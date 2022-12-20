Charles County
Waldorf man charged with car theft
Cortez Demetrius McKinney, 20, of Waldorf was charged on Dec. 13 with five felonies for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substances, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and distribution of controlled dangerous substances with a firearm. McKinney was also charged with six firearms and drug related misdemeanors.
At about 2:20 p.m. On Dec. 9, Charles sheriff’s officers observed McKinney pull into a gas station in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody valued at $89,305.
Officers ran a check of the vehicle registration plate and allegedly discovered that the plate came back to the driver, later identified as McKinney, but the vehicle listed under the registration was for an older model Dodge Charger.
Officers attempted to detain McKinney at the stop, who attempted to flee in the vehicle before exiting and fleeing the area on foot, according to charging documents. Police say that a check of the vehicle identification number flagged the vehicle as stolen out of New Jersey.
Documents state a search of the vehicle recovered a Glock 43 handgun which McKinney was prohibited from possessing due to his age, and about 112 grams of suspected Marijuana.
An arrest warrant for McKinney was executed on Dec. 15 and he was released the same day on a $10,000 bond. He is due back in Charles County District Court on Jan. 11.
Antron Vincent Bradley, 18, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged for felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and misdemeanor theft of less than $100 on Dec. 14.
At just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, Charles sheriff’s officers in the area of Oyster Place Lane in Waldorf responded to a call of an individual tampering with vehicles in the area. Officers located two subjects, later identified as juveniles, who fled to a vehicle allegedly driven by Bradley, who then fled the scene.
Documents say the suspects led officers on a 4.2-mile chase before crashing in the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road. All three occupants fled the vehicle and were later detained by officers.
A check of the vehicle, a gray 2017 Acura MDX, allegedly had a falsified Virginia registration and was reported stolen out of Howard County. Documents state an additional set of plates registered in Prince George’s County and several wallets were discovered in the vehicle.
A release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported that two juveniles were charged on juvenile offense reports and released to their parents, while Brown was released from the Charles County Detention Center on Dec. 15 on electronic monitoring. He is due back in court on Feb. 1.
Brandywine man charged with assault
Hezekiah Elijah Ross, 18, of Brandywine was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Dec. 16.
At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 16, Charles sheriff’s officers were in the area of St. Andrews Drive at Sheffield Circle observing for stop sign violations. Officers observed a Kia K5 run through the stop sign and an officer on foot attempted to flag down the driver, later identified as Ross, to initiate a traffic stop.
According to charging documents, Ross refused to stop or slow down and struck the officer on his left arm with the side view mirror.
Officers chased Ross back to the area of St. Martin Drive and Prestancia Place where he was taken into custody. He was released from the Charles County Detention Center on Dec. 16 on a $5,000 bond.
Waldorf man arrested for firearms violation
Kenneth Marquis Dunn, 22, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and three firearms-related misdemeanors on Dec. 18.
At around 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 18, Charles sheriff’s officers were in the area of Charles Street and Oak Avenue in La Plata when a black Buick Lucerne turned onto Kent Avenue. Officers observed the vehicle had illegal window tinting and executed stop in the area of Charles Street and Crain Highway, according to charging documents.
Officers identified the driver as Dunn and allegedly detected a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.
According to documents, officers conducted a search of Dunn and the vehicle and recovered a Springfield 45-caliber handgun and 5 ounces of suspected marijuana.
Dunn was arrested and released from the Charles County Detention Center on Dec. 19 on a $2,500 bond.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man indicted for negligent manslaughter
Nathan Javon Allen, 21, was indicted on Dec. 5 for felony negligent manslaughter in the death of Robert Damon Proctor, 15, on June 14.
According to a court documents, Allen drove recklessly and was driving in a race on Route 235 near Hermanville Road in Lexington Park. The documents said Allen killed Proctor, who was a passenger in the vehicle Allen was driving, in a grossly negligent manner.
Allen was also indicted for felony criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle, misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor and several traffic offenses, including reckless driving, aggressive driving, driving a vehicle in a race and participating as timekeeper/flagman.
An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 5 and Allen was arrested Dec. 7. He was held without bond.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
Malachi T. Bailey, 23, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault stemming from Dec. 14 at an apartment in the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane.
Bailey argued with the mother of their 1-year-old son about payment for child care and Bailey’s future living situation as he planned to move out. According to a charging document, Bailey threw a plastic school bus toy at the woman, which struck her in the chest. He then allegedly grabbed her shirt, pushed her against a door, took her to the ground and placed an arm around her neck. The woman then bit Bailey’s finger in an attempt to escape, the document states. Bailey then allegedly hit her several times and left.
The woman had a bruise and abrasion on her forehead and her left eye was red. A door in the home was damaged. Bailey was held without bond on Dec. 14, but was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 15.
Leonardtown Food Lion employee charged with theft
Morija Nashae Renee Hicks, 18, of Leonardtown was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 to $25,000.
According to a charging document, Hicks, a store employee, authorized gift cards and used them without paying. The gift cards from the Leonardtown Food Lion totaled $4,500. The alleged thefts took place between Nov. 15 and Nov. 23.
Hicks said she has just gotten a vehicle, wanted it to pass inspection and called it a “lapse in judgment,” according to Deputy Ryan A. Campbell. She was issued a summons on Dec. 15.
Hollywood man charged in theft of vehicles
Rodney Delray Taylor, 56, of Hollywood was charged in two cases with stealing two vehicles.
On Dec. 9, Taylor allegedly took a 2012 Ford F-250 truck from Trick Trucks in the 21400 block of Great Mills Road. When leaving the business, Taylor allegedly drove the truck through a fence. The cost of replacing the fence is estimated at $4,000, according to a charging document. He also allegedly struck a 2013 Toyota RAV4 driven by a women in that case.
On Dec. 2, Taylor allegedly took a woman’s green 2012 Toyota Prius and didn’t return it.
Taylor was charged with felony unlawful taking of a vehicle in both cases. In the first case, he was also charged with felony theft of between $25,000 and $100,000 and nine misdemeanors, including rogue and vagabond, malicious destruction of property, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor was arrested on Dec. 9 at a Shell station in Lexington Park after a foot chase. He allegedly had a glass smoking device that contained a dangerous drug substance on his person, according to police. He was held without bond on Dec. 10 and 12.
Lexington Park man charged with vehicle theft
Maurice Stoney, 55, of Lexington Park was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle and theft of between $1,500 and $25,000, both felonies.
According to a charging document, Stoney used a gray 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup worth $1,500 on Nov. 22 and didn’t return it while helping a woman move. A summons was issued on Dec. 17.
Calvert County
Animal cruelty case shifted to circuit court
The state’s case against a 54-year-old Huntingtown man for alleged animal cruelty has been moved from district to circuit court, according to documents on file. Defendant Edward Stanley Williams III is charged with five felonies — animal cruelty/dogfighting, aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of possession/training of a dog for dogfighting.
The court transfer occurred on Nov. 29. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Williams’ alleged actions in February.
In court documents, Detective Sarah Jernigan stated she was contacted by animal control officers about possible animal cruelty at a residence in the Prince Frederick/Huntingtown area.
In charging papers, Jernigan stated that inspection of the residence yielded evidence of cruel practices, including large heavy chains attached to car axles that were used to tether most of the dogs. Jernigan stated animal control personnel reported three of the dogs “appeared to be injured.”
A search of the property in late March led to the removal of eight pit bull terriers and a Jack Russell terrier. Additionally, numerous items believed to have been used for fight training of the dogs were seized along with assorted medications and medical supplies.
Deputies also confiscated an unregistered handgun and video tapes containing footage of dog fighting, Jernigan reported in the charging documents.
Court records indicate Williams has been served a summons and is retaining the services of the office of the public defender.
A preconference trial is scheduled for Jan. 23 in circuit court. The case could go to trial in April.
Out-of-state fugitives nabbed
On Dec. 15 deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Kristina Marie Wilcox, 41, of no fixed address. Wilcox is wanted in York, Pa., on a felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer charge.
According to court records, Wilcox is being held without bond and has voluntarily waived extradition to Pennsylvania. A hearing on the fugitive charge in Calvert will be held Jan. 17 in district court.
On Dec. 17, Deputy Ashely Aley reported the arrest of Corey Lee Sims Jr., 28, of Ruther Glen, Va. According to court records, Sims is wanted in Tazewell, Va., for contributing to a delinquent.
After initially being held without bond, Sims was released Monday on his own recognizance. Court records show Sims has voluntarily waived extradition back to Virginia. A hearing on the fugitive charged will be held Jan. 18 in district court.
Lusby man charged with unlawful vehicle takings
A 54-year-old Lusby man has been charged with two felony counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, as well as drug possession charges.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Cody Shoemaker, on Dec. 15 the defendant — identified as Richard Arthur Binger Jr. — was found passed out behind the steering wheel of a 2002 GMC truck, which was parked at a Prince Frederick convenience store.
Shoemaker reported in charging papers that Binger admitted to taking Percocet. Binger was administered several tests and deemed unable to safety operate a motor vehicle.
Through investigation, Shoemaker learned Binger allegedly took the truck and a 1999 Ford Ranger from the son of Binger’s late girlfriend.
In addition to the felonies, Binger was charged with drug possession of possession of drug paraphernalia. Binger was also issued four traffic citations for driving while impaired, driving while impaired by drugs, negligent driving and driving on a suspended license and permit.
On Dec. 16 Binger was released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the charges Binger is facing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Fugitive sought
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Todd Dennison, 46, of Lusby. Dennison is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and negligent manslaughter with an automobile. Court records show the latter incident occurred Feb. 15, 2014. Dennison subsequently pleaded guilty to manslaughter and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information in regards to Dennison is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 and ask to speak with Cpl. Jed Harms, Sgt. Phillip Foote, Deputy J. Murphy or Deputy Chip Ward.
Those with information may also contact Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
