Charles County
Road rage leads to attack
An alleged road rage incident in Waldorf has led to first- and second-degree assault charges for a Landover woman.
Denitiria Lakisha Ferebee, 42, was charged on Aug. 18 for her role in an alleged road rage incident on July 18 on Route 301 near Leonardtown Road.
Shanice Scott was driving her white Ford Escape when a black Toyota Corolla allegedly cut across traffic, nearly striking Scott and an unidentified vehicle.
When the pair made it to the red light, charging documents say that words were exchanged, and the driver of the Corolla, later identified as Ferebee, jumped out of her vehicle and drew a knife.
Scott attempted to roll up her driver’s side window, but documents say she was unable to do so before Ferebee began swinging and stabbing the knife into the window.
“The victim was cut and had a large laceration to the upper portion of her left arm.” charging documents read.
Scott also suffered another alleged laceration on her right thumb before she was able to get away and make it to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center to receive treatment.
In addition to the assault charges, Ferebee was charged with misdemeanor intent to injure with a dangerous weapon.
Waldorf man charged with robbery, kidnapping
In the evening hours of Aug. 15, Joyce Ann Taylor was walking to the 7-Eleven on Billingsly Road when she allegedly was approached by Lionel William Blackwell, 35, of Waldorf.
According to charging documents, Blackwell, who was identified as Taylor’s boyfriend, allegedly attempted to take her phone and struck Taylor across the face.
Blackwell allegedly followed Taylor to her home where he struck her again and again attempt to access the phone.
“During the altercation, Taylor stated that Blackwell stated ‘You are coming with me,’ and attempted to stuff her into the trunk of his car,” according to the police report.
Taylor was able to escape and later call the police, and Blackwell allegedly fled the scene.
Charles sheriff’s deputies observed multiple injuries to Taylor’s left eye, arms and neck, according to documents.
Blackwell was arrested on Aug. 16 and charged with felony robbery and kidnapping and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Waldorf woman charged with theft from mother
A German army knife dating back to World War II was one of six items stolen from a Waldorf home that landed a woman with felony theft charges.
Shannon Marie Bradfield, 40, of Waldorf was charged on Aug. 18 with stealing $3,600 worth of items from her mother’s home in the 12000 block of Bark Oak Drive on July 24.
According to charging documents, Bradfield was caught on a home surveillance camera taking items from the dwelling along with an unidentified male.
The mother returned home after she saw Bradfield on a digital recording from the camera, but by the time she arrived Bradfield had left, according to documents.
Along with the knife, appraised at $200, Bradfield is accused of taking two rings with a total value of $2,500, a large safe appraised at $300, a black iPhone 4 worth $300 and another $300 in cash.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park woman charged with animal cruelty, abandonment
Deborah Lorraine Evans, 67, of Lexington Park faces one animal cruelty charge and six animal abandonment charges, all misdemeanors, after police found six cats in a shed on someone else’s property.
Evans allegedly took a male cat to a pet clinic in Lexington Park on Dec. 30, 2020, regarding its right eye, which was displaced and ruptured. The veterinarian recommended eye removal, but Evans instead took the cat to an animal wellness center in Indian Head on Jan. 10.
The cat’s eye was swollen and suffering from discharge, a court document stated. The cat was diagnosed with conjunctivitis, an upper respiratory infection, fleas and was pot-bellied, which is a sign of parasites. The vet provided a treatment plan for the cat, but Evans took no action, according to the document.
On April 12, the cat was taken back to the Lexington Park clinic with a large open wound on its left shoulder and its right eye socket was collapsed. St. Mary’s County Animal Control was then contacted, and the cat was seized.
On July 6, detectives responded to a suspect vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, in a driveway of a residence in the 21300 block of Caraway Place in Lexington Park. The homeowner did not own the vehicle. When police opened a shed behind the house, several cats bolted past Deputy Courtney Edwards. The homeowner did not own any cats, but six were found along with food, water, a litterbox and bedding inside the shed.
It was 91 degrees outside that day with a heat index of 100 degrees. Inside the shed, the temperatures ranged from 104 to 114, according to an infrared thermometer. Detectives made contact with Evans, who lived down the street in the 48000 block of Leeward Circle. Evans said she forgot about the cats, a court document stated.
“It was evident she cared for her cats, but knew they exceeded” her landlord’s policy, charging papers stated. A summons was issued on Aug. 18.
Lexington Park man faces firearm and drug charges after search
Marcus Jerome Hicks, 25, of Lexington Park was charged with two felony counts of drug distribution with a firearm and one felony count of drug possession with intent to distribute, along with several misdemeanors.
On Aug. 19, police served a search warrant in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park that included a search of a white 2008 Ford F-250 pickup and Hicks’ residence.
Allegedly found were suspected cocaine in packages along with a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue. Firearms allegedly found included a Glock 27 .40-caliber handgun and a short-barreled Aero Precision rifle.
Hicks posted a $5,000 bond on Aug. 19.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Lusby man, 21, indicted for rape of teenager
A Calvert grand jury issued an eight-count indictment of a 21-year-old Lusby man in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old female on July 14.
Witnesses reported seeing defendant Jovan Gabriel Parker hold a gun to the victim’s head. Deputies who apprehended Parker located a Glock pistol in his underwear, according to charging papers.
Detective Michael Mudd said Parker told him the sex with the girl was consensual.
Parker was indicted on single counts of first-and second-degree rape, first-degree assault, third-degree sex offense, as well as four weapons violations, including possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.
Parker has been held without bond since his July 15 arrest. According to court records, he is being represented by the office of the public defender and private attorney Elizabeth L. Franzoso of Bowie.
D.C. man, 47, now faces felony charge for allegedly biting trooper
A 47-year-old Washington, D.C., man is facing criminal charges and has been issued several traffic citations following an incident early Sunday morning in Prince Frederick. According to Maryland State Police Trooper Brendan White, a Volkswagen Passat driven by Kevin Larmont Keys was pulled over in the area of Sherry Lane after police received reports of a vehicle matching that description was seen being operated in an aggressive manner.
White stated in charging papers that Keys appeared to be drunk and the strong smell of marijuana enveloped his vehicle.
Keys declined to take a sobriety test and White indicated the defendant became obstinate. With the assistance of Calvert sheriff’s deputies, White arrested Keys but stated in court documents the defendant bit him on the left shoulder during the process.
White was subsequently treated for the bite at CalvertHealth Medical Center.
Keys was charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer — a felony — and resisting arrest. Traffic citations issued to Keys included driving under the influence, driving while impaired, negligent driving, reckless driving and tailgating. The citations total $1,550 in fines.
Later in the day, Keys was freed after posting $5,000 bail.
Suspected crack found, one arrested in Lusby
On Aug. 19, a search and seizure warrant was executed at a residence on Eastern Church Road in Lusby.
According to Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Chase Ward, Anthony Levi Taylor, 33, of Lusby was detained. Court documents stated Taylor was allegedly concealing a controlled dangerous substance in his rectum. He surrendered the suspected drug to authorities.
Ward reported the search of Taylor and the house yielded six grams of suspected crack and powdered cocaine, cash and a cell phone.
Taylor was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics. He was released Monday after posting $5,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing on the charge will be held Sept. 17 in district court.
Beach man, 75, accused of animal cruelty
A 75-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was issued a court summons Sunday after a female resident filed an animal cruelty complaint against him. The woman, who also resides in the Chesapeake Beach area, accused Michael William Walton of macing her two dogs, a 10-year-old male American Staffordshire terrier and a 4-year-old female mixed breed.
In her complaint filed with the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office, the woman stated the incident occurred Aug. 19 at her property. She claimed, “My dogs were inside my fenced property” and the accused, “appears to have a vendetta against my dogs.”
Deputy Jermaine Mason responded to the initial complaint.
Walton has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. A preliminary inquiry into the incident is scheduled for Nov. 1 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN