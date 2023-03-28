Charles County
Teacher indicted for sex crimes
David Warren Henson Jr., 53, of Waldorf was indicted on two felony counts of sex abuse of a minor and soliciting child pornography on March 24.
Henson, a former teacher at Grace Lutheran Church School, was arrested on March 5 by Charles sheriff’s officers after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged relative over a two-year period that began in fall 2020.
Charging documents state that Henson sexually assaulted the teen multiple times at a home in Waldorf. He was accused of inappropriately touching the teenager and forcing her to engage in oral sex with him as well as pressuring the teen to send illicit photos and videos of herself to him.
Henson has been held in the Charles County Detention Center since his arrest and is due in Charles County Circuit Court on April 21.
Waldorf man indicted for robbery, assaulted
Tyquan Deshawn Freeman, 30, of Waldorf was handed a seven-count indictment for felony armed robbery, felony robbery, felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and three weapons and assault-related misdemeanors on March 24.
Freeman was arrested on March 3 after an alleged assault in the 6400 block of Bear Court in Waldorf. Charles County sheriff’s officer Justin Bonaccorsy responded to the scene and interviewed a woman who identified herself as a relative to Freeman and accused him of choking her after the two argued.
Charging documents state that Freeman grabbed a 4.5-inch steak knife and threatened the woman’s life before leaving the home in a family member’s Mercedes, valued at $3,615.
Freeman was taken to the Charles County Detention Center and was ordered held without bond on March 6. He is due in Charles County Circuit Court on April 21.
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Rodney James Mack, 56, of Waldorf was arrested on March 21 and charged with one felony count of first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Charles sheriff’s officers were notified on March 20 of the alleged assault on March 19 in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf. According to charging documents, Mack is accused of striking a woman in the back and her left thigh with his hands and choking her from behind.
Officers reported observing physical bruising around the woman’s neck and the woman reported a knot on her left thigh from the alleged assault.
Charging documents did not state an approximate time of when the assault took place.
An arrest warrant was served on March 21 and Mack was released on his own recognizance on March 22. He is due back in Charles County District Court on April 21.
District Heights man charged with theft
Timothy Stewart, 60, of District Heights was charged on March 24 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Stewart is accused of entering a store in the 3300 block of Western Parkway in Waldorf and packed a cart with $1,505 worth of items and concealing them in a red Marshall’s bag. Documents allege Stewart exited the store without paying.
He was identified by a loss prevention officer at the store who implicated Stewart in a similar alleged theft from another store in Laurel.
A summons for Stewart was issued on march 24 and he is due in Charles County District court on May 8.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Jury convicts man of attempted murder
On March 23, St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) announced a circuit court jury convicted Austin Dylan Winbush, 23, of Capitol Heights on charges of first-degree attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and wear carry and transport of a loaded handgun stemming from a May 5, 2021, shooting in Lexington Park.
The case was investigated by Cpl. Christopher Ditoto of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and prosecuted by Jeff Maylor of the state’s attorney’s office. Winbush was represented by the office of the public defender.
The trial was presided over by Judge Amy D. Lorenzini.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 25.
Mechanicsville man charged with kidnapping
A 22-year-old Mechanicsville man was charged March 14 with the alleged kidnapping of a woman with whom he had been in a relationship. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 9 in the Leonardtown area.
In court documents, Cpl. Taylore Nauman of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stated the accuser reported, while he was in a vehicle’ driver’s seat and she was in the front passenger seat, the defendant, Antonio Lavonh Brothers, struck her in the forehead with a handgun handle two or three times and shoved the barrel of the gun into her mouth while yelling at her, calling her a liar.
Brothers removed the gun barrel from the woman’s mouth, rolled down the driver’s side window and allegedly fired a shot into the air.
Brothers is alleged to have hit the woman a few more times before she was freed, which took place after her husband arrived at the scene. The accuser told Nauman she believes Brothers was going to kill her.
According to court records, Brothers was charged with kidnapping, first- and second-degree assault, firearm use in a violent crime and several other weapons charges, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.
Brothers was served an arrest warrant March 14 and initially held without bond. Court records show district court Judge Karen Christy Holt released Brothers on his own recognizance the following day. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 4 in district court.
Lexington Park man faces felony theft charges
On March 16, Deputy James Morgan of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office filed a charge of felony theft against a Lexington Park man in connection with an alleged incident reported Feb. 6.
George Houston Russell Jr., 53, was charged with stealing two manual conveyors from a discount store in California.
Morgan stated in charging papers the conveyors were recovered a few days after being reported stolen from a used auto parts business in Hollywood. Video footage from that business showed the registration plate of the vehicle which dropped off the stolen items. The vehicle was traced to Russell. A summons was issued March 16.
A district court hearing on the charge is scheduled for May 12.
Mechanicsville man charged with assaults
On March 21, Deputy Trevor Teague of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Garfield Emmanuel Frederick, 59, of Mechanicsville on assault charges. Frederick’s accusers are two women who told police the defendant threatened them with a kitchen knife. One of the women said she was threatened twice and Frederick told her he would kill her.
According to court records, Frederick was charged with three counts each of first- and second-degree assault. He was initially held without bond. On March 22, Judge James L. Tanavage released Frederick on his own recognizance. The defendant was told not to harass the women.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 20.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Lusby man indicted for allegedly abusing child
On March 20, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a five-count indictment against a 64-year-old Lusby man, charging him with sex abuse of a minor.
According to Detective Joshua Buck, the charges against Theodore Frederick Harris followed an interview with the 14-year-old female accuser at a local child advocacy center.
On Feb. 24, Harris surrendered to deputies at his residence. Buck stated in court documents that Harris admitted to the incidents alleged by his accuser.
The indictment charges Harris with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. Harris remained in jail without bond this week.
The case is being prosecuted by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office. It could go to trial in September.
Lusby man indicted for assault
On March 20, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a four-count indictment against a 32-year-old Lusby man in connection with the Feb. 22 assault of a woman.
Deputy Brenna Hudson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence for a report of an assault in progress.
Hudson stated in charging papers a man wielding a knife was straddling a woman, who was laying on her back. The man was ordered several times to drop the knife but failed to comply. A deputy then used a Taser on the man, who was arrested and taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment.
The man was identified in court documents as Sheldan H. Simeina. Neighbors told investigators they had tried to stop the assault prior to police arrival.
Simeina was indicted for first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and committing a crime of violence with a minor present. He remained jailed on a no-bond status this week.
The case is being prosecuted by Anthony R. Navalaney of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office. It could go to trial in September.
Port Republic woman charged with theft scheme
On March 22, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Tyrell Claggett responded to a Prince Frederick restaurant for a report of an alleged ongoing theft scheme.
According to information Claggett included in charging papers, an employee, identified as Lauren N. Washington-Paige, 33, of Port Republic, was accused of stealing over $6,100 in cash that was supposed to be deposited in the business’s bank.
Claggett said the accuser, “showed multiple months of documentation showing Lauren taking from the business and not taking money deposits to the bank.” The alleged thefts occurred from last December to this month.
The deputy said in court documents that Washington-Paige admitted she had been stealing money. Her statement was recorded on the deputy’s agency body camera, according to court documents.
Washington-Paige was charged with felony theft scheme and felony theft. She was released on her own recognizance.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 26.
Pair busted for guns and drugs
On March 18, Deputy Nick Savick of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Chesapeake Beach after observing a violation. Upon making contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected.
According to Savick, the passenger, Khamari Michael Ruffin, 21 of Fort Washington, handed deputies two marijuana cigarettes and fled on foot. Ruffin was located and apprehended a short time later. Investigation revealed Ruffin was wanted on a felony warrant through Fairfax County, Va.
A search of the vehicle yielded over 400 grams of suspected marijuana, 36 LSD tablets, a loaded Glock and a large amount of cash.
The driver of the vehicle, Diamond Jean Booze, 24 of Upper Marlboro, was wanted by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Ruffin was charged with two drug possession counts and four weapons violations. He remains in jail on a no-bond status.
Booze was charged with two drug possession counts and two weapons violations. She was released March 20 after posting $5,000.
There will be a district court hearing on the charges Ruffin and Booze are facing May 3.
MARTY MADDEN