorney Michael A. Gerst, the defendant, Dawn Marie Krause, alleged stole $1,700 worth of various items from one Lusby resident, stole $532 in cash from another man and assaulted him.
Krause was additionally charged with theft from $100 to under $1,500 and second-degree assault. She was served a summons on April 9, according to court records. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 28 in district court.
Woman, a fugitive from Virginia, nabbed in Calvert
On April 8, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of a fugitive from Virginia. She was identified in court papers as Kolbie Leonee Tracy, 32, of Temple Hills.
According to court documents, Tracy is wanted in Fairfax County on forgery and embezzlement charges. She was held without bond. The day after her arrest, Tracy voluntarily waived extradition, court records stated.
New response unit added
Calvert County Behavioral Health recently launched Calvert Crisis Response, a comprehensive mobile crisis team available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide immediate, onsite crisis intervention and debriefing services.
Developed with the assistance of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert Crisis Response is dispatched to emergency behavioral health calls in an effort to de-escalate these crises and immediately connect individuals to a team of trained professionals.
The crisis response team, which includes a medical provider, a therapist, and a peer recovery specialist, helps to streamline access to behavioral health services, as well as provide same-day treatment for opioid misuse.
Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. The mobile crisis team can be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628 or www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org.
Marty Madden