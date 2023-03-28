Volunteers respond to shed fires in St. Mary's

Volunteers respond to shed fires

Shortly after 3 p.m. on March 21, St. Mary’s County volunteer firefighters responded to a shed fire on South Essex Drive in Lexington Park. Damage to the 10-by-8-foot structure is estimated at $2,000, according to the state fire marshal’s office. The firefighters brought the flames under control in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause and area of the blaze’s origin. Anyone with information that would aid investigators should call the fire marshal’s southern regional office at 443-550-6833. That same day around 6:30 p.m. crews were sent to a shed fire on Hollywood Road in Hollywood. Damage to the structure was estimated at $500. The fire marshal’s office’s investigation determined the blaze was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials near the shed.

 MARYLAND STATE FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE PHOTO

Charles County

Teacher indicted for sex crimes