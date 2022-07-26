Charles County
Waldorf woman arrested for assaulted
Areyon Ladwan Williams, 22, of Waldorf was arrested for felony first-degree assault on July 19.
Just after 3 p.m. that day, Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the 3100 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for reports of an alleged stabbing.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who alleged that Williams, the mother of his child, stabbed him after an argument.
During the argument, Williams allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest before fleeing the scene on foot. Deputies recovered the knife and took Williams into custody.
She was released on her own recognizance on July 20 and is expected back in court on Aug. 19 for a preliminary inquiry.
Indian Head man charged with assault, arson
Terrill Anthony Terry, 51, of Indian Head was charged on July 22 with felony first degree assault, three misdemeanors for threat of arson, second-degree assault and handgun on person.
Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the 4400 block of Jimmy Green Place in La Plata at 4:51 p.m. on July 21. Officers detained Terry without incident and spoke with a man identified as Terry’s uncle.
According to charging documents, Terry allegedly knocked on the door and made several threats, of violence against individuals in the home and displayed a .22-caliber handgun.
A witness statement said that Terry had been emotional since a fire that destroyed his trailer.
An arrest warrant for Terry was served on July 23. He was released on his own recognizance on July 25 and is expected in court on Aug. 24 for a preliminary inquiry.
Fort Washington man charged with assault
John Billy Reofrir, 35, of Fort Washington was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on July 23 for an alleged assault on July 3.
According to charging documents, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a man at the Charles Regional Medical Center who was allegedly assaulted. The man stated he got into an argument with Reofrir over Reofrir allegedly striking him in the groin.
During the argument, the man allegedly shoved Reofrir, who responded by smacking the man over the head with a glass bottle.
According to charging documents, two witness statements confirmed the story.
A summons was issued on July 23, and Reofrir is expected in court on Aug. 29 for a preliminary inquiry.
Waldorf woman charged with burglary
Rosilee Bennett, 60, of Waldorf was charged with felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft of $100 to under $1,500 and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 on July 20.
Bennet was charged in connection to an alleged Sept. 30, 2021, burglary at a home in the 9600 block of Poorhouse Road in Port Tobacco. A homeowner alleged that Bennett had stolen a .22-caliber revolver valued at $150.
On March 21, 2022, Charles sheriff’s officers were notified that a DNA match on a piece of shattered glass allegedly traced back to Bennett.
A summons for Bennett was issued on July 20 and she is expected in court for a preliminary inquiry on Sept. 12.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Mechanicsville man charged with drug dealing
Jawaan Montell Carroll, 37, of Mechanicsville was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and drug possession, not marijuana, on July 21.
Police responded to the report of an unconscious man in a vehicle in the 20760 block of Old Great Mills Road. The vehicle was running and it took several attempts to wake Carroll, the charging document states. His eyes were allegedly bloodshot, he smelled of alcohol and several empty bottles were in the rear of the vehicle.
In a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found two tied plastic baggies with suspected crack cocaine, $1,020, a digital scale, two cell phones and packaging materials. Carroll posted a $5,000 bond on July 21.
Lexington Park man charged with assaulting girlfriend
Terence Lydell Chase, 37, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police responded to a disturbance at Chancellor’s Run Road and Military Lane on July 22.
A woman said her boyfriend hit her in the head twice with laundry detergent, strangled her and said he was going to kill her. She had several red abrasions on her face and neck, the charging document states. Chase posted a $5,000 bond on July 23.
Lexington Park man charged with assaulting wife
Dexter Storm Matthews, 53, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park shortly after 3 p.m. on July 24.
A woman said her husband was inside causing a disturbance. Matthews said they got into an argument. Neither party had signs of injury, but Matthews said she pushed him, he pushed her back and then she slipped and fell on the floor.
The couple’s son and his friend said they witnessed Matthews strangle the woman against a wall and push her down.
Matthews was held without bond on July 24 but released on his own recognizance on July 25.
Great Mills man charged with assaulting girlfriend
Brian Richard Russell, 65, of Great Mills was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police responded to the 45800 block of Jay Dee Court in Great Mills at 9:20 p.m. on July 6.
A woman said her boyfriend started drinking, became aggressive, put his hand on her throat and threw her down on the porch. The woman then ran to her uncle’s house nearby.
Russell could not be found when police arrived at his residence, but he was arrested on July 14. There is a history of assault between the two, the charging document states.
The woman was transported to Capitol Regional Hospital in Largo after reporting that she had a brain aneurysm. Russell was held without bond on July 14 and 15.
Fugitive arrested
Mark Anthony Barber, 40, of Lusby was arrested in St. Mary’s County on July 19 and held on a warrant out of King George, Va., for theft of more than $1,000 from a Walmart. He was ordered held without bond on July 19 and 20.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Lusby man indicted for sex abuse of minor
On July 18, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a four-count indictment against a 41-year-old Lusby man for the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old female last September.
According to court documents filed by Michael Mudd, a detective with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim was interviewed by a department of social services worker and described a lurid encounter with the defendant, Anthony Alexander Butler. Details of the alleged encounter are stated in court documents filed by Mudd.
On May 31, a “one-party consent phone call” was made to Butler, who initially “denied any knowledge of the allegation,” Mudd stated in court papers. Later, Butler recalled being “highly intoxicated” during the time when the incident is alleged to have occurred.
The four counts listed in the indictment charge Butler with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
After he was served with the indictment, Butler posted $1,000 bond and was released. His initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Aug. 1, according to court docket records.
Prosecution of the state’s case against Butler is being handled by Rebecca Cordero, assistant state’s attorney.
Suspects sought in stabbing case
Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrator of a stabbing that occurred July 2 outside the Atomic Seafood restaurant in Lusby.
The incident is related to a fight involving a large group of people. The sheriff’s office reports two people were seriously cut and stabbed during the altercation.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to contact Detective Josh Buck at 410-535-2800, ext. 2765, or email him at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.
Drug indictment handed down by grand jury
On July 18, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a nine-count indictment against Jeremy Anthony Desantis in connection with alleged distribution of the drugs psilocybin and alprazolam. The drug deal allegedly occurred on July 5 in Chesapeake Beach, according to court records, and the case was investigated by Deputy Stephen Bowlan.
Indictment counts for Desantis include two felony charges of possession with intent to distribute, drug distribution common nuisance and possession and distribution of manufactured material.
Desantis, 37, of Chesapeake Beach was ordered to be held without bond after his arrest. According to court records, prosecution of the state’s case against Desantis will be handled by Lee Ann Bell, assistant state’s attorney.
Prince Frederick man charged with forgery
On July 9, Trooper J. Sheets of the Maryland State Police responded to a report of a theft outside a Prince Frederick fitness center. A 62-year-old male reported his wallet was missing from his car.
Sheets stated in charging documents the fitness center’s video camera revealed a man later identified as Tyler Dale Devon Ricchiuto, 30, of Prince Frederick. Sheets’ investigation later revealed that a few days later Ricchiuto tried to cash a forged check at a nearby liquor store. The check had the victim’s name and other information on it, Sheets reported in court papers.
On July 18, Ricchiuto is alleged to have attempted to cash another check at the same store, Sheets stated. The defendant was charged that day with two felonies — forgery of an order for money and obtaining money through forgery. Ricchiuto was additionally charged with theft scheme, using fraudulent identification information in a theft and theft between $100 to under $1,500.
Ricchiuto was released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 12 in district court.
Anne Arundel woman faces vehicle theft charges
A minor motor vehicle crash in Solomons on July 20 has led to the arrest of an Anne Arundel County woman for the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. According to a report filed in district court by Deputy Howard Anderson of the Calvert sheriff’s office, during investigation of the crash it was learned one vehicle, “was possibly stolen in Anne Arundel County.”
A further investigation determined the vehicle was allegedly stolen from Avail Care Sharing in Linthicum. The woman driving the car was identified as Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner, 46, of Crownsville.
According to Anderson, Gardiner “advised she was going to return the vehicle today.” The vehicle was full of personal belongings and appeared as if the suspect was living in the vehicle.
Gardiner was charged with two felonies — unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft. She posted a $1,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 6 in district court.
Virginia fugitive nabbed in Calvert
On Saturday, July 23, Deputy Drew Durnbaugh arrested Desha Monique Wilkins, 51, of District Heights, charging her with being a fugitive from Virginia. According to court documents, Wilkins is wanted in Fairfax County for three felony counts — grand larceny, possession of stolen property and fraud — plus eluding police and reckless driving.
Wilkins is being held in Calvert County without bond. A hearing on the fugitive charge will be held on Aug. 24 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN