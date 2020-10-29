Charles
Suitland man charged for car fire in June
Police in Washington, D.C., arrested a Suitland man who Maryland Fire Marshal investigators say set fire to a woman’s vehicle in Waldorf this June. A release from the fire marshal’s office says Tavon Eric Jackson, 27, was extradited from D.C. to Maryland on Tuesday after investigators determined he had set a 2008 Chevrolet Impala belonging to his cousin’s estranged girlfriend on fire, completely destroying the vehicle.
Jackson also allegedly displayed a handgun and threatened the owner after the fire. He was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and possessing a handgun on the person.
White Plains man accused of pointing gun at girlfriend
A White Plains man was accused of pressing a potentially loaded handgun against his girlfriend’s temple on Sunday. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a White Plains residence where a woman told officers her boyfriend, Anthony Smith, 36, had told her he “had a surprise” for her during an argument, and returned with a black handgun, pulling her hair and pressing the gun against her temple.
The woman, having seen the gun earlier, told officers the gun was heavy as though it was loaded and that she had been drinking. Smith told officers the woman was “drunk” and “a liar.” Smith was charged with first- and second-degree assault.
Waldorf man accused of sexual crimes
Charges were filed against a Waldorf man Tuesday following a months-long investigation into allegations he had refused to allow a woman to see their child that they have in common without her performing sexual acts for him.
Stephen Lloyd Davis, 22, faces four misdemeanor charges alleging he forced the woman to have intercourse with him 25 times, and at some points would record the acts, threatening to distribute the videos if she did not continue to perform sexual acts for him. Davis was charged with causing another to engage in a sex act under threat, conducting visual surveillance with prurient intent, distributing an intimate image and harassment.
St. Mary’s
Webster Field locked down after gun report
Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Webster Field annex was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of an armed individual. A release from the Navy base says emergency services on the base were alerted to a report of an individual in Building 8140 with a firearm at 10:35 a.m.
Webster Outlying Field was locked down, and Naval security forces as well as St. Mary’s sheriff’s office personnel responded, taking a suspect in custody. A search of the suspect recovered no weapon.
“No shots fired and no injuries reported, but the investigation is ongoing,” the release says, adding the scene was secured and lockdown was lifted by 11:15 a.m. that morning.
An investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) later determined that the suspect taken into custody had no weapon and had not made any threats.
The individual was released without charge.
Teen who brought gun to school sentenced
A Mechanicsville teen, who pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property after being accused of carrying a handgun into a basketball game at Leonardtown High School in January, was sentenced to a suspended jail term last Tuesday.
Samuel Tony Bryant, now 18, was sentenced to three years, suspended down to one year with 276 days of credit last week, as well as two years of unsupervised probation.
A motion for reconsideration filed the day after his sentencing says Bryant “is extremely remorseful and anxious to move forward with his life,” and is now “gainfully employed and has a strong family support system.”
Mother jailed on assault, child abuse charges
The mother of two children alleging she threatened to stab them in an argument regarding sodas was arrested at her Lexington Park residence on Saturday.
Charging papers filed against Tashika Lynn Mobley, 29, allege her 9-year-old and 11-year-old daughters told officers they had been in a disagreement over sodas with their mother, who said she would “pull a knife out” and “stab them with it,” later obtaining a knife and threatening them with it.
Mobley allegedly threw the 9-year-old child onto the couch and struck her in the face, and proceeded to strangle both of the children, who showed police injuries “consistent with the statement.”
The 11-year-old was transported to the hospital with a “possible arm fracture,” charging papers say. Mobley told officers she had not harmed her children, and also allegedly directed police to her mother’s house when asked where the children were, while the children were in her care.
Mobley faces two counts of first- and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree child abuse and making a false statement. She is being held without bail in the detention center.
Driver charged in fatal May crash
An Avenue man is now facing manslaughter charges for a May crash which killed a 61-year-old motorcyclist off Hermanville Road.
Aaron Jacob Windsor, now 25, of Avenue, who has been held in the county detention center since June on unrelated charges, was charged with negligent manslaughter, reckless driving and multiple drug offenses for the May 21 crash, where Marc Allen Guetschoff was declared dead.
In May, investigators determined Windsor had been traveling north on Three Notch Road, and turned left onto Hermanville Road when his 2016 Chevrolet Colorado truck collided with a motorcycle operated by Guetschoff, who was traveling south on Three Notch Road.
Guetschoff was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Former sheriff’s office 911 dispatcher passes
Norman Alexander Pilkerton Jr., 81, who served as a 911 dispatcher for the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office for 34 years before his 2001 retirement, died over last weekend, the sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday.
Pilkerton “was an experienced and consummate professional who always looked after every deputy while providing information and dispatching calls for service,” Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said in a release. Pilkerton had been promoted to supervise all sheriff’s office communications personnel under former Sheriff Wayne Petit.
Calvert
Huntingtown couple accused of violating animal ordinances
A Huntingtown couple is facing animal control offenses on officers’ allegation they had not complied with training and vaccinations for their dogs, which allegedly attacked neighbors and their pets. Jeremy and Crystal Irving, both of Huntingtown, had been served multiple complaints this spring based on neighbors allegations they, or their pets, had been chased, or bitten by the two dogs, named Arya and Oakley.
Charging papers filed against the couple allege follow-up contact revealed the two had yet to obtain a rabies vaccination for Arya and would not book training for both of the “potentially dangerous” animals.
The couple was issued summons with 45 violations each, according to court records, including proof of licensure violations for each day since Sept. 25 and failing to provide training for each day.
Bus parts allegedly stolen in Huntingtown
A release from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee in Huntingtown on Monday, Oct. 19, for a reported theft, where the complainant told officers sometime between March and Oct. 16 an unknown suspect, or suspects, cut off catalytic converters from two buses at the building.
The value of the parts are estimated at $1,000.
Woman arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop at the Shell gas station on North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick last Monday led to the arrest of a Leonardtown woman.
Katherine Page Adkins, 46, was released on bail after being arrested outside the gas station on Oct. 19, where police searching the vehicle allegedly located paper folds containing suspected heroin, seven spoons with burn marks, 19 used hypodermic needles and several other suspected drugs and paraphernalia.
She faces two misdemeanor drug offenses.
Fire marshal gives Halloween tips
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection and fire engineering.
During Halloween weekend, the state fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci wants to remind everyone the State Fire Prevention Code requires adequate fire protection to be provided in “haunted houses” and special amusement buildings that are associated with this season.
Requirements such as a sufficient number of exits, automatic smoke detection in reduced-lighting venues, exit markings and emergency lighting help alert occupants in the event of a fire.
DAN BELSON